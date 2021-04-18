In football
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 58, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 20. The host Bearcats (4-0) outscored their 8-Man Association opponent 40-14 in the second half en route to victory. Quarterback Trey Totheroh produced 255 passing yards and 159 rushing yards, throwing for five touchdowns and running for another. Justin Tillman amassed 179 yards on just three receptions, each of which put him in the end zone. M/CP’s Angel Salinas also contributed 173 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
In volleyball
➜ Champaign Central 2, St. Thomas More 0. The host Maroons knocked off the Sabers 25-19, 25-22 during a triangular that also included Centennial. STM was led by Caroline Kerr‘s six kills and 11 assists, as well as Mallory Monahan‘s seven kills.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Cissna Park 1. Gentry Howard, Eva Ford and Trinity Collins each generated five kills for the host Buffaloes (3-6), who rallied for an 18-25, 25-20, 25-20 non-league win over the Timberwolves (8-8). Makaelyn Lagacy‘s 18 assists and five aces also aided G-RF, as did Howard’s 14 digs. Cissna Park, which has lost each of its last three matches in three sets, received eight kills from Carly Pence in addition to a 22-assist, 11-dig double-double from Mikayla Knake.
➜ Monticello 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1. The host Sages (6-9) overcame a first-set loss to knock of their nonconference opponent 22-25, 25-22, 25-18. Haliey Peirce contributed 12 kills, 10 digs and three aces to Monticello’s cause, which was furthered by Allie Carr‘s 14 assists and 10 digs apiece from Addison Schmidt and Lizzie Stiverson.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Centennial 0. The Sabers (14-2) eclipsed the Chargers 25-18, 25-15 in a match played at Champaign Central. Mallory Monahan’s 10 kills and seven digs and Caroline Kerr’s four kills and 16 assists proved critical for STM, as did Colleen Hege‘s eight digs and Maci Walters‘ four kills.
➜ Watseka 2, St. Anne 0. The host Warriors (10-5) reached double-digit wins via a 25-12, 25-7 nonconference decision. Kinzie Parsons boasted 11 kills for Watseka, whose other statistical leaders included Meredith Drake with eight assists and five aces and Sydney McTaggart with 14 digs.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Judah Christian 10, Meridian 0. Nine different athletes potted at least one goal each for the host Tribe (5-8-1) in a nonconference triumph. Nathan Kereri was the lone Judah player with multiple goals, acquiring two and assisting on another. Brandan Baltierra and Hunter Fazio each put forth two assists, as well.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mt. Zion 1. Anthony Ramirez beat the opposing keeper inside the near post midway through the second half to lift the visiting Bulldogs (12-2-3) not only to a win but also their second consecutive Apollo Conference championship. Nate Lundstrom generated a first-half goal after M-S fell behind 1-0 early.
➜ Monticello 9, Olympia 0. Jake Edmondson and Cole Smith each netted two goals for the host Sages (13-2-3), who rolled past an Illini Prairie Conference foe to end the season with a four-match win streak. Malachi Manuel also racked up a goal and two assists for Monticello.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Uni High 2. The nonconference rival Sabers (10-3-3) and Illineks (9-5-2) played to a draw in Champaign. Martin Mondala scored both of STM’s goals, with the first assisted by Cabott Craft. Lucas Wood netted each of Uni High’s markers, including the match-tying goal in the 79th minute. Teo Chemla assisted on both of Wood’s conversions.
➜ Urbana 8, St. Teresa 0. Sam Rummenie posted a hat trick for the host Tigers (10-2-3), who closed their regular season on a three-match win streak. Isaac Sosnoff tallied one goal and assisted on three others in the nonconference victory, while goalkeeper Chase Mandra made two saves before leaving the net to score a goal in the second half.
In baseball
➜ Centennial 12-11, Mattoon 2-8. The visiting Chargers (2-1) swept a nonconference doubleheader behind a flurry of offense. Walker Smith‘s pitching, however, keyed Centennial in Game 1, as he allowed just two hits and struck out 10. Tyler McClure and Max Singer each swatted three hits in support. The Chargers’ Game 2 victory was paced by two hits apiece from Brody Stonecipher and Seth Gossett.
In softball
➜ Herscher 13, St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Peyton Jones stole four bases for the visiting Spartans (2-1), who suffered their first loss of the season in non-league play. Kennedy Hudson smacked a solo home run and Alyssa Acton finished with two hits for SJ-O to lead the offense.
➜ Meridian 3-1, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1-5. Makenzie Brown fired a no-hitter in Game 1 of this nonconference doubleheader, but the visiting Knights still suffered a loss as they pushed just one runner across the plate. Brown finished with 12 strikeouts in the circle but was done in by three walks and a hit batter. Kaci Beachy drove in ALAH’s lone run with a bases-loaded walk. Game 2 went better for the Knights (2-2), as they salvaged a split behind Ryli Kauffman‘s complete-game, seven-strikeout pitching effort. Kailee Otto compiled four RBI for ALAH in the nightcap, including a two-run double.
➜ Paris 3, Villa Grove 2. The visiting Blue Devils (0-2) suffered a walk-off loss in nonconference play as Paris pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Alison Pangburn and Vanessa Wright each knocked in a run for Villa Grove, which was led in the circle by Alexandria Brown (6 2/3 innings pitched, six hits, one earned run, four strikeouts).
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Kankakee. Iroquois West took sixth place and Rantoul eighth during a nine-team event. The Raiders’ Connor Price won the 400-meter dash in 52.90 seconds, and IW’s 3,200 relay placed first in 8 minutes, 56.73 seconds. The Eagles’ Avontay Anderson and Jamiah Foster ranked fifth in their respective events — Anderson in the 200 dash (24.10) and Foster in the 400 dash (56.65).
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Kankakee. Iroquois West placed eighth, Champaign Central ninth and Rantoul 10th in an 11-team event. IW’s Riley Klump placed second in the high jump at 4 feet, 5 inches, and teammate Kaylee Cote was fourth at 4 feet while also snaring fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles (1 minute, 7.13 seconds). The Maroons’ best showings were the 3-4 finishes of Kyla Canales (7-5) and Lily Weaver (7-0) in the pole vault. The Eagles’ Brianna Dixon won the high jump at 5-2 1/2 and ranked fifth in the 200 dash (27.87).