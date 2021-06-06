DANVILLE — The Centennial boys’ tennis team took home some hardware on Saturday with Teri Scaggs’ Chargers winning the team title during Saturday’s Class 1A sectional tournament at the Danville Tennis Center.
Centennial posted 26 points to beat out second-place Uni High (23) and third-place Champaign Central (16).
Max Braun added to the Chargers’ haul by claiming the singles title while James Braun and Lino Jo won the doubles title during Saturday’s Class 1A sectional.
Braun collected a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the first-place match against Uni High’s Lucas Wood.
Meanwhile, in doubles, James Braun and Jo won 7-5, 6-4 against Champaign Central’s Ezra Bernhard and Brayden Helfer.
The top-four finishers in singles and doubles advance to the state tournament, which runs from Thursday through Saturday at Hersey High School.
Arcola holds on to win regional title
ARCOLA — A close game between Arcola and Villa Grove during Saturday’s Class 1A regional championship softball game saw momentum swing during the late innings.
It was the Purple Riders who came out on top. Thanks to Keira Hohlbauch’s clutch hitting and KayLee Hohlbauch’s steady pitching.
Keira Hohlbauch’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth accounted for the game’s first runs and KayLee Hohlbauch was able to shut the door during the following frame as Arcola held off Villa Grove for a 2-1 victory.
With the game-tying run on second, KayLee Hohlbauch induced an infield pop-up to end the game. The senior allowed four hits and a run while striking out six and walking one during her complete-game effort.
Kaylee Arbuckle’s RBI double during the seventh inning accounted for Villa Grove’s lone run.
Arcola advances to play at Argenta-Oreana in a sectional semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bulldogs wrestling picks up pair of wins
The Mahomet-Seymour wrestling team won a pair of duals against Normal Community and LeRoy/Tri-Valley on Saturday.
The Bulldogs defeated the Ironmen, 56-17, thanks in large part to pinfall wins from Tallen Pawlak at 132, Logan Hillard at 138 and Colton Crowley at 285, all of which came within the first 90 seconds of the match.
The Bulldogs’ 52-20 victory against LeRoy saw Pawlak (132), Braeden Heinold (152), Mateo Casillas (195), Daniel Renshaw (220), Crowley (285) all win matches by pinfall. Josh Sexton at 126 (pinfall) and Owen Gulley at 145 (pinfall) produced two of LeRoy’s four match victories.
Richardson, Gavel shine for Unity wrestling
The Unity wrestling team swept its two Saturday matches, beating Mt. Carmel 78-5 and Olney 69-12.
Karson Richardson at 220 and Ben Gavel at 145 were both double-winners for the Rockets, winning both of their matches by pinfall.
Unity’s Emmitt Holt at 113 and Shane Ogden at 120 also accounted for pinfall victories during the win against Mt. Carmel, while the Rockets’ Nat Nosler at 160 collected a pinfall win during the dual with Olney.