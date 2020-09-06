In boys’ cross-country
At Charleston. Mahomet-Seymour’s Kyle Nofziger and Taylor Fan notched third and fourth place, respectively, in the Charleston Invitational to direct the Bulldogs to first place out of 13 programs. Nofziger finished his 3 miles in 15 minutes, 57.92 seconds, and Fan ended his race in 16:44.58. M-S athlete Hayden Grotelueschen also cracked the top 10 individually, rating 10th in 17:06.87. St. Joseph-Ogden snatched third place in the team ranks thanks largely to Brandon Mattsey (fifth, 16:45.94), Carson Maroon (sixth, 16:54.10) and Elijah Mock (ninth, 17:01.81). Centennial’s Aaron Hendron also ran into the top 10 individually with a sixth-place clocking of 16:50.25.
At Chrisman. Three Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athletes finished inside the top seven to guide the Knights to first place as a team out of 19 scoring programs in the Chrisman Cow Chip Classic. Layton Hall‘s runner-up effort of 15 minutes, 43.1 seconds across 3 miles was backed by teammates Logan Beckmier and Lyle Adcock placing fourth and seventh, respectively, with times of 16:28 and 17:20. Paxton-Buckley-Loda finished outside the top five as a team but claimed the winning runner as Ryder James posted a time of 15:33. Tuscola ranked second as a unit, led by Josiah Hortin (10th, 17:32.2) and Logan Wallace (14th, 17:51.8). Monticello was the No. 3 squad behind Shawn Derby (sixth, 17:12.7) and Joey Wenke (ninth, 17:31). Other local runners who wound up inside the top 10 individually were Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier (third, 16:23.5), Iroquois West’s Connor Price (fifth, 17:03.8) and Uni High’s Henry Laufenberg (eighth, 17:24.6).
At Peoria. Champaign Central snared three of the top four positions in a triangular at Donovan Park, ultimately coming out with a 17-58-65 team win over Peoria Notre Dame and Rock Island Alleman. Central’s Alex Ahmari and Peter Smith led the Maroons and finished first and second overall in the race with 5-kilometer times of 18 minutes, 25.52 seconds and 18:32.77, respectively. Central’s Cooper Sweet ranked fourth with a time of 19:07.95.
In girls’ cross-country
At Charleston. Mahomet-Seymour’s Elizabeth Sims was the first local runner to complete 3 miles at the Charleston Invitational, her fourth-place time of 20 minutes, 1.22 seconds the lead effort in the Bulldogs’ No. 1 finish as a team out of 11 scoring clubs. Fellow M-S athlete Ava Boyd joined Sims in the top 10 individuals by ranking sixth (20:08.62). St. Joseph-Ogden zoomed to fifth place as a unit behind Ava Knap‘s 10th-place showing (20:38.70). Centennial’s Brooklyn Sweikar also acquired a spot among the top 10 individuals by placing fifth in a time of 20:08.53.
At Chrisman. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn defeated her closest competitor by nearly 40 seconds to snag first place individually and lead the Sages to top honors as a team out of 15 scoring outfits at the Chrisman Cow Chip Classic. Bruhn’s 3-mile time of 17 minutes, 59.4 seconds far outpaced runner-up Kate Ahmari of Uni High (18:37.6). Three other Monticello dashers joined Bruhn inside the top 10 individuals: Estella Miller (third, 18:47.6), Rachel Koon (fifth, 19:12.2) and Grace Talbert (sixth, 19:29.6). Ahmari’s Illineks ranked third in the team chase and were aided by Cadi Hu placing 18th in 21:17.3. Other locals to conclude the race inside the top 10 individually were Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Gabriella Moreman (fourth, 18:51.8), Judah Christian’s Aleigha Garrison (seventh, 19:45.6) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson (ninth, 20:24.2).
At Peoria. Champaign Central put three competitors inside the top 10 of a triangular at Donovan Park but suffered a 35-45-46 defeat to Peoria Notre Dame and Rock Island Alleman. The Maroons were paced by Maaike Niekerk‘s third-place time of 23 minutes, 6.58 seconds and received additional top-10 finishes from Kira Canales (fifth, 23:40.42) and Lula Randolph (ninth, 24:28.42).
In girls’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Both Samantha Cook and Olivia Terry won three races for Champaign Central to help the host Maroons outlast Peoria Notre Dame 76-68 at Unit 4 Pool. Cook was the frontrunner in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 7.6 seconds), 100 free (58.87) and 100 backstroke (1:09.85). Terry bested all comers in the 200 individual medley (2:27.97), 100 butterfly (1:08.75) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.66). Central also received a first-place finish from Anneliese Schideman in the 500 free (6:19.30).