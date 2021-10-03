In football
Milford/Cissna Park 50, Peoria Heights 14. Sawyer Laffoon completed 11 of 17 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a 25-yard score as the host Bearcats (3-3) picked up their second consecutive win in an 8-Man Association crossover game. M/CP outgained Peoria Heights 502-240 in total yardage. The Bearcats added rushing touchdowns of 50 and 38 yards from Sam Kaeb amid his 103 total ground yards, and Nick Warren both ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass. Angel Salinas chipped in 123 receiving yards and a touchdown, as well.
St. Thomas More 58, Pawnee 28. Justen Green was involved with seven touchdowns for the host Sabers (4-2), who logged their fourth win in a row by topping an 8-Man Association South foe. Green completed 6 of 9 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns on top of rushing for a team-high 221 yards and three scores — one of them a 99-yard dash. Adonai Bumba was Green’s favorite target, hauling in three catches for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Bumba also rushed for 125 yards and one score. Bumba and Matt DeLorenzo each intercepted a pass defensively for STM to go with a fumble recovery from Patrick Quarnstrom.
In volleyball
Paris Tournament
Titans finish perfect. Tri-County posted a perfect 3-0 record in the one-day event, handling Chrisman (25-23, 25-21), Neoga (25-23, 25-12) and host Paris (25-11, 25-22) in straight sets to get back above .500 for the season. The Titans (10-9) received 20 kills from Kaylin Williams, 18 kills from Bella Dudley, 54 assists from Josie Armstrong and 12 kills from Caroline Smith across the trio of matches.
Nontournament
Arthur Christian 2, Kankakee Trinity 0. Ava Yoder nearly posted a double-double with 15 kills and eight digs, as the Conquering Riders won their first match of the day in a round-robin event. Keisha Miller was close to a double-double as well, bagging 22 assists and nine digs for ACS to go with Liana Kauffman‘s 14 digs.
Arthur Christian 2, Parkview 0. Yoder again excelled as she turned in 11 kills, five digs and three blocks for the Conquering Riders (23-0) in their second triumph of the day. Miller did achieve a double-double this time, notching 25 assists and 13 digs. ACS also garnered eight kills and 10 digs from Kauffman in addition to 13 digs from Halie Rhoades.
In boys’ soccer
Uni High Shootout
Bunnies capture tournament. Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (17-0-1) defeated Arthur Christian 2-0 and Uni High 2-1 to finish a perfect tournament run that began back on Aug. 28 with a 2-0 triumph versus Normal Calvary. The tournament wasn’t completed back on that day because of excess heat. Isaiah Johnson finished with one goal and two assists across both matches for the Bunnies, who gained two goals from David Hull, one goal from Chase Minion and eight keeper saves from Aaron Kasper. The Illineks (9-5) had a four-match win streak end, though they finished 2-1 in the tournament courtesy earlier victories over Arthur Christian and Normal Calvary. Ethan Roberts scored a goal, assisted by Teo Chemla, for Uni High in its loss to Fisher/GCMS. ACS (9-6) knocked off Normal Calvary 4-2 to cap a 1-2 tournament stretch. Jaden Mast banked two goals in the Conquering Riders’ victory, Josh Skowronski assisted on two goals and Caden Henry put together an eight-save performance in net.
Nontournament
Champaign Central 3, Mahomet-Seymour 1. The host Maroons (12-5-2) picked up a nonconference victory over the Bulldogs (10-6-1), as all of the match’s goals were scored in the first half. Isaac Fisher, Kyle Johnson and Ben Wellens each dented the twine for Central, and Titus Payne generated a goal for a shorthanded M-S squad.
Danville 1, Charleston 0. Leighton Arnett found the back of the net in the second half for the visiting Vikings (5-9-2), who snapped a two-game skid with this nonconference result. Declan Miller assisted on the tally, and Danville picked up a 12-save keeper shutout from Tyler Finley.
Monticello 8, Chillicothe IVC 0. Dylan Ginalick produced a first-half hat trick and added another goal after the break to guide the host Sages (14-5-1) to their second consecutive win by an 8-0 margin. Monticello also took down this Illini Prairie Conference match because of two goals and two assists from Biniam Lienhart, two assists from Malachi Manuel and a one-goal, one-assist effort from Levi Stephens.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 8, Judah Christian 1. The host Comets (14-7) collected their four win in their last four matches by rumbling past the Tribe (2-8-1) in nonconference action. Grant Powell booted a hat trick for O/SF and assisted on two other goals, in the process establishing multiple new program records: most goals in a season (25), most assists in a season (16) and most career assists (27). Joe Lashuay added two goals, Brody Taflinger put up one goal and one assist and Josh Ruch made three keeper saves for the Comets. Daryl Okeke banked Judah’s lone goal to support keeper Bradley Lacine‘s 20 saves.
Urbana 5, St. Thomas More 0. Grant Koplinski produced one goal and one assist for the host Tigers (12-0-1), who silenced the Sabers (15-5) in a non-league meeting. Chase Mandra pitched a six-save shutout in net for Urbana, which received single goals from Willem Alleyne, Jackson Kirkland, Jordan Perez and Alden Larsen.
In boys’ cross-country
At Arthur. Host Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond grabbed four of the top five individual spots at the Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet en route to the team championship, with the Knights’ 21 points far superior to runner-up Heritage’s 68. ALAH’s Logan Beckmier was the 3-mile meet’s champion, clocking 16 minutes, 17.75 seconds. Fellow Knights to join him in the top five were Jace Green (second, 16:37.32), Lyle Adcock (fourth, 16:42.47) and Lyle Adcock (fifth, 17:00.04). Heritage was paced by Zach Ruwe‘s sixth-place time of 17:07.29. Cerro Gordo/Bement rated fourth as a team with 86 points and received a third-place effort from Dylan Howell (16:40.29). Villa Grove rounded out the team top five with a 125 score and was fueled by Kurt Zimmerman‘s seventh-place time of 17:42.35.
At Oakwood. Rantoul acquired the Nos. 4 through 7 positions in the Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational at Kickapoo State Park, propelling the Eagles to the team victory in a four-team field. Rantoul’s cumulative time of 91 minutes, 30 seconds edged out runner-up La Salette’s 92:45. The Eagles were led by that aforementioned quartet during the 3-mile race: Nathan Kelley ranked fourth in 17:51.18, Aiden Pacunas took fifth in 17:52.17, Caleb Neitzel finished sixth in 17:56.82 and Eli Wilhelm claimed seventh in 18:38.91. La Salette actually garnered the top-two times overall as Chris Halligan won the meet in 17:40.93 and was closely followed by teammate Andrew Lewis in 17:50.45. St. Thomas More took fourth in the team chase and was led by Joseph Ulozas‘ 20:36.75.
In girls’ cross-country
At Arthur. Argenta-Oreana’s Heidi Heldt picked up the Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet individual title by running a 3-mile time of 20 minutes, 25 seconds, keying the Bombers to the team championship, as well. A-O’s 35 points was better than runner-up Villa Grove’s 53 points. Melyssa Hollon added a seventh-place time of 23:15.95 for A-O, which also took in Lily Leaks‘ eighth-place clocking of 23:19.88. Villa Grove’s Emma Buesing claimed fifth place individually by crossing the finish line in 22:29.87. Cerro Gordo/Bement rounded out the team chase with a fourth-place score of 68, led by Gabby Block‘s 12th-place time of 24:14.40. Tri-County’s Matilde Larsen competed alone and placed fourth in 22:15.13.
At Oakwood. Macie Russell and Allie Morris finished 1-2 for host Oakwood/Salt Fork at the Comets’ invitational, but it was St. Thomas More that secured first place as a team with a cumulative time of 113 minutes, 26 seconds at Kickapoo State Park. O/SF rated second at 117:56 in the three-team field. Russell clocked 20:12.57 across the 3-mile expanse, and Morris followed her in 20:56.55. The Sabers were keyed by Paige Stark‘s third-place time of 21:19.24 and received additional top-10 showings from Emma Devocelle (seventh, 22:34.99), Skyler Anderson (eighth, 22:54.53), Gianna Kreps (ninth, 23:17.74) and Francie Williams (10th, 23:22.36). The Comets added a fourth-place result from Aubri Elliott (22:00.47). Hoopeston Area didn’t record a team score but did gain a fifth-place run from Allison Pickett (22:13.84).
In girls’ tennis
At Bloomington. CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle each snagged first place in their respective singles draw for Danville during Day 2 of the Bloomington Purple and Gold Invitational, which was impacted by rain. Brown prevailed at No. 5 singles behind wins over opponents from LaSalle Peru, Batavia and Normal Community, while Rundle pulled off the triumph at No. 6 singles via victories versus opponents from Bloomington, Batavia and Normal Community. Ava Towne added a third-place finish at No. 3 singles for the Vikings.