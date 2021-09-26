In football
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42, Oakwood 14. The visiting Blue Devils (5-0) became playoff eligible as they overcame a slow start to surpass the Comets (1-4) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Oakwood led 8-7 after one quarter, but BHRA posted 21 points in the second quarter and never looked back. Dawson Dodd completed 5 of 7 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns, with three of those scoring passes going to Mason Hackman. The Comets did intercept two Dodd passes, but Dodd also rushed for a touchdown. BHRA’s Ayden Ingram hauled in two passes for a mammoth 125 yards and one touchdown, and teammate Rhett Harper ran for 110 yards and a score. Oakwood’s Gaven Clouse rushed for 236 yards, among them a 71-yard touchdown dash, and Josh Young Jr. threw a scoring pass to Austin McDaniel.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 48, Amboy/LaMoille 46. A Sawyer Laffoon 1-yard touchdown run with barely two minutes remaining allowed the host Bearcats (2-3) to pick up a win in 8-Man Association crossover play. Laffoon was even more effective passing, going 17 of 24 for 228 yards and four touchdowns. He tossed two scoring passes to Nick Warren and single touchdown throws to Angel Salinas and Justin Tillman on top of rushing for another score himself.
In volleyball
Arcola Invitational
➜ Hawks prevail. Heritage took home the tournament championship by finishing 4-0 on the day, winning in two sets versus Arcola and Sullivan before staving off Marshall and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in three sets apiece. Bri Struck (56 kills), Mary Roland (89 assists), Destanee Morgan (32 digs) and Adena Paul (27 blocks) each paevd the way for the Hawks (13-6-1) to acquire the title.
ALAH (12-6) finished 3-0 in pool play before falling to Heritage in the final match. The Knights upended Central A&M and Urbana in two sets apiece as well as Urbana in three sets. Charley Condill (34 kills), Alisha Frederick (44 assists), Michaela Powell (34 digs) and Ashley Seegmiller (14 aces) fueled ALAH.
Armstrong-Potomac (12-8) finished 2-2 on the day, defeating Urbana and Central A&M. Kyla Bullington (21 kills) and Lily Jameson (60 assists) gave the Trojans their spark.
Urbana finished 1-3 at the tournament, fending off host Arcola 25-20, 25-11 in both teams’ final match of the day. The Tigers (2-11), who ended an eight-match losing streak, received 19 kills and 18 digs from Sammi Christman, 20 assists and 13 digs from Lorelie Yau, 48 digs from Nora Davenport and a 19-dig, 18-assist, 11-kill triple-double from Rowen Grison Sullivan on the day.
Reed-Custer Tournament
➜ Rockets stay perfect. Unity won five more matches en route to the tournament championship victory, last defeating Maroa-Forsyth in two sets. The Rockets (20-0) won four of their five matches in two sets, with only Cissna Park taking them to three. Unity was led by Emma Bleecher (41 kills, 34 digs, 11 aces), Macie Knudsen (20 kills, 22 digs), Maddie Reed (57 assists, 20 digs) and Taylor Henry (46 digs).
Cissna Park wound up with a 2-2-1 record on the day. Emma Morrical’s 33 kills, Mikayla Knake’s 87 assists, Morgan Sinn’s 33 digs and Brooklyn Stadeli’s seven blocks keyed the Timberwolves.
Watseka Invitational
➜ Panthers win tournament. Paxton-Buckley-Loda finished 4-0 in the event, knocking off host Watseka 25-23, 30-28 in the championship match. The Panthers (13-3) defeated Iroquois West and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in two sets before rallying past Milford 14-25, 25-14, 25-5 to end pool play and avenge a prior loss to the Bearcats. Addison Oyer (83 kills), Araya Stack (50 assists), Carly Mutchmore (51 digs) and Aubrey Busboom (38 assists) all chipped in for PBL’s cumulative victory.
Watseka (14-7) trumped Gardner-South Wilmington and Danville in two sets plus Peotone in three sets during pool play before falling to PBL. Raegann Kochel (27 kills), Elena Newell (48 assists), Sydney McTaggart (59 digs), Meredith Drake (11 aces) and Becca Benoit (six blocks) were the Warriors’ statistical leaders.
In boys’ soccer
Chatham Glenwood Invitational
➜ Gateway (Mo.) Legacy 3, Mahomet-Seymour 2. The Bulldogs (9-4-1) rallied from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 but came up short against a St. Louis-area team. Sam Henrichs produced the second M-S goal on an assist from Titus Payne.
Nontournament
➜ Champaign Central 3, Normal U-High 0. Kyle Johnson scored two gaols as the host Maroons (11-4-1) shut out a nonconference opponent. Cooper Carson accounted for Central’s other goal, while Amar Koric and Gabe Seeber combined on the keeper shutout.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11, Watseka 0. The host Bunnies (13-0-1) extended their shutout streak to five matches by rolling past the Warriors (2-13) in a nonconference meeting. Eleven different players scored a goal for Fisher/GCMS. Zach Barnes finished with one goal and two assists while Chase Minion, Seth Kollross, Jaden Recker and David Hull each produced one goal and one assist. Sid Pfoff added two assists, and the duo of Aaron Kasper and Ryan Grieser combined on the keeper shutout with three total saves.
➜ Monticello 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Dylan Ginalick and Biniam Lienhart each produced a hat trick plus an assist for the visiting Sages (12-4-1), who ended a two-match skid by blowing past the Blue Devils (6-9) in non-league play. Cohen Neighbors recorded one goal and one assist for Monticello, whose other goal came from Levi Stephens.
➜ Normal West 3, Centennial 1. Nate Bell scored a first-half goal with an assist from Tyler Luchinski, but the visiting Chargers (5-6-1) couldn’t find any additional offense in this Big 12 loss. Derek Skaar finished with six keeper saves for Centennial.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. Spenser Wilson’s second-half goal broke a 1-all tie and pushed the host Spartans (10-6-1) past the Buffaloes (6-7) in a nonconference match. Jared Emmert found the back of the net earlier in the second half on an assist from Brennan Haake after Wes Curry staked G-RF/W to a 1-0 lead.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Savoy. Monticello placed 10th of 11 teams in the John Macek Invitational, an 18-hole event conducted at the University of Illinois Blue Course. The Sages’ 444 team total was led by matching 106s from Tori Taylor and Megan Allen, as well as a 107 from Adelle Stanko. Centennial’s lone competitor, Bre Black, carded a 136.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Metamora. Two local athletes vied for top time in the East Peoria Invitational, held at Black Partridge Park, and it was Mahomet-Seymour’s Kyle Nofziger who held off Urbana’s Sam Lambert in the 3-mile race. Nofziger clocked 15 minutes, 22.8 seconds to Lambert’s 15:28.4 as the duo finished 1-2 overall. Nofziger and the Bulldogs took second place in the 16-team field, producing a 53-point total that set them behind only Morton’s 45 points. M-S bagged additional top-20 finishes from Joseph Scheele (10th, 16:01.6) and Jonah Singer (14th, 16:07.9). Urbana rated fourth as a program with 156 points. The Tigers’ next-best showings after Lambert came from Park Mitchell (31st, 16:42.7) and Julio Angrave (32nd, 16:42.9). Champaign Central claimed ninth place as a team with 225 points, garnering Peter Smith’s 12th-place time of 16:03.9 as its best result.
➜ At St. Joseph. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James ran a blistering 3-mile race through the village streets, clocking 14 minutes, 21.13 seconds to easily win the 23-team Spartan Classic’s individual title. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier (15:00.82), Uni High’s Henry Laufenberg (15:14.26) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Beckmier (15:23.12) rounded out the top four. It was host SJ-O, though, that pulled off the team win with 65 points, well ahead of runner-up St. Teresa’s 104. The Spartans gained top-20 times from Charlie Mabry (seventh, 15:45.89), Luke Stegall (eighth, 15:48.09), Elijah Mock (11th, 15:58.61) and Carson Maroon (17th, 16:11.74). ALAH took third in the team chase with 116 points, Monticello claimed fourth with 180 points and Tuscola ranked fifth with 199 points. The Knights earned additional top-20 efforts from Jace Green (13th, 16:07.43), Jacob Adcock (15th, 16:09.38) and Lyle Adcock (16th, 16:09.66). The Sages were paced by Caleb Wood (ninth, 15:54.26) and Ed Mitchell (14th, 16:08.80), while the Warriors were led by Josiah Hortin (sixth, 15:44.71) and Jackson Barrett (18th, 16:12.58).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Metamora. Mahomet-Seymour secured second place in the East Peoria Invitational’s 13-team field, with the Bulldogs’ 82 points ranking behind only Eureka’s 78 at Black Partridge Park. M-S’s Ava Boyd led both her team and all local competitors by placing 11th with a 3-mile time of 18 minutes, 51.3 seconds. The Bulldogs also received top-20 efforts from Chloe Bundren (15th, 19:02.9) and Elizabeth Sims (18th, 19:17.6). Neither Champaign Central nor Urbana posted a team score, but each program had involvement in the meet. The Maroons’ Maaike Niekerk took 14th place in 18:58.8, and the Tigers’ Celia Barbieri slotted into 17th place in 19:14.2.
➜ At St. Joseph. Uni High’s Kate Ahmari and Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn put on a show during the 3-mile Spartan Classic through the village streets, and it was Ahmari who held off Bruhn for the individual championship by clocking 17 minutes, 25.70 seconds. Bruhn finished the race in 17:29.41. A pair of St. Joseph-Ogden runners rounded out the top four: Savanna Franzen (17:57.82) and Ava Knap (18:02.03). It was Unity that took home the team championship with 56 points, holding off Monticello (66) and SJ-O (87). The Rockets were led by top-15 results from Erica Woodard (fifth, 18:03.62), Olivia Shike (11th, 18:38.04), Malia Fairbanks (13th, 18:41.58) and Harper Hancock (14th, 18:44.42). The Sages’ Bruhn was joined in the top 15 by teammates Estella Miller (seventh, 18:26.80) and Sylvia Miller (eighth, 18:32.69). Ahmari and Uni High snagged fifth place in the team chase with 139 points. Judah Christian’s Aleigha Garrison (ninth, 18:34.61) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson (10th, 18:37.24) cracked the individual top 10 as well.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Normal. Danville picked up a pair of Big 12 wins on the day, defeating both Peoria Notre Dame and Normal West by 7-2 margins. Ava Towne, CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle swept their two singles matches at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively. Brown and Rundle also teamed up to win both of their No. 3 doubles contests.