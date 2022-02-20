In girls’ basketball
Class 1A Meridian Regional
➜ Tuscola 43, Central A&M 33. Third-seeded Tuscola used a strong second half to keep the upset-minded eighth-seeded Raiders at a distance and claim the program’s first regional title since 2017 with a victory in Macon. Sophie Kremitzki scored a team-high 10 points for Tuscola (24-6) in its 12th straight win as the Warriors only held a 17-16 halftime lead. Ella Boyer and Harley Woodard each added eight points, with Taylor Musgrave (five points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists) contributing in multiple ways. Tuscola will look to keep its run going when it plays Neoga — the last team to beat the Warriors back on Dec. 29 in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship game — on its home court at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a Tuscola Sectional semifinal game.
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional
➜ Ridgeview 48, Milford 33. The fourth-seeded Mustangs continued their stellar play of late, picking up their 10th straight win and winning a regional title in Colfax. Peyton Rinkenberger scored a game-high 16 points to pace Ridgeview (23-8), which led 23-17 at halftime and expanded its lead to 38-25 at the start of the fourth quarter. Annalyn Harper (12 points) and Brinley Stevens (10 points) joined Rinkenberger in double figures to help Ridgeview advance to a sectional semifinal game against Mt. Pulaski at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Farmer City. Anna Hagan scored a team-high 10 points for second-seeded Milford (18-11), with Emmaleah Marshino and Brynlee Wright both supplying eight points.
In boys’ basketball
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional
➜ Urbana 64, Champaign Central 45. The ninth-seeded Tigers beat the eighth-seeded Maroons for the second time this season, with Urbana recording a regional quarterfinal win on Central’s home floor at Combes Gym. Jermontre Young scored a game-high 20 points for Urbana (4-17) to set up a regional semifinal game with top seed Lincoln at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Mahomet. Jaquan Jenkins scored a team-high 13 points for Central (3-19), with Mo Thomas chipping in 10 points.
Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 59, Clifton Central 35. The eighth-seeded Panthers overcame a sluggish first half to pull away for a regional quarterfinal win in Paxton against the ninth-seeded Comets. Brandon Knight scored a game-high 16 points for PBL (16-12), which trailed 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and held a slim 24-19 halftime lead. Kayden Snelling and Mason Bruns both finished with 10 points to help PBL move on to face top-seeded Monticello at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in a regional semifinal game in Gibson City.
➜ Iroquois West 62, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52. Fifth-seeded Iroquois West relied on another standout game from Cannon Leonard to leave Gibson City with a regional quarterfinal victory. Leonard compiled a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds to spark the Raiders (25-5), who move on to play fourth-seeded Prairie Central at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a regional semifinal game. Peyton Rhodes scored 15 points and Sam McMillan finished with 14 points to go along with five assists for Iroquois West. Ty Cribbett scored a team-high 15 points for 11th-seeded GCMS, which only trailed 45-39 entering the fourth quarter. Seth Kollross and Kellan Fanson each chipped in eight points for the Falcons (11-18).
Class 2A Unity Regional
➜ Oakwood 47, Westville 28. The seventh-seeded Comets limited the 10th-seeded Tigers offensively and had a steady trio of scorers to earn a regional quarterfinal home win in Fithian. Dalton Hobick scored a game-high 15 points to spark Oakwood (24-7), which will play second-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in a regional semifinal game in Tolono. Gaven Clouse (13 points) and Josh Young (12 points) nearly matched Hobick’s offensive production. Bryce Burnett accounted for most of Westville’s offense with a team-high 13 points.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 70, Hoopeston Area 36. Sixth-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin poured it on in the second half to register a regional quarterfinal triumph against the 12th-seeded Cornjerkers. Leading 26-14 at halftime, the host Blue Devils outscored Hoopeston Area 26-11 in the third quarter to take an insurmountable 52-25 lead. Brett Meidel scored a game-high 22 points for BHRA (25-7) in its 13th straight win. Mason Hackman (14 points) and Hayden Rice (12 points) also reached double figures as the Blue Devils moved on to play third-seeded Unity at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game in Tolono. Ben Brown delivered a team-high 21 points for Hoopeston Area (11-20) in his final high school game.
Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional
➜ Riverton 54, Clinton 47. Clinton couldn’t pull off a regional quarterfinal in Riverton, falling to the eighth-seeded Hawks. Mason Walker scored a game-high 18 points for the 10th-seeded Maroons (12-19) in a season-ending loss.
Class 1A Arcola Regional
➜ Tuscola 76, Heritage 22. The top-seeded Warriors opened the postseason with a win in convincing fashion, easily getting by the 16th-seeded Hawks in Tuscola. Jalen Quinn scored a game-high 21 points for Tuscola (25-6), which led 35-3 at the end of the first quarter and will now prep for 10th-seeded La Salette in a 6 p.m. regional semifinal game on Wednesday. Thomas Brown (10 points, seven rebounds) and Chris Boyd (10 points) joined Quinn in double figures. Julliyan Gray and Robert Holloman each had five points for Heritage (1-28).
➜ La Salette 54, Tri-County 26. La Salette won its first-ever IHSA postseason game, with the 10th-seeded Lions shutting down the ninth-seeded Titans in a regional quarterfinal game in Hume. Steven Deister and Joseph De Artola each scored 14 points to pace La Salette (12-17), which led 27-8 at halftime and advances to play top-seeded Tuscola at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game. Jack Armstrong had a team-high seven points for Tri-County (16-16).
➜ Arcola 54, Villa Grove 27. The fifth-seeded Purple Riders responded in the second half of a regional quarterfinal win at home against the 13th-seeded Blue Devils. Beau Edwards scored a game-high 17 points to lead Arcola (15-10), which trailed 6-4 at the end of the first quarter and only led 18-10 at halftime. Alex Kuhns and Tanner Thomas both chipped in with 13 points to complement Edwards and help Arcola move on to face fourth-seeded Okaw Valley at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game. Layne Rund scored a team-high 10 points to pace Villa Grove (7-21).
Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional
➜ St. Thomas More 70, Schlarman 37. The second-seeded and host Sabers rolled to a regional quarterfinal win in Champaign behind balanced scoring. STM (18-11) darted out to a 26-10 lead after one quarter that increased to 50-16 by halftime. Patrick Quarnstrom scored a game-high 15 points to pace the Sabers, with Justen Green joining him in double figures with 11 points. Peace Bumba (nine points) and Ryan Hendrickson (seven points) both contributed, with 11 STM players winding up in the scoring column as the Sabers advanced to play seventh-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game. Jerry Reed had a team-high 11 points for 12th-seeded Schlarman (4-20).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 71, Judah Christian 60. Cale Steinbaugh kept up his scoring prowess in the postseason opener for the seventh-seeded Buffaloes. G-RF won the regional quarterfinal game at home and set up a 6 p.m. regional semifinal game on Wednesday at second-seeded St. Thomas More. Steinbaugh poured in a game-high 32 points, while Jace Bina scored all 17 of his points — on the strength of five three-pointers — in the first half as G-RF built up a 38-24 halftime lead. Kaden Mingee was also a factor for the Buffaloes (15-14) with 15 points. Evan Payan scored a team-high 21 points for eighth-seeded Judah Christian (12-8) and Aidyn Beck added 20 points.
➜ Salt Fork 85, Uni High 72. The fifth-seeded Storm racked up a season-high point total thanks to the efforts of Garrett Taylor to produce a regional quarterfinal win against the ninth-seeded Illineks in Catlin. Taylor dropped in a whopping 40 points to lead Salt Fork (19-10) into a regional semifinal game against fourth-seeded Decatur Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Champaign. Blake Norton (21 points) and Colden Earles (10 points) also contributed as Salt Fork kept Uni High at bay in the second half. Ian Evensen scored a team-high 27 points for the Illineks (11-15), with Ethan Mok-Chih registering 20 points.
Class 1A St. Teresa Regional
➜ Argenta-Oreana 71, Fisher 35. The 11th-seeded Bombers cruised by the 13th-seeded Bunnies in a regional quarterfinal win in Argenta, with A-O holding a commanding 47-13 halftime lead. Landon Lawson scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Bombers (7-20) into a 6 p.m. regional semifinal game on Wednesday against top-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement. Jalynn Flowers (12 points) and Jamario Barbee (nine points) also contributed. Kobe Bishop (13 points) and Blake Terven (12 points) led Fisher (3-22).
Class 1A Milford Regional
➜ Milford 80, Grace Christian 35. The second-seeded Bearcats left little doubt in a regional quarterfinal home win against the 16th-seeded Crusaders. Will Teig scored 23 points, Adin Portwood finished with 19 points and Andrew White chipped in 11 points as Milford (23-9) advanced to a 6 p.m. regional semifinal game on Wednesday against ninth-seeded St. Anne.
➜ LeRoy 68, Donovan 18. The third-seeded Panthers rolled to a regional quarterfinal win at Dud Berry Gymnasium behind 22 points from Luke Stuepfert. LeRoy (19-7) will face seventh-seeded Watseka at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal game in Milford.
➜ Watseka 69, Tri-Point 58. Four players in double figures helped propel the seventh-seeded Warriors to a regional quarterfinal win and into a regional semifinal matchup with third-seeded LeRoy on Wednesday night. Braiden Walwer scored a game-high 23 points to pace Watseka (16-13), while Jordan Schroeder connected on a trio of three-pointers to finish with 19 points. Jobey Grant knocked down four three-pointers for all 12 of his points, and Hunter Meyer added 10 points.