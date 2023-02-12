In girls’ basketball
Class 2A GCMS Regional
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 23. The seventh-seeded Falcons (10-19) overwhelmed the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (7-22) in a quarterfinal at Gibson City, qualifying for Monday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal versus top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Westville 49. An 18-game skid is in the past for the sixth-seeded Panthers (9-20), who held on for a quarterfinal win over the 11th-seeded Tigers (7-19) in Paxton. PBL draws into Monday’s 7:30 p.m. regional semifinal versus fourth-seeded Hoopeston Area.
Class 2A Paris Regional
➜ Sullivan 73, Shelbyville 40. Ninth-seeded Sullivan (12-20) nearly doubled up the 11th-seeded Rams in a quarterfinal game at Sullivan, advancing to Monday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal against top-seeded Paris.
➜ Tri-Valley 48, Monticello 31. The 12th-seeded Sages (7-23) were ousted from the postseason by the seventh-seeded Vikings during this quarterfinal game at Downs. Maia High and Lydia Burger each recorded a double-double for Monticello. The former finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while the latter racked up 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks.
Class 2A Warrensburg-Latham Regional
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 53, Clinton 46. The eighth-seeded Maroons (15-17) couldn’t overcome the sixth-seeded Trojans in Maroa, suffering a quarterfinal loss that ended the team’s season.
Class 1A Arcola Regional
➜ Central A&M 54, Heritage 13. The 11th-seeded Hawks (1-18) were stymied by the sixth-seeded Raiders in a quarterfinal defeat at Moweaqua. Central A&M will take on third-seeded Arcola in Monday’s 7:30 p.m. regional semifinal.
Class 1A Milford Regional
➜ Milford 46, Normal Calvary 40. The ninth-seeded Bearcats (6-25) outlasted the 10th-seeded Knights in a quarterfinal tilt at Milford, moving on to Monday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal versus top-seeded Cissna Park.
Class 1A Mt. Pulaski Regional
➜ Le Roy 56, Decatur Lutheran 46. Natalie Loy and Molly Buckles pushed the sixth-seeded Panthers (16-13) past the eighth-seeded Lions in a quarterfinal tilt at Le Roy. Loy bagged 21 points to go with seven rebounds and four steals for the Panthers, while Buckles turned in a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Haley Cox added nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for Le Roy, which will face second-seeded Mt. Pulaski at 6 p.m. Monday in a regional semifinal.
➜ Heyworth 44, Argenta-Oreana 15. The 10th-seeded Bombers were eliminated from the postseason via this quarterfinal defeat against the fifth-seeded Hornets in Heyworth.
Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional
➜ Uni High 51, Blue Ridge 31. Scoring advantages of 20-9 and 18-5 in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, propelled the ninth-seeded Illineks (14-10) to a quarterfinal win over the 11th-seeded Knights (4-21) in Urbana. Mikayla Blanke nearly logged a triple-double for Uni High, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals. Emma Murawski added 20 points and seven steals for the Illineks, who will face top-seeded St. Thomas More at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a regional semifinal. Ava Austin (11 points) and Paige Browning (seven points) led Blue Ridge in defeat.
➜ Fisher 61, Champaign Academy High 27. The seventh-seeded Bunnies (12-17) used a 22-6 scoring surge in the second quarter to dispatch the 12th-seeded Owls (2-5) in a quarterfinal at Fisher. Kallie Evans erupted for 27 points to fuel the Bunnies, who secured 14 points from Kailey May and will face fourth-seeded St. Teresa at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a regional semifinal. Academy High’s first-ever IHSA postseason game included eight points apiece from Breanna Patten and Maegan Frye.
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47, Chrisman 24. The seventh-seeded Buffaloes (15-11) received contributions across the board as they handled the 10th-seeded Cardinals (4-25) in a quarterfinal at Georgetown. J’Lynn Waltz and Kendall Roberts were G-RF’s leading scorers with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Waltz added eight rebounds, Roberts delivered five assists, as the Buffaloes also received good outings from Sydney Spesard (six points, 12 rebounds) and Addi Spesard (five points, nine rebounds, five assists). G-RF next will battle top-seeded Tuscola at 6 p.m. Monday in a regional semifinal. Chrisman was powered by nine points from Adaleyn Miller.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 61, Schlarman 5. The fifth-seeded Trojans (22-9) jumped out to a 19-0 first-quarter lead and rumbled past the 12th-seeded Hilltoppers (0-15) in a quarterfinal at Armstrong. Five different players netted at least nine points apiece for A-P, paced by Brynn Spencer (13 points), Lily Jameson (12 points) and Kyla Bullington (11 points). The Trojans will meet fourth-seeded Salt Fork at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a regional semifinal. Schlarman’s scoring came from Emma Myers (three points) and Maddie Watson (two points).
In boys’ basketball
CIC-NTC Shootout (at Altamont)
➜ Tuscola 64, Altamont 38. A three-point shooting barrage keyed the Warriors (22-6) to a comfortable win over the host Indians, ending a two-game losing streak in the process. Tuscola hit 14 of 21 attempts from beyond the arc, led by five from Jordan Quinn and four from Kam Sweetnam. The former finished with 23 points and seven rebounds, while the latter produced 14 points. Josiah Hortin and Parker James each added 10 points.
ECIC Tournament (at Normal)
➜ Normal Calvary 51, Uni High 49. The fifth-seeded Illineks (4-19) narrowly fell to the No. 4 seed in first-round action, sliding into Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. consolation semifinal. Teo Chemla provided 23 points and eight rebounds in this game for Uni High, which claimed 10 points from Coleman Clougherty and an eight-point, eight-rebound, four-block effort from Zev McManus-Mendelowitz.
➜ Arthur Christian 60, DeLand-Weldon 20. Josh Skowronski did a bit of everything for the second-seeded Conquering Riders (22-12) in their first-round win over the seventh-seeded Eagles (1-23), finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. ACS advances to Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. championship semifinal versus third-seeded Judah Christian, while D-W falls into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. consolation semifinal with sixth-seeded Greenview.
➜ Judah Christian 65, Greenview 41. Aidyn Beck ran wild for the third-seeded Tribe (11-12), bucketing 39 points in their first-round win over the sixth seed. Beck connected on 16 two-point field goals for Judah, which acquired 10 points from Jacob Kursell in the team’s fourth consecutive win overall.
Riverton Shootout
➜ New Berlin 42, Salt Fork 35. A neutral-court showdown between Associated Press Class 1A state-ranked teams went in favor of the No. 6 Pretzels over the No. 9 Storm (24-4). The teams were tied at 25 through three quarters, but Salt Fork couldn’t close out. Garrett Taylor’s 14 points and Blake Hettmansberger’s seven points paced the Storm, who lost consecutive games for the first time all season after falling to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
Watchfire Signs Shootout (at Danville)
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60, Bloomington 53. Ayden Ingram generated 15 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils (24-6) broke a 37-37 tie through three quarters to earn a victory over a larger-school foe. Larkin sank a trio of three-pointers for BHRA, which was less than 24 hours removed from a five-point win over rival Salt fork. Isaiah Tidwell (16 points) and Brett Meidel (12 points) also had productive days for the Blue Devils versus the Purple Raiders.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 69, Mahomet-Seymour 49. The Bulldogs (12-15) saw their win streak end at four games when they ran into the Knights, who were ranked seventh in the latest Associated Press Class 3A poll. Jake Waldinger’s 13 points and Trey Peters’ 12 points keyed M-S offensively. Peters hauled in a team-best five rebounds, and Adam Dyer dished out five assists.
➜ Lincoln Park 40, Danville 37. A low-scoring game throughout ultimately didn’t go the way of the host Vikings (8-19), who were dealt a one-possession loss. O’Shawn Jones-Winslow offered up 18 points to power Danville, which picked up five points from Diddy Robinson.
Nontournament
➜ Iroquois West 51, South Newton (Ind.) 20. The visiting Raiders (21-6) led 26-9 at halftime against their out-of-state foe and cruised to a nonconference win as a result. Tyler Read's 15 points and Cannon Leonard's 12 points fueled IW's offense, which gained six points apiece from Kyler Meents and Dean Clendenen.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 77, Argenta-Oreana 38. The visiting Bombers (14-15) found themselves in a 30-15 hole after one quarter and couldn't fully dig themselves out of it, taking a non-league loss from the Trojans. Ethan Mahan swished three three-point shots as part of a 14-point outing for A-O, which accepted seven points apiece from Jalynn Flowers and Jamario Barbee.
➜ Prairie Central 64, Plano 40. A 22-point performance from Dylan Bazzell fronted the attack for the visiting Hawks (27-2), who pushed their win streak to nine games with a nonconference victory over the Reapers. This also marked Prairie Central coach Darin Bazzell’s 100th win leading the program. Tyler Curl tossed in 17 points for the Hawks.
➜ St. Teresa 67, Monticello 49. A 34-18 disadvantage at halftime proved too much for the visiting Sages (14-13) to overcome in a nonconference loss versus the Bulldogs. Trey Welter compiled 10 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Monticello, which garnered eight points apiece from Drew Sheppard and Tylor Bundy.
➜ Unity 71, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31. Eleven different players swished at least one field goal apiece for the host Rockets (16-13) who ended a two-game skid with a rousing non-league win over the Chiefs. Will Cowan drained five three-pointers on his way to 19 points for Unity, while Dalton O’Neill knocked down a trio of triples and tallied 13 points. Andrew Thomas (nine points) and Austin Langendorf (eight points) also provided some offense.