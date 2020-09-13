In boys’ cross-country
At Paxton. The new-look PBL Invite was run Saturday in five separate races of two teams each because of COVID-19 related restrictions. Teams were paired to create as high a level of competition as possible. It worked for Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James, who came up just shy of former Oakwood star Jon Davis‘ course record with a winning time of 15 minutes, 18.99 seconds. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond got the team win, however, behind Layton Hall‘s runner-up finish in 15:38.10.
The Knights had two of the top five finishers, with Logan Beckmier in fifth in 16:35.42. That created enough cushion to top second-place St. Joseph-Ogden by four points. Carson Maroon paced the Spartans with a 16:46.03 to place sixth. Unity, Monticello, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, PBL, Iroquois West, Rantoul, Villa Grove/Heritage, Oakwood and Armstrong-Potomac placed third through 10th, respectively. Rounding out the top five individual finishers were BHRA’s Eli Mojonnier in third in 16:15.21 and Monticello’s Josh Baysore in fourth in 16:25.70.
In girls’ cross-country
At Paxton. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn set a course record and led the Sages to a team title at Saturday’s PBL Invite. Like the boys’ race, the girls’ event was run in five separate races. Bruhn covered the three-mile course in 17 minutes, 19.03 seconds, beating the old record set by St. Joseph-Ogden’s Chelsea Blasse early last decade by approximately 33 seconds. Monticello finished with four runners in the top 10, including Rachel Koon in second in 18:10.28, for its team victory.
Unity placed second as a team, 21 points behind Monticello. The Rockets were led by Erica Woodard‘s third-place overall finish in 18:26.85. St. Thomas More, St. Joseph-Ogden, host Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Oakwood, Clifton Central, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Iroquois West and Villa Grove/Heritage rounded out the team standings in third through 10th. The top five individuals were rounded out by Monticello’s Estella Miller in fourth (18:36.81) and BHRA’s Gabriella Moreman in fifth (18:55.87).
In girls’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Champaign Central won 11 of 12 events Saturday against Charleston and beat the Trojans 119-69 in the dual meet. Caroline Hartmann was a triple winner for the Maroons, placing first in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 12.99 seconds), 100-yard butterfly (1:08.66) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.14). Samantha Cook also won three events for Central with first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (2:24.31), 100-yard freestyle (58.65 seconds) and 100-yard backstroke (1:09.78).
At Champaign. Centennial’s Marin McAndrew won three events and the Chargers’ divers put up strong performances again, but Normal’s depth helped the Iron to an 84-49 victory Saturday. McAndrew took first in 200-yard freestyle, winning in 2 minutes, 3.50 seconds, before adding first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (25.67 seconds) and 100-yard butterfly (1:04.47). The diving duo of Hannah Hong (293.80 points) and Emme Pianfetti (261.70 points) also put together another 1-2 finish for Centennial.