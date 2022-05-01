Maroons softball collects sweep
DECATUR — The Champaign Central softball team cruised to a road doubleheader sweep of nonconference foe Decatur Eisenhower on Saturday, winning 16-0 in five innings during the first game and winning 17-1 in four innings during the second game.
Tayten Hunter and Alexa Sutton each went 3 for 4 with four RBI in the first game, with Sutton throwing a five-inning shutout for the Maroons (10-12). Sutton only allowed two hits and struck out 14.
Alison Williams (3 for 4, three runs scored) and Ryan Barrett (2 for 3, two runs scored) also chipped in.
Hunter threw all four innings for Central in the second game, giving up two hits and striking out eight. Kaitlyn Helm (2 for 3, three RBI, three runs scored), Barrett (2 for 4, two triples, three runs scored, RBI) and Grace Courtney (2 for 4, two RBI) led the offensive effort.
M-S baseball wins on Strikeout Cancer Day
MAHOMET — With 7-year-old Mahomet resident Tyler Andracke on their minds, the Mahomet-Seymour baseball team extended its win streak to four with a 6-5 home victory against St. Bede on Saturday in nonconference action.
The Bulldogs raised money on the day to benefit the Andracke family as Tyler continues his fight with leukemia.
On the field, Carter Johnson led the way for M-S (14-3) by going 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and four RBI. Carter Selk also hit a home run and drove in two runs, while Mateo Casillas was 3 for 3. Casillas picked up the win on the mound, throwing 4 2/3 innings and striking out eight while scattering eight hits. Zach Courson earned the save with one hitless inning of relief.
G-RF softball relies on offense in victory
GEORGETOWN — A high-scoring nonconference softball game saw Georgetown-Ridge Farm defeat Blue Ridge 21-11 on Saturday.
J’Lynn Waltz contributed two hits, five RBI and scored four runs to pace the Buffaloes (10-8), which received three RBI apiece from Gentry Howard and Trinity Collins.
Bailee Whittaker and Aubrey Roberson each added two RBI for G-RF.
Ashlyn Voyles doubled twice and drove in two runs for Blue Ridge (8-15).
Farrah Michaels, Cassie Zimmerman and Lillian Enger each added two RBI for the Knights.
Monticello girls’ soccer posts home win
MONTICELLO — The Monticello girls’ soccer team reached a new high point for wins in a season under fifth-year coach David McDaniel when the Sages defeated Chillicothe IVC 3-1 on Saturday in an Illini Prairie Conference match.
Megan Allen scored all three goals for Monticello (9-7-3), with Leah Renne assisting on two of them and Tynley Jackson doing so on the other.
BHRA baseball falls in nonconference play
PARIS — A three-run first inning by Paris was too much for the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team to overcome on Saturday, with the Blue Devils losing 5-2 in nonconference action.
Paris limited BHRA (16-8) to four hits on the day, with Tuff Elson recording one of those and driving in both of his team’s runs. Dawson Dodd and Drake Nelson each crossed home plate once.