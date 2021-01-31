TUSCOLA — The Tuscola girls’ basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to top nearby rival Villa Grove/Heritage 43-40 on Saturday afternoon in a nonconference season opener for both teams.
The Warriors (1-0) trailed 24-21 at halftime against the Blue Devils (0-1) and still faced a 30-28 deficit to start the fourth quarter.
Ella Boyer scored a team-high 15 points and sank three three-pointers to lead Tuscola. Marissa Russo supplied a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Brynn Tabeling added 11 points for the Warriors.
Kyleigh Block scored a game-high 17 points to pace VG/H, while teammate Madie Burwell complemented Block’s performance with 14 points.
Totheroh sparks Milford. A day after opening the season on Friday night with a loss, the Milford boys’ basketball team responded with a 43-34 nonconference home win on Saturday afternoon against Cissna Park.
The Bearcats (1-1) received 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Trey Totheroh, while Trace Fleming and Luke McCabe each contributed with nine points.
Tigers win opener. The Urbana boys’ swimming and diving team captured a 92-58 home win against Charleston during the Tigers’ season season opener on Saturday.
Santiago Pinilla won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 28.86 seconds for Urbana, while Patrick Sweeney won the 100 butterfly in 1:21. Zach Menard took first place in the 100 freeestyle in 56.71 seconds for the Tigers, while teammates Willem Alleyne (100 backstroke, 1:07.11) and Jackson Gilbert (1-meter diving, 124.75) also won their respective events.
The Tigers also placed first in the 400 freestyle relay, with Menard, Sweeney, Sam Birdsley and Alleyne teaming up for a time of 4:25.12.