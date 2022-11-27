Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Lincoln/Eaton Round Robin Tournament
➜ Lincoln 51, Mahomet-Seymour 30. Mahomet-Seymour had trouble offensively against the host Railsplitters as the Bulldogs trailed 31-14 at halftime and eventually lost the third-place game. Trey Peters (nine points) and Dayten Eisenmann (seven points) paced M-S.
➜ Belleville Althoff 55, Danville 50. Danville trailed 18-5 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t make up the deficit despite a fourth-quarter rally in the fifth-place game. Devan Larkin had a team-high 19 points for the Vikings (1-3), with O’Shawn Jones-Winslow (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Ja'Vaughn Robinson (13 points) chipping in.
➜ Centennial 63, Cahokia 54. Centennial used a strong fourth quarter to put away Cahokia and win the seventh-place game. Preston Sledge scored a team-high 25 points to lead the Chargers (2-2), with Todd Makabu (14 points) and Sathvik Thatikonda (11 points) joining him in double figures.
Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Robinson 71, Rantoul 61. Rantoul only trailed 49-48 to start the fourth quarter before the Maroons created some distance from the Eagles. Conner Smith made four three-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points for Rantoul (1-3). Kyrin Martin complemented Smith with 20 points and Jaylen McElmurry scored all 15 of his points by making five three-pointers.
GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Prairie Central 63, Iroquois West 42. Prairie Central continued its superb start, running away from the Raiders to win the championship game. Dylan Bazzell scored a team-high 15 points for the Hawks (4-0), who also received 11 points from Camden Palmore and 10 points from Tyler Curl. Tyler Read (15 points) and Sam McMillan (13 points) led Iroquois West (2-2).
➜ Lexington 72, Hoopeston Area 55. The Cornjerkers couldn’t catch up after trailing 34-24 at halftime, losing the third-place game. Owen Root scored a team-high 13 points for Hoopeston Area (2-2), with Trenton Montez and Mason Rush each scoring nine points.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 61, Armstrong-Potomac 41. The host Falcons (3-1) received a game-high 20 points from Brayden Elliott — along with 11 points from Seth Barnes and nine points apiece from Seth Kollross and Chase Minion — to earn the win in the fifth-place game. Kollin Asbury had a team-high 14 points for A-P (1-3).
➜ Fisher 50, Tri-Point 36. Fisher steadily pulled away in the seventh-place game, securing the Bunnies their first win of the season. Jeremiah Todd scored 16 points and Asher Litman had 12 points and nine rebounds for Fisher (1-3).
Schlarman Topper Classic
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 67, Covington (Ind.) 56. Ayden Ingram scored a game-high 22 points, making all eight of his free throw attempts, and led the Blue Devils to a win at Schlarman. Isaiah Tidwell (14 points) and Hayden Rice (12 points) joined Ingram in double figures for BHRA.
➜ Milford 41, Schlarman 37. Milford collected its first win of the season by knocking off the Hilltoppers on their home court. Adin Portwood scored a game-high 17 points for the Bearcats, with Sawyer Laffoon (10 points) and R.J. Mann (nine points) also chipping in during the win. Jerry Reed had a team-high 15 points for Schlarman, with Keison Peoples adding 10 points.
➜ Milford 72, Paris 63. The Bearcats (2-2) led by 20 points at halftime and held on down the stretch to secure their second tournament win of the day. Portwood drained five three-point shots on his way to 26 points for Milford, which received 18 points from Laffoon and nine points from Mann.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Schlarman 39. The Blue Devils (4-0) captured the tournament championship with an unbeaten record, knocking off the host Hilltoppers (0-4). Ingram bucketed 13 points to pace BHRA, which claimed eight points apiece from Brett Meidel and Amani Stanford. Reed's 14 points powered Schlarman in defeat.
Cerro Gordo Turkey Tournament
➜ Arthur Christian School 50, Heritage 39. Kyson Pflum scored 17 points and Brock Helmuth scored 14 points to propel the Conquering Riders (2-2) to their second straight win. Cole Gabriels added nine points for ACS. Drew Williams accounted for almost half of the Hawks’ offense with a game-high 18 points, and Timmy Wilson finished with nine points for Heritage (1-3).
➜ Argenta-Oreana 77, Uni High 36. The Bombers had four players in double figures during their first win of the season. Jalynn Flowers and Tyson Oros each scored 15 points for A-O (1-3), while Jamario Barbee added 12 points and Damian Gude had 11 points. Teo Chemla scored a game-high 16 points for Uni High (0-4).
Normal Calvary Turkey Tournament
➜ Blue Ridge 56, DeLand-Weldon 28. Wesley Clark dropped in a team-high 10 points for Blue Ridge (1-3), which led 20-2 at the end of the first quarter and ended a three-game skid with a convincing win.
Neoga Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34, La Salette 28. The Buffaloes overcame a 13-6 halftime deficit to earn the win against the Lions. Cameron Steinbaugh scored a game-high 15 points for G-RF. Charles Prather (10 points) led La Salette.
➜ Neoga 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55. G-RF trailed 34-31 at halftime and couldn’t make up the deficit in the second half. Watson scored 17 points to pace the Buffaloes (1-2), while Steinbaugh finished with 14 points and J.J. Hall added 13 points.
➜ Cisne 55, La Salette 32. Elijah Hall provided eight points and three rebounds for the Lions (1-3), as they ended their tournament stay with a loss.
Nontournament
➜ Clifton Central 53, Watseka 37. Hagen Hoy drilled five three-pointers as part of his 19-point effort for the host Warriors (0-1), who dropped their season opener to a nonconference opponent. Quinn Starkey and Tucker Milk each added six points for Watseka.
In girls’ basketball
Morton Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ East St. Louis 79, Champaign Central 51. Champaign Central fell behind 27-19 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t keep pace with the Flyers the rest of the way in their first game on Saturday. Addy McLeod scored a team-high 14 points for the Maroons, while Alex Parastaran (seven points), Jalay Jones (seven points) and Nevaeh Essien (10 rebounds) contributed.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 59, Champaign Central 51. Central led 26-19 at halftime after holding Richwoods to one point in the second quarter, but couldn’t keep the Knights off the scoreboard much in the second half. McLeod scored a team-high 19 points for Central (3-5).
Mary Sur Shootout
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 54, Arthur Christian School 51. The Buffaloes stymied a late rally by the Conquering Riders to win their first game on Saturday in Neoga. Kendall Roberts scored a team-high 23 points for G-RF, while J'Lynn Waltz (eight points), Bryleigh Collom (seven points), Addi Spesard (11 rebounds) and Savana Cunningham (eight rebounds) all pitched in. Addi Erwin registered a game-high 27 points for ACS.
➜ Neoga 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20. Collom had a team-high eight points for the Buffaloes (4-2), who saw their four-game win streak come to an end.
➜ Neoga 63, Chrisman 15. Taylor Jones and Makenzie Mitchell had four points for the Cardinals, who trailed 42-14 at halftime.
➜ Arthur Christian School 41, Chrisman 34. Erwin scored a game-high 18 points for ACS (1-3), while Jodi Kuhns contributed 10 points. Olivia Radke and Jaidyn Alexander each recorded eight points for Chrisman (1-5).
Central A&M Shootout
➜ Central A&M 53, Cerro Gordo/Bement 42. The Broncos lost their first game despite 16 points from Haley Garrett.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 48, Lincolnwood 22. The Broncos (3-1) bounced back from their earlier loss to Central A&M thanks to 19 points from Garrett, 12 points from Jazzi Hicks and nine points from Reese Brunner.
Nontournament
➜ Cissna Park 61, Ridgeview 29. The Timberwolves remained unbeaten with a convincing nonconference win. Mikayla Knake scored 16 points and handed out three assists to pace Cissna Park (6-0), while Addison Lucht (13 points, eight rebounds) and Sophia Duis (10 points) also got in on the fun for the Timberwolves. Celbee Johnson had a team-high eight points for Ridgeview (1-5).
In wrestling
➜ At Normal. Jac Corbin logged a fourth-place finish at 140 pounds for Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the Normal Girls' Tournament, winning a pair of matches. She defeated both Normal West's Brandy Aguirre-Cruz and Schaumburg's Shreya Gosain by pinfall along the way. The Eagles' Miranda Loosa picked up one match win at 140, defeating Schaumburg's Elisha Vispute by fall.
➜ At O’Fallon. Mahomet-Seymour picked up three wins at the O’Fallon Multi-Quad, defeating Collinsville 69-12, Edwardsville 37-33 and O’Fallon 48-15. Brennan Houser at 195 pounds and Mateo Casillas at 220 pinned all three of their opponents in less than two minutes, with Houser winning in 1 minute, 50 seconds against Collinsville’s Scott Snyder, in 1:02 against Edwardsville’s Nolan Rowe and in 27 seconds against O’Fallon’s Kyle Kujaua. Casillas was equally efficient at 220, beating Devin Habermehl of Collinsville in 1:51, Evan McCormid of Edwardsville in 1:24 and Cayden Brown of O’Fallon in 1:03. Camden Heinold at 132, Tallen Pawlak at 145 and Deandre Hughey at 152 also posted 3-0 records in contested matches for the Bulldogs on the day.