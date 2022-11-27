To subscribe, click here.

In boys’ basketball

Lincoln/Eaton Round Robin Tournament

Lincoln 51, Mahomet-Seymour 30. Mahomet-Seymour had trouble offensively against the host Railsplitters as the Bulldogs trailed 31-14 at halftime and eventually lost the third-place game. Trey Peters (nine points) and Dayten Eisenmann (seven points) paced M-S.

Belleville Althoff 55, Danville 50. Danville trailed 18-5 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t make up the deficit despite a fourth-quarter rally in the fifth-place game. Devan Larkin had a team-high 19 points for the Vikings (1-3), with O’Shawn Jones-Winslow (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Ja'Vaughn Robinson (13 points) chipping in.

Centennial 63, Cahokia 54. Centennial used a strong fourth quarter to put away Cahokia and win the seventh-place game. Preston Sledge scored a team-high 25 points to lead the Chargers (2-2), with Todd Makabu (14 points) and Sathvik Thatikonda (11 points) joining him in double figures.

Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament

Robinson 71, Rantoul 61. Rantoul only trailed 49-48 to start the fourth quarter before the Maroons created some distance from the Eagles. Conner Smith made four three-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points for Rantoul (1-3). Kyrin Martin complemented Smith with 20 points and Jaylen McElmurry scored all 15 of his points by making five three-pointers.

GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament

Prairie Central 63, Iroquois West 42. Prairie Central continued its superb start, running away from the Raiders to win the championship game. Dylan Bazzell scored a team-high 15 points for the Hawks (4-0), who also received 11 points from Camden Palmore and 10 points from Tyler Curl. Tyler Read (15 points) and Sam McMillan (13 points) led Iroquois West (2-2).

Lexington 72, Hoopeston Area 55. The Cornjerkers couldn’t catch up after trailing 34-24 at halftime, losing the third-place game. Owen Root scored a team-high 13 points for Hoopeston Area (2-2), with Trenton Montez and Mason Rush each scoring nine points.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 61, Armstrong-Potomac 41. The host Falcons (3-1) received a game-high 20 points from Brayden Elliott — along with 11 points from Seth Barnes and nine points apiece from Seth Kollross and Chase Minion — to earn the win in the fifth-place game. Kollin Asbury had a team-high 14 points for A-P (1-3).

Fisher 50, Tri-Point 36. Fisher steadily pulled away in the seventh-place game, securing the Bunnies their first win of the season. Jeremiah Todd scored 16 points and Asher Litman had 12 points and nine rebounds for Fisher (1-3).

Schlarman Topper Classic

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 67, Covington (Ind.) 56. Ayden Ingram scored a game-high 22 points, making all eight of his free throw attempts, and led the Blue Devils to a win at Schlarman. Isaiah Tidwell (14 points) and Hayden Rice (12 points) joined Ingram in double figures for BHRA.

Milford 41, Schlarman 37. Milford collected its first win of the season by knocking off the Hilltoppers on their home court. Adin Portwood scored a game-high 17 points for the Bearcats, with Sawyer Laffoon (10 points) and R.J. Mann (nine points) also chipping in during the win. Jerry Reed had a team-high 15 points for Schlarman, with Keison Peoples adding 10 points.

Milford 72, Paris 63. The Bearcats (2-2) led by 20 points at halftime and held on down the stretch to secure their second tournament win of the day. Portwood drained five three-point shots on his way to 26 points for Milford, which received 18 points from Laffoon and nine points from Mann.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Schlarman 39. The Blue Devils (4-0) captured the tournament championship with an unbeaten record, knocking off the host Hilltoppers (0-4). Ingram bucketed 13 points to pace BHRA, which claimed eight points apiece from Brett Meidel and Amani Stanford. Reed's 14 points powered Schlarman in defeat.

Cerro Gordo Turkey Tournament

Arthur Christian School 50, Heritage 39. Kyson Pflum scored 17 points and Brock Helmuth scored 14 points to propel the Conquering Riders (2-2) to their second straight win. Cole Gabriels added nine points for ACS. Drew Williams accounted for almost half of the Hawks’ offense with a game-high 18 points, and Timmy Wilson finished with nine points for Heritage (1-3).

Argenta-Oreana 77, Uni High 36. The Bombers had four players in double figures during their first win of the season. Jalynn Flowers and Tyson Oros each scored 15 points for A-O (1-3), while Jamario Barbee added 12 points and Damian Gude had 11 points. Teo Chemla scored a game-high 16 points for Uni High (0-4).

Normal Calvary Turkey Tournament

Blue Ridge 56, DeLand-Weldon 28. Wesley Clark dropped in a team-high 10 points for Blue Ridge (1-3), which led 20-2 at the end of the first quarter and ended a three-game skid with a convincing win.

Neoga Thanksgiving Tournament

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34, La Salette 28. The Buffaloes overcame a 13-6 halftime deficit to earn the win against the Lions. Cameron Steinbaugh scored a game-high 15 points for G-RF. Charles Prather (10 points) led La Salette.

Neoga 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55. G-RF trailed 34-31 at halftime and couldn’t make up the deficit in the second half. Watson scored 17 points to pace the Buffaloes (1-2), while Steinbaugh finished with 14 points and J.J. Hall added 13 points.

Cisne 55, La Salette 32. Elijah Hall provided eight points and three rebounds for the Lions (1-3), as they ended their tournament stay with a loss.

Nontournament

Clifton Central 53, Watseka 37. Hagen Hoy drilled five three-pointers as part of his 19-point effort for the host Warriors (0-1), who dropped their season opener to a nonconference opponent. Quinn Starkey and Tucker Milk each added six points for Watseka.

In girls’ basketball

Morton Thanksgiving Tournament

East St. Louis 79, Champaign Central 51. Champaign Central fell behind 27-19 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t keep pace with the Flyers the rest of the way in their first game on Saturday. Addy McLeod scored a team-high 14 points for the Maroons, while Alex Parastaran (seven points), Jalay Jones (seven points) and Nevaeh Essien (10 rebounds) contributed.

Peoria Richwoods 59, Champaign Central 51. Central led 26-19 at halftime after holding Richwoods to one point in the second quarter, but couldn’t keep the Knights off the scoreboard much in the second half. McLeod scored a team-high 19 points for Central (3-5).

Mary Sur Shootout

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 54, Arthur Christian School 51. The Buffaloes stymied a late rally by the Conquering Riders to win their first game on Saturday in Neoga. Kendall Roberts scored a team-high 23 points for G-RF, while J'Lynn Waltz (eight points), Bryleigh Collom (seven points), Addi Spesard (11 rebounds) and Savana Cunningham (eight rebounds) all pitched in. Addi Erwin registered a game-high 27 points for ACS.

Neoga 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20. Collom had a team-high eight points for the Buffaloes (4-2), who saw their four-game win streak come to an end.

Neoga 63, Chrisman 15. Taylor Jones and Makenzie Mitchell had four points for the Cardinals, who trailed 42-14 at halftime.

Arthur Christian School 41, Chrisman 34. Erwin scored a game-high 18 points for ACS (1-3), while Jodi Kuhns contributed 10 points. Olivia Radke and Jaidyn Alexander each recorded eight points for Chrisman (1-5).

Central A&M Shootout

Central A&M 53, Cerro Gordo/Bement 42. The Broncos lost their first game despite 16 points from Haley Garrett.

Cerro Gordo/Bement 48, Lincolnwood 22. The Broncos (3-1) bounced back from their earlier loss to Central A&M thanks to 19 points from Garrett, 12 points from Jazzi Hicks and nine points from Reese Brunner.

Nontournament

Cissna Park 61, Ridgeview 29. The Timberwolves remained unbeaten with a convincing nonconference win. Mikayla Knake scored 16 points and handed out three assists to pace Cissna Park (6-0), while Addison Lucht (13 points, eight rebounds) and Sophia Duis (10 points) also got in on the fun for the Timberwolves. Celbee Johnson had a team-high eight points for Ridgeview (1-5).

In wrestling

At Normal. Jac Corbin logged a fourth-place finish at 140 pounds for Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the Normal Girls' Tournament, winning a pair of matches. She defeated both Normal West's Brandy Aguirre-Cruz and Schaumburg's Shreya Gosain by pinfall along the way. The Eagles' Miranda Loosa picked up one match win at 140, defeating Schaumburg's Elisha Vispute by fall.

At O’Fallon. Mahomet-Seymour picked up three wins at the O’Fallon Multi-Quad, defeating Collinsville 69-12, Edwardsville 37-33 and O’Fallon 48-15. Brennan Houser at 195 pounds and Mateo Casillas at 220 pinned all three of their opponents in less than two minutes, with Houser winning in 1 minute, 50 seconds against Collinsville’s Scott Snyder, in 1:02 against Edwardsville’s Nolan Rowe and in 27 seconds against O’Fallon’s Kyle Kujaua. Casillas was equally efficient at 220, beating Devin Habermehl of Collinsville in 1:51, Evan McCormid of Edwardsville in 1:24 and Cayden Brown of O’Fallon in 1:03. Camden Heinold at 132, Tallen Pawlak at 145 and Deandre Hughey at 152 also posted 3-0 records in contested matches for the Bulldogs on the day.

