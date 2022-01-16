In boys’ basketball
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
At El Paso
➜ LeRoy 48, Fisher 31. The fourth-seeded Panthers (12-3) stymied the 13th-seeded Bunnies (1-13) in a first-round matchup, advancing to face fifth-seeded Lexington at 8 p.m. Monday in a quarterfinal game at Bloomington’s Shirk Center. LeRoy picked up double-digit points from Luke Stuepfert (17 points), Jack Edmundson (14 points) and Ian Johnson (12 points) to prevail here. Fisher falls into the consolation quarterfinals and will take on 12th-seeded Ridgeview at 6 p.m. Monday. The Bunnies were led in this loss by Blake Terven (15 points) and Kobe Bishop (10 points).
➜ Lexington 59, Ridgeview 40. The 12th-seeded Mustangs (1-18) couldn’t keep pace with the No. 5 seed in first-round action and thus fell into the consolation semifinals, in which they’ll take on 13th-seeded Fisher at 6 p.m. Monday.
➜ Tremont 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48. The seventh-seeded Falcons (7-11) nearly rallied from a 47-28 deficit through three quarters but wound up losing a first-round game to the No. 10 seed. GCMS’s fourth consecutive loss overall pushes it into a 6 p.m. Wednesday consolation semifinal versus sixth-seeded Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Morton Shootout
➜ Unity 60, Knoxville 54. Fewer than 24 hours after dropping an overtime game to Paxton-Buckley-Loda, the Rockets (12-4) recovered to earn a narrow win in this one-day event. Blake Kimball and Will Cowan provided a 1-2 offensive punch with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Cowan hit five three-pointers to bolster his effort. Trustan Price (10 points) and Henry Thomas (seven points) also were important to Unity’s success.
➜ Pekin 39, Champaign Central 31. For the second consecutive game and day, the Maroons (2-10) allowed fewer than 45 points but couldn’t produce enough offense to go with their strong defense. Dwayne Hubbard banked 10 points to lead Central in scoring.
➜ Centennial 59, Morton 53. The Chargers (9-8) held off a late surge from the host Potters to snag the win. Centennial led 35-24 through three quarters before a wild fourth period commenced. Trae Warren fired home five three-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Chargers, who added 13 points from Jack Young Jr. and 12 points from David Hubbard.
Vermilion County Tournament
At David S. Palmer Arena, Danville
➜ Westville 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31. A huge offensive effort from Cale Steinbaugh didn’t deter the sixth-seeded Tigers (10-8) from overcoming the fourth-seeded Buffaloes (8-12) in the first day of play. Westville relied on a bevy of scoring options to prevail, led by Kamden Maddox with 10 points. Not far behind him were Drew Wichtowski with nine points and both Cole Maxwell and Quentin Bina with eight points. G-RF’s Steinbaugh continued his strong season with 25 points, including four makes from beyond the three-point arc, with Kaden Mingee’s six points accounting for the remainder of the team’s scoring.
➜ Salt Fork 49, Armstrong-Potomac 13. The third-seeded Storm (12-6) locked down the fifth-seeded Trojans (5-12) in the opening day of pool play. Garrett Taylor’s 15 points came largely on seven made field goals for Salt Fork, which locked up 11 points from Blake Norton and seven points from Colden Earles. Brody Howard’s four points as well as three points apiece from Seth Johnson and Dawson McMasters led the A-P assault.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50, Hoopeston Area 41. The second-seeded Blue Devils (14-7) survived a scare from the seventh-seeded Cornjerkers (5-12) in the tournament’s first day. Brett Meidel was a big reason for BHRA’s ability to stay in front, hitting a trio of three-pointers and going 9 of 10 from the free-throw line as he notched 22 points. Asa Ray and Ned Hill each added six points, as well. Hoopeston Area, playing in its first game since Jan. 4 because of a COVID-19 pause, took in 20 points from Ben Brown and 11 points from Nick Hofer.
Nontournament
➜ Iroquois West 57, Herscher 47. Five players netted nine or more points for the host Raiders (15-2), who used that balance to book a sixth consecutive victory. Peyton Rhodes and Sam McMillan shared leading honors with 11 points apiece, followed closely by Cannon Leonard and Lucas Frank with 10 points each and David Zavala with nine points. Leonard recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds, and Frank also chipped in three assists and four steals.
➜ Judah Christian 77, Heritage 23. The host Tribe completed its climb back to .500, posting a fourth consecutive victory in this nonconference tilt to improve to 5-5 on the season. Aidyn Beck’s 15 points led a quartet of Judah players in double figures scoring, and he was joined by Evan Payan (14 points), Josiah Brown (13 points) and Joseph Limentato (13 points). The Hawks (1-16) gained most of their offense from Drew Williams (13 points) and Julliyan Gray (seven points).
➜ Kankakee 100, Rantoul 44. The visiting Eagles (0-14) trailed just 18-14 after one quarter, but the Kays put together consecutive 30-point efforts in the second and third quarters to run away with the nonconference win. Rantoul’s Conner Smith sank four three-pointers on his way to 18 points, with Marcus Lee (nine points) and Avontay Anderson (six points) the team’s next-best scorers.
➜ Taylorville 68, Cerro Gordo/Bement 30. The visiting Broncos (15-3) saw their win streak end at three games during a non-league battle with a larger-school opponent.
➜ Watseka 62, Grant Park 40. Jordan Schroeder was on fire shooting the ball for the visiting Warriors (9-10), nailing four three-point shots and going a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in his team’s nonconference victory. Schroeder compiled 26 points in the game as Watseka led 35-16 at halftime and never let up. Hunter Meyer’s 13 points and Jobey Grant’s 12 points also aided the Warriors.
In girls’ basketball
CIC/NTC Shootout
At Altamont
➜ Sullivan 50, North Clay 42. Sullivan (6-13) put an end to its nine-game losing streak, using a 16-7 fourth-quarter scoring edge to hold off its enemy here. Alaina Moore nearly produced a double-double for Sullivan, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. She was supported by Izzy Hay’s eight points and three steals, Emily Miller’s eight points and Kiley Dyer’s six points and four assists.
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
At El Paso
➜ Lexington 35, LeRoy 28. The ninth-seeded Panthers (6-16) engaged in a defensive battle with the No. 8 seed but ultimately came up short in a first-round meeting. Callie Warlow put together a 12-point, 16-rebound double-double plus six steals for LeRoy to go with Emily Bogema’s eight points and Haley Cox’s five assists and four rebounds. The Panthers next will face either 12th-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley or 13th-seeded Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. consolation semifinal at El Paso.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 41, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15. The 12th-seeded Falcons (3-18) couldn’t muster up enough offense to challenge the No. 5 seed in a first-round bout. GCMS draws into Monday’s 5:30 p.m. consolation quarterfinal, in which it will host 13th-seeded Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. The Falcons collected a team-best seven points from Cally Kroon in this setback.
➜ Ridgeview 49, Fisher 21. The sixth-seeded Mustangs (13-7) won their fourth game in a row overall and rumbled past the 11th-seeded Bunnies (4-16) in first-round action. Ridgeview will meet third-seeded Eureka at 5:30 p.m. Monday in a quarterfinal bout at Eureka. Fisher slides into a 7 p.m. Wednesday consolation semifinal versus seventh-seeded Heyworth at El Paso.
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 60, Arcola 49. The fourth-seeded Broncos (13-9) avenged a prior loss to the fifth-seeded Purple Riders (10-9), winning this first-round game at home after losing Thursday in Arcola. CG/B moves on to face either top-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond or eighth-seeded Villa Grove in Thursday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Cerro Gordo. Arcola matches up with 10th-seeded Blue Ridge in Monday’s 6 p.m. consolation quarterfinal game at Cerro Gordo.
Vermilion County Tournament
At David S. Palmer Arena, Danville
➜ Oakwood 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 23. A balanced scoring effort allowed the fourth-seeded Comets (10-13) to both open tournament play with a win and collect their fifth victory in a row overall. Ashlynn Pinnick’s 15 points paced Oakwood’s output, with Jaydah Arrowsmith (14 points) and Addie Wright (12 points) also hitting double figures and Karsen Rupp adding nine points. The sixth-seeded Buffaloes (5-10), who came up short against the Comets for the second time in three days, received nine points from Sydney Spesard and five points apiece from Kendall Roberts and Bryleigh Collom.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41, Westville 29. The third-seeded Blue Devils (5-12) held off the fifth-seeded Tigers (6-9) in the opening day of pool play. Sophia Rome came up big for BHRA on offense, finishing with 16 points on seven made field goals. Ella Myers, Natalie Clapp and Mikayla Cox each contributed six points to the victors’ cause. Lydia Gondzur provided a fair chunk of Westville’s offense with 12 points and was backed by six points from Hadley Cox.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 34, Hoopeston Area 29. The second-seeded Trojans (15-4) kicked off their tournament run by outlasting the seventh-seeded Cornjerkers (6-11) in pool play. Eight A-P athletes logged at least two points apiece, paced by six points from both Carlyn Crozier and Ali Morgan and five points apiece from Lily Jameson and Mattie Kennel. Tori Birge’s eight-point, 11-rebound performance keyed Hoopeston Area, which claimed eight points from Claire Dixon as well.
Nontournament
➜ Clinton 58, Illini Central 14. The host Maroons (20-4) outscored their nonconference opponent 21-0 in the first quarter and never looked back, extending their win streak to four in the process. Mallory Cyrulik’s 23 points topped Clinton’s scoring chart, and the Maroons logged seven three-pointers as a team. Two of those came from Regan Filkin, who finished with eight points to go with Kaitlyn Rauch’s nine points.
➜ Peotone 50, Milford 30. The host Bearcats (12-7) dropped their fourth game in their last five tries, this one a nonconference event. Abby Tovey’s 12 points and six rebounds led Milford, which also benefited from Anna Hagan’s eight points and four assists and Brynlee Wright’s nine rebounds. Other key contributions were offered by Emmaleah Marshino (four points, six rebounds, six steals) and Tiffany Schroeder (four points, seven rebounds).
➜ Prairie Central 51, Kankakee Grace 24. Chloe Sisco boasted another big scoring effort for the visiting Hawks (14-6) as they cruised to a nonconference victory. Sisco bagged 26 points to outscore the opposition, drilling six three-pointers to aid her performance. Katy Curl’s 12 points and Gracie Edelman’s seven points also helped Prairie Central, which added five rebounds from Edelman and four steals from Mariya Sisco.
In wrestling
➜ At Mahomet. An extremely close battle for top team finish in the Marty Williams Invitational went in favor of Naperville Central, which fended off host Mahomet-Seymour 451 1/2-450 1/2 in the 24-program showcase. The runner-up Bulldogs were powered by a trio of first-place weight class finishes, coming from Caden Hatton at 106 pounds, Brennan Houser at 170 and Mateo Casillas at 195. M-S also laid claim to five fourth-place showings — from Camden Heinold (120), Jacob Dobbins (160), Stevie Pogue (182), Colton Crowley (220) and Camden Harms (285).
Centennial placed sixth as a team with 281 points. The Chargers’ top grappler was Jack Barnhart, who won the 220 bracket. Other standouts for the team were Kodiac Pruitt (third place at 160) and Nick Pianfetti (fourth place at 138).
Champaign Central locked itself into 20th place as a group with 74 1/2 points. Ronald Baker’s seventh-place finish at 126 and Zavier Neill’s ninth-place outing at 220 led the Maroons.
➜ At Monticello. Unity finished atop the Illini Prairie Conference duals field, sporting an 8-0 record across the two-day event. Saturday’s dual triumphs came over Pontiac (69-9), St. Joseph-Ogden (62-13), Prairie Central (68-12) and Olympia (65-18). Nick Nosler at 195 pounds and Oran Varela at 220 each earned four contested victories in Day 2 for the Rockets, who took three contested wins apiece from Tavius Hosley (145) and Kyus Root (170) as well as two contested triumphs each from Kaden Inman (120), Ryan Rink (132), Braxton Manuel (152), Nat Nosler (160) and Colby Loftsgaard (182).
Host Monticello won three of its four duals on the day and finished in third place for the tournament. The Sages defeated Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda (72-9), Chillicothe IVC (78-0) and Prairie Central (42-30) but lost to Olympia (52-24) on Day 2. Kaleb Reid paced Monticello during its last four duals by winning three contested matches across 160 and 170. Tristan Slade (132), Jaxon Trent (138) and Dawson Sheets (145) all won two contested matches for the Sages.
Prairie Central wound up in fourth place for the tournament, going 2-2 in the second day with victories versus Rantoul/PBL (42-12) and SJ-O (48-32). The Hawks bagged two contested wins apiece on the day from Wyatt Strait (106), Donavan Lewis (132) and Jerome Brown (138).
SJ-O was the tournament’s fifth-place outfit and went 3-2 in the second day, trumping St. Thomas More (36-18), Pontiac (40-33) and Chillicothe IVC (36-21). Landen Butts notched three contested wins at 126 in Day 2 to pace the Spartans, who garnered two contested wins apiece from Emmitt Holt (113), Holden Brazelton (120) and Owen Birt (195).
STM slotted into eighth place for the tournament, defeating Rantoul/PBL 33-6 in a Day 2 dual. Henry Wurl bagged three contested successes at 220 for the Sabers to go with two contested wins apiece from Joe Clavey (152) and JJ Schmitt (285).
Rantoul/PBL was the event’s ninth-place team. Its Day 2 highlights included three contested wins from Tryvell Smalls at 220 and two contested victories from Rashon Allen at 160.
➜ At Urbana. LeRoy/Tri-Valley was team champion of a 14-program tournament with 143 points, holding off runner-up Peoria Notre Dame (123 1/2) for that distinction. The Panthers thrived at the lighter weights, receiving first-place finishes from Brock Owens at 120 pounds and Connor Lyons at 132 on top of runner-up displays from Brady Mouser at 106 and Kobe Brent at 113. Tyson Brent also contributed a weight class title at 170.
Danville ranked seventh as a team with 98 points. The Vikings were led by weight class championships from Phillip Shaw at 182 and De’Marion Forman at 195 plus a third-place effort from Dalton Brown at 170.
Host Urbana took 13th place as a unit with 53 points. The Tigers’ leading performers were Deonte Hill, who finished second at 195, and Andre Hunt, who ranked third at 220.
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Champaign. Host Centennial won a quadrangular meet over Metamora, Mahomet-Seymour and Wethersfield by a 211-173-120-18 margin. The Chargers leading performers were Jesse Fewkes and Alex Geissler. Fewkes swam to event wins in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 54.63 seconds) and 100 backstroke (57.40) while also serving on a first-place 200 medley relay unit (1:47.82). Geissler claimed titles in the 200 individual medley (2:10.50) and 500 freestyle (5:27.70) and also was part of a winning 400 freestyle relay (3:39.14). Evan Piercy was part of both of those Centennial relays, as well. The third-place Bulldogs gained event victories from Max Katz in diving (197.25) and Carter Logsdon in the 100 butterfly (1:02.34).
➜ At Normal. Danville finished third in a triangular meet with champion Springfield (134 points) and runner-up Normal West (121), generating 50 points on the day. The Vikings’ Alexander Faulkner displayed his range by winning both the 50-yard freestyle (23.15 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 7.57 seconds). William Bruett also had a nice day for Danville, ranking second in the 200 individual medley (2:22.85) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:14.84). The Vikings’ foursome of Alexander Ritchie, Michael Harmon, Bruett and Faulkner placed third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.88).