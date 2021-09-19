In football
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Momence 0. The host Blue Devils (4-0) were relentless in their Vermilion Valley Conference crossover win, showing no rust after not playing in Week 3 because of a late forfeiture by the opponent. BHRA didn’t score in the first quarter but still led 29-0 at halftime, as quarterback Dawson Dodd shredded the Momence defense for a quartet of touchdown passes prior to halftime. Dodd finished with six scoring throws, including touchdown tosses of 50 and 55 yards. Mason Hackman was the primary recipient of Dodd’s 10-of-12 for 217 yards stat line, hauling in seven catches for 148 yards and four touchdowns. Enrique Rangel and Karson Stevenson each added a touchdown catch, and Rhett Harper rushed for a touchdown among 96 ground yards.
➜ Danville 52, Peoria Richwoods 35. The visiting Vikings (2-2) ended a two-game skid in emphatic fashion, piling up points during this Big 12 Conference victory. Danville actually trailed 27-22 at halftime and led just 38-35 through three quarters before stepping on the gas over the last 12 minutes. Vikings quarterback Micah McGuire rushed for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he also tossed a scoring pass to Tyler Jones. Tommy Harris Jr. chipped in two running scores among his 79 ground yards, including a 65-yard jaunt that put Danville ahead for good. TJ Lee contributed a touchdown dash of his own, and Bryson Hinton connected with Tevin Henderson on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
In volleyball
Blue Ridge Round Robin
➜ Knights post sweep. Host Blue Ridge won all four of its matches in two sets, defeating Tri-City/Sangamon Valley (25-23, 25-20), Cornerstone (25-20, 25-18), Tri-Point (25-14, 25-14) and Ridgeview (25-15, 25-20) to become the event’s top dog. Gracie Shaffer’s 53 assists, Jaclyn Pearl’s 26 kills and four blocks and Alexis Wike’s 39 digs all played a key role in the Knights (21-2) going perfect on the day. Ridgeview (4-15) picked up victories against Tri-Point (25-22, 25-18) and Cornerstone (25-17, 24-26, 15-12) to finish 2-2 overall.
Effingham St. Anthony Tournament
➜ Titans place sixth. Tri-County earned an 18-25, 25-15, 15-7 victory against Chrisman en route to a sixth-place showing in the tournament. The Titans (5-8) also suffered three-set defeats to Okaw Valley and Shelbyville and a two-set loss at the hands of Newton. Bella Dudley’s 37 kills, Josie Armstrong’s 61 assists and Briana Reese’s 27 kills were among Tri-County’s standout performances across the four matches.
Fieldcrest Invitational
➜ Timberwolves net two victories. Cissna Park finished 2-3 in this event, defeating Clinton 18-25, 25-12, 15-9 and handling Peru St. Bede 25-16, 25-19. The Timberwolves (9-6) were dealt three-set losses by host Fieldcrest and Princeton, as well as a two-set defeat by Illini Bluffs. Brooklyn Stadeli produced a tournament-wide triple-double with 42 kills, 39 digs and 10 aces for Cissna Park, which took in 43 kills from Emma Morrical, 96 assists and 35 digs from Mikayla Knake and 42 digs from Morgan Sinn.
Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival
➜ Sabers pick up four wins. St. Thomas More finished with a 4-1 record in the two-day tournament, defeating Riverton (25-22, 25-17) on Friday and knocking off Lena-Winslow (25-13, 25-20), Lanark Eastland (25-21, 25-13) and Eureka (25-15, 25-13) on Saturday. The Sabers (15-1) did suffer their first loss of the season in a three-set thriller with Taylorville on Friday. Across the five matches, Caroline Kerr dished out 107 assists to pace an STM offense that bagged 36 kills from Shannon Monahan, 26 kills from Mallory Monahan and 25 kills apiece from Julia Johnson and Anna McClure. Colleen Hege contributed 73 digs, as well.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Kankakee Trinity 0. Ava Yoder put down 11 kills for the visiting Conquering Riders (17-0), who romped past their nonconference opponent 25-17, 25-18 to keep their unbeaten season intact. ACS hasn’t dropped a set since Aug. 24. Its latest success was aided by Keisha Miller’s 22 assists and five digs, as well as Victoria Cisney’s seven kills.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 3, Kankakee Trinity 1. The visiting Conquering Riders (4-4) moved back to .500 when they built a 2-0 first-half lead and held off their nonconference foe the rest of the way. Cole Gabriels, Josh Skowronski and Hunter Heldt each scored a goal for ACS, which acquired four keeper saves from Caden Henry.
➜ Centennial 7, St. Teresa 0. Adam Adham and Abdul Watan each generated a hat trick for the visiting Chargers (5-3-1), who ended a three-match winless streak by bowling over a nonconference opponent. Adham assisted on two of Watan’s goals, and Nehomiah McKissick earned Centennial’s other goal on a penalty kick. Zander Hackman, Tyler Luchinski and Jeremy Biblia each added one assist, and Spencer Wallace-Dahl led a defense that permitted no shots on net.
➜ Champaign Central 8, Bloomington 1. Kyle Johnson banked four goals in the first 32 minutes of this Big 12 Conference affair as the visiting Maroons (8-4) breezed to victory. Central led 8-0 before the first half was complete, that edge also aided by Cooper Carson’s two goals and single markers from Tim Ngugi and Isaac Fisher. Johnson, Carson and Matthew Winterbottom each finished with two assists, and Amar Koric compiled four keeper saves.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 1, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Hunter Ketchum stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced for the Spartans (7-6-1), as the Grey Ghosts netted a second-half goal to collect an Illini Prairie Conference win and end SJ-O’s three-match winning streak in the process.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9, Wilmington 0. The host Bunnies (10-0-1) remained without a loss on the season after producing seven first-half goals and ultimately cruising to a nonconference victory. Isaiah Johnson established a hat trick before halftime for Fisher/GCMS, which received single goals from Colin Bane, Seth Kollross, Sid Pfoff, Jacob Chittick, Nick Giroux and Jaden Recker. Kollross, Pfoff and Spencer Kleist each finished with two assists, as well.
➜ Judah Christian 6, Watseka 2. Joey Limentato dented the twine four times for the host Tribe (2-4), who handled the Warriors (1-11) in a nonconference event. Daryl Okeke accounted for the other two Judah goals.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Metamora 1. The visiting Sabers (13-0) extended their perfect start to the season during this non-league battle, a rematch from an Aug. 28 neutral-site match that STM won in penalty kicks. The Sabers took care of business in regulation this time around courtesy goals from Martin Mondala and Immanuel Nwosu, with Mondala assisting on Nwosu’s tally.
➜ Uni High 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. The host Illineks (6-4) ended a two-match skid by routing the Blue Devils (5-6) in a non-league meeting. Benji Chang, Teo Chemla, Nate Roth and Noah La Nave each found the back of the net twice for Uni High, and John Brownridge produced the other goal. Chang and La Nave each dished out two assists, and Arjun Kala posted a four-save performance in goal.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Highland. Fynn Bright captured fourth place individually in the Highland Invitational, held at Fireman’s Park, to propel Champaign Central to runner-up position in the nine-team field. The Maroons scored 55 points, only winding up behind Marion (41). Bright’s 3-mile clocking of 16 minutes, 33.40 seconds was backed by top-20 efforts from teammates Peter Smith (eighth, 16:54.70) and Cooper Sweet (19th, 17:54.00).
➜ At Tuscola. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James was untouchable during the Tuscola Classic, held at Wimple Park, with his 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 5.65 seconds blowing away the rest of the field. James won the race by 1 minute and 28 seconds. It was Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond that captured top team honors in the 17-team event, the Knights’ 44 score easily outpacing runner-up Shelbyville’s 86. ALAH was paced by Logan Beckmier (second place, 16:33.93), Jace Green (fifth, 16:47.36) and Jacob Adcock (sixth, 16:47.67). Host Tuscola settled for third place with 97 points. The Warriors’ top performers were Josiah Hortin (fourth, 16:39.86) and Jackson Barrett (seventh, 16:55.26). Unity and Clinton took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the team chase with 136 and 186 points. The Rockets received best showings from Thomas Cler (16th, 17:49.96) and Brendan Graven (20th, 17:56.01), while the Maroons garnered a 10th-place run from Drew Moser in 17:21.50. Other local top-20 individual finishers were Cerro Gordo/Bement’s Dylan Howell (third, 16:39.56), Prairie Central’s Grant Fogarty (18th, 17:52.20) and Uni High’s Kai Schwartz (19th, 17:52.54).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Highland. Champaign Central scooted to second place out of 10 programs in the Highland Invitational, run at Fireman’s Park. The Maroons’ 64 points left them behind only host Highland (41). Maaike Niekerk’s seventh-place 3-mile time of 20 minutes, 46.40 seconds led Central’s contingent, and the Maroons added top-20 finishes from Jaylee Elsts (13th, 21:17.20), Maria Buzing (15th, 21:19.60) and Allison Hobson (17th, 21:46.30).
➜ At Tuscola. Uni High’s Kate Ahmari made quick work of the Tuscola Classic’s 3-mile layout at Wimple Park, cruising the circuit in 18 minutes, 27.66 seconds for the individual victory. She defeated the runner-up by about 33 seconds. Ahmari’s performance helped the Illineks place second of 12 teams with 79 points, behind champion Unity’s 32 points. The Rockets produced two groups of three among the top 11: Malia Fairbanks (fifth place, 19:30.75), Erica Woodard (sixth, 19:42.92) and Olivia Shike (seventh, 19:53.29) in the first group, and Reagan Stringer (ninth, 20:10.31), Harper Hancock (10th, 20:31.48) and Caelyn Kleparski (11th, 20:32.04) in the second. Uni High’s second-best finisher behind Ahmari was Cadi Hu (16th, 20:43.59). Clinton wound up in fourth place as a unit with 126 points, led by Clare Holland (15th, 20:43.08) and MaKayla Koeppel (17th, 20:50.14). Other area top-20 individual racers were Judah Christian’s Aleigha Garrison (third, 19:10.17), Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson (fourth, 19:19.85), Argenta-Oreana’s Heidi Heldt (12th, 20:36.67) and Tuscola’s Lia Patterson (13th, 20:38.11).
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Dunlap. Danville claimed second place in the Dunlap Tournament by defeating Dunlap’s maroon team 4-1 and Metamora 4-1 before falling to Big 12 Conference enemy Peoria Richwoods 3-2. Brooklynn Behrens won both of her contested No. 2 doubles matches for the Vikings, including one by an 8-0 sweep. Lexi Ellis added two wins at No. 2 singles, and the duo of Reese Rundle and CiCi Brown succeeded three times at No. 2 doubles.
In girls’ swim & dive
➜ At Champaign. Local athletes won seven of 13 events in Centennial’s Charger Invitational, held at Unit 4 Pool, but the 11-team showcase was won by Buffalo Grove with 491 points. Champaign Central claimed second place with 420 points, Centennial took fifth with 215 points, Uni High landed in ninth with 115 points, Danville settled for 10th with 57 points and Urbana ranked 11th with 31 points. The Maroons received individual-event wins from Babette Bradley in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 13.99 seconds) and Samantha Cook in the 500 freestyle (5:34.04), and Central’s 200 freestyle relay team of Laura Taylor, Caroline Hartmann, Olivia Dempsey and Cook prevailed in 1:46.76. The Chargers’ Marin McAndrew placed first in both the 50 freestyle (24.79) and 100 butterfly (1:00.08), while the Illineks’ Sally Ma was triumphant in the 200 freestyle (1:55.32) and 100 freestyle (51.81). Central added runner-up finishes in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, as well as from Annabelle Price in diving (302.35).