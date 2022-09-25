In volleyball
Arcola Invitational
➜ Knights claim crown. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond won the tournament championship, last defeating Sullivan 25-18, 25-17. In order to make the final, the Knights (13-4) fended off Central A&M in three sets and dropped both Armstrong-Potomac and Urbana in two sets. ALAH, which is on a 10-match win streak overall, was powered by Charley Condill’s 31 kills, 25 digs and seven aces, Kaylee Schrock’s 47 kills and Alisha Frederick’s 80 assists and 16 digs.
Armstrong-Potomac split its four matches to finish in fifth place, defeating Urbana and Tuscola but losing to ALAH and Central A&M. The Trojans (11-9-1) picked up 21 kills and 24 digs from Kyla Bullington along with 54 assists and 17 digs from Lily Jameson.
Urbana (0-10) dropped each of its four matches in the event, falling in two sets versus Armstrong-Potomac, Central A&M, ALAH and Heritage. Leading the Tigers on the day were Sammi Christman (18 kills, 25 digs, 13 blocks), Kenzie Sprague (43 digs), and Kiyah Boatright-Williams (23 digs).
Reed-Custer Invitational
➜ Timberwolves top field. Cissna Park earned first place in this tournament by last trumping De La Salle 27-25, 25-23. The Timberwolves (20-1) — who now are on a seven-match win streak — earlier posted wins over Spring Valley Hall, Elmwood Park, Maroa-Forsyth and Reed-Custer. Mikayla Knake dished out 115 assists for Cissna Park, most often aiding Addison Lucht (42 kills) and Brooklyn Stadeli (37 kills). Morgan Sinn’s 31 digs and Knake’s 25 digs keyed the defense.
Unity garnered fourth place in the showcase with a 1-2-2 record. The Rockets (7-10-2) defeated Mendota, tied with both Putnam County and Momence and lost to De La Salle and Maroa-Forsyth. Pacing Unity for the outing were Kaitlyn Schweighart (18 kills, 58 digs), Jayci McGraw (31 assists, 15 digs) and Ruby Tarr (33 assists, 22 digs).
Watseka Invitational
➜ Warriors place runner-up. Host Watseka nearly won its own eight-team tournament, but Grant Park prevailed 15-25, 25-20, 15-5 in championship match against the Warriors. Watseka (13-8) defeated Danville in three sets and both Gardner-South Wilmington and Peotone in two sets to qualify for the final. Christa Holohan’s 29 kills, Ella Smith’s 27 kills and Elizabeth Wittenborn’s 74 assists paced Watseka’s offense. Brianna Denault provided 55 digs on defense, and Smith contributed 39 digs.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda (13-4) went 2-1 at the event, knocking off Iroquois West and Milford while faltering versus Grant Park. Among the Panthers’ statistical leaders were Araya Stack (46 digs and 12 aces), Aubrey Busboom (60 assists and 19 digs) and Bailey Bruns (15 kills and 16 digs).
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana 1, Warrensburg-Latham 1. Rylan Lawson found the back of the net for the visiting Bombers (9-6-1), who settled for a nonconference draw. Kaleb Spangler assisted on the goal, and Mason Penn provided A-O with seven keeper saves.
➜ Arthur Christian 1, Judah Christian 0. The Conquering Riders’ fifth consecutive victory got them back to .500 for the season, as they dispatched the Tribe (2-7-1) in East Central Illinois Conference play. Caleb Whitchurch scored the lone goal for ACS (10-10) on an assist from Cole Gabriels, supporting a two-save clean sheet from Caden Henry.
➜ Centennial 4, Newton 1. The visiting Chargers (5-5-2) continued their recent hot streak, as they haven’t lost in their last four matches after this nonconference victory. Victor Fernandez scored two goals for Centennial, while Beni Kavumvula potted one goal and assisted on two others. Tyler Luchinski also added an assist, and Tresody Ondongo came up with eight keeper saves.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 2, Unity 0. The host Rockets trailed 1-0 at halftime, but couldn’t make up the deficit in the second half against the Grey Ghosts during an Illini Prairie Conference loss for Unity (2-12).
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Watseka 1. The visiting Bunnies led 3-0 at halftime and kept up the scoring pressure in the second half of a nonconference win. David Hull scored two goals for Fisher/GCMS (12-4-1), while Seth Kollross collected two assists and one goal. Chase Minion added one goal and one assist. Narciso Solorzano tallied the lone goal for Watseka (7-9).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 8, Danville 0. Nolan Wheeler accumulated three goals for the visiting Bulldogs (11-2-2), as they romped past the Vikings (0-14-1) in non-league action. M-S’ third win in a row also included two goals from Isaac Warren, four assists from Brian Woodbury and a one-goal, one-assist day from Nick Tjahjadi.
➜ Monticello 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Cohen Neighbors tallied a hat trick for the host Sages (12-3), who concluded a two-match skid by routing the Blue Devils (4-9-1) in nonconference action. Biniam Lienhart swished two goals and assisted on another for Monticello, which acquired three assists from Ben Williamson and single goals from Levi Stephens, Tucker Williamson and Max Scheffer.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. The visiting Spartans pulled off a comeback nonconference win thanks to second-half goals by Collin Thomey and Ryker Lockhart. Lockhart and Spencer Wilson each added assists for SJ-O (9-3-1), with Hunter Ketchum and Jacek Slowikowski combining to make four saves. Luke Barney scored the only goal for the Buffaloes (6-7-1), who led 1-0 at halftime.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Metamora. Champaign Central's Caleb Mathias won the 3-mile East Peoria Invitational, held at Black Partridge Park, as his time of 15 minutes, 59 seconds, was 7 seconds faster than anyone else. Mathias' effort helped the Maroons to third place out of 14 teams with a 98 score, landing behind only Normal U-High (64) and Eureka (73). Peter Smith's 11th-place time of 16:34 and Nick Bonn's 14th-place outcome of 16:38.80 also fueled Central. Mahomet-Seymour placed fifth as a unit with a 114 score. The Bulldogs' Augustus Gaudio was closest to dethroning Mathias, placing second overall at 16:06.30. Urbana took eighth place as a team with 187 points, led by Julio Angrave's 18th-place clocking of 16:49.40.
➜ At St. Joseph. Josiah Hortin edged teammate Jackson Barrett by fewer than four-hundredths of a second as the Tuscola pair garnered the top two spots at the Spartan Classic, helping the Warriors place third in the 22-team field. Hortin won the race in 14 minutes, 57.98 seconds, just ahead of Barrett finishing the street course in 14:58.02. Tuscola racked up 113 points, only behind team champion St. Teresa (60) and runner-up El Paso-Gridley (92). Will Foltz added a ninth-place finish in 15:50 for Tuscola. Host St. Joseph-Ogden finished fourth, paced by a 14th-place finish by Jack Fisher in 16:10.32. Logan Beckmier of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond was fifth individually with a time of 15:15.34, as the Knights placed seventh in the team standings. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Aiden Kerr was the only other local runner to place in the top 10, as his time of 15:53.88 had him 10th.
➜ At Springfield. Danville placed 17th of 20 programs in the 3-mile Springfield Invitational, conducted at Lincoln Park, with a 405 score. Four Vikings finished inside the top-100 individuals out of 142 competitors: Phil Andrei Pacheco (63rd, 19 minutes, 8 seconds), Evan Vredenburg (84th, 19:54), Josiah Williams (91st, 20:27) and Revan Bailey (94th, 20:37).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Metamora. Mahomet-Seymour snared fifth place out of 13 teams in the East Peoria Invitational with 133 points, leading local programs in the 3-mile event at Black Partridge Park. Ava Boyd paced the Bulldogs with a ninth-place time of 19 minutes, 29.60 seconds, and Chloe Bundren wasn't far behind with a 21st-place clocking of 20:19.60. Urbana and Champaign Central rated eighth and ninth, respectively, in the team chase with 233 and 254 points. The Tigers' top finisher was Maya Stori (28th, 21:11), and the Maroons were led by Kennedy Ramshaw (25th, 21:03.80).
➜ At St. Joseph. Unity had five runners in the top 15, led by champion Erica Woodard, to help the Rockets win the 19-team Spartan Classic. Woodard crossed the finish line first on the street course, clocking a time of 17 minutes, 12.28 seconds. Emily Decker took fifth for the Rockets in 17:54.44, while teammates Mackenzie Pound (18:22.65, 11th), Olivia Shike (18:45.21, 13th) and Camryn Reedy (18:53.13, 15th) also stayed close to one another, as the Rockets compiled 38 points — well ahead of the 97 points put together by runner-up El Paso-Gridley. Mabry Bruhn of Monticello placed second in 17:13.70 for the Sages, who finished fifth in the team race. Kate Ahmari of Uni High finished fourth in 17:49.40 for the Illineks, who placed third as a team. Other area runners in the top 10 included Kate Foltz of Tuscola (18:00.99, sixth), Savanna Franzen of St. Joseph-Ogden (18:02.08, seventh) and Trixie Johnson of Paxton-Buckley-Loda (18:20.34, 10th).
➜ At Springfield. Danville didn’t record a team score in the Springfield Invitational, but Allison Thompson excelled individually. Her 3-mile time of 20 minutes, 12 seconds at Lincoln Park ranked 10th out of 108 athletes. Teammate Brooklyn Warfield placed 78th in 24:47.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Danville won three of four brackets en route to the Chargers doubles tournament title, placing first as a group out of eight programs with 26 points. Downers Grove South was second with 20 points. Vikings Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller were top dogs at No. 2 doubles, winning the title match 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Danville’s CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle took first at No. 3 via a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 triumph in their final bout. And the Vikings’ Brooklynn Behrens and Hannah Schroeder claimed the No. 4 title with a 6-4, 6-0 result in the last contest. Teammates Lexi Ellis and Anna Houpt added a second-place showing at No. 1. Centennial logged two fourth-place finishes on the day — from Sandhya Subbiah/Yehyun Nam at No. 1 and Nicole Vozovoy/Tammy Marinichev at No. 2 — plus a sixth-place showing from Allison Hemming/Rachel Hartmann at No. 3. Urbana received sixth-place finishes from Alisa Tangmunarunkit/Luna Morales at No. 1, Eisla Madigan/Matika Pounginjai at No. 2 and Halie Thompson/Mary Fraley at No. 4.
In girls’ swimming
➜ At Bloomington. Champaign Central claimed the team title in the 16-program Raider Invitational, narrowly edging out Normal Community 333-332 for the top spot. The Maroons were powered by four event victories and another four runner-up finishes. Laura Taylor won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.65 seconds. Olivia Terry was the 100 backstroke champion in 1 minute, 4.04 seconds. Babette Bradley touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:12.36. The foursome of Taylor, Samantha Cook, Caroline Hartmann and Bradley prevailed in the 400 freestyle relay with a clocking of 3:50.91. Those second-place efforts came from Terry, Bradley, Hartmann and Olivia Dempsey in the 200 medley relay (1:58.35), Taylor in the 200 freestyle (2:05.73), Bradley in the 200 individual medley (2:18.86) and the quartet of Terry, Taylor, Dempsey and Cook in the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.65). Centennial placed ninth, Danville took 15th and Uni High placed 16th in the team standings to round out local participation. The Chargers’ best finish came from Brynley Wilber, Abigail Ham, Annika Scott and Riti Bhosale in the 200 freestyle relay (eighth, 1:57.48). The Vikings put up 11th-place times in both the 200 medley relay (2:19.18) and the 200 freestyle relay (2:02.77) with a combination of Amelia Burgin, Polly Norton, Brooklyn Phillips and Lindsey Porter. The Illineks’ points all came from Stella Youse, who placed second in diving (357.65).