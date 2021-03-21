In football
➜ Centennial 6, Peoria Manual 2. The visiting Chargers (1-0) gave coach Kyle Jackson his first victory at the helm — as well as the program its first win since 2018 — during this Big 12 defensive struggle.
➜ Central A&M 42, Tuscola 23. The visiting Warriors (0-1) couldn’t keep up with their Central Illinois Conference rival offensively, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter. Tuscola’s Peyton Armstrong completed 14 of 22 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns, adding 148 rushing yards on 32 carries. Hunter Branca caught seven of those tosses for 80 yards and a score, while Aiden Beachy converted a 45-yard field goal.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 16. After scoring the first eight points, the visiting Spartans (0-1) were outproduced 27-2 across the second and third quarters of an Illini Prairie Conference setback. Isaiah Moore rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown for SJ-O, which added a touchdown pass from Evan Ingram to Brady Buss.
➜ Fieldcrest 21, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14. The host Falcons (0-1) watched a 14-0 halftime lead disappear when Fieldcrest scored all of its points in the third quarter, handing GCMS its first home loss since 2016. Aidan Laughery rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns in the Heart of Illinois Conference setback, and Isaiah Chatman gave GCMS 66 yards on the ground.
➜ Fisher 24, Westville 6. Drew Purvis turned 18 carries into 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the host Bunnies (1-0) opened their season with a nonconference win over the Tigers (0-1). Collin Kuhlmann (three sacks), Tim Booth (nine tackles) and Cale Horsch (one interception) all provided big defensive efforts for Fisher. Landen Haurez’s 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave Westville its points.
➜ LeRoy 14, Ridgeview/Lexington 6. Kam Givens’ 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter allowed the host Panthers (1-0) to stave off the Mustangs (0-1) in an HOIC thriller that saw all of its points scored after halftime. Givens finished with 63 rushing yards for LeRoy, which took in a 10-yard running score from Max Buckles. Ridgeview/Lexington’s Jordan Reimer threw for 128 yards and hit Reece Ramirez on an 11-yard touchdown pass.
➜ Oakwood 44, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville 7. Gaven Clouse amassed 202 of the 311 rushing yards posted by the host Comets (1-0) in a comfortable nonconference win. Clouse provided five rushing touchdowns to go with Brevin Wells’ 123 yards and one touchdown passing. Connor Hutson added seven tackles and a forced fumble for Oakwood’s defense.
➜ St. Thomas More 24, South Fork 7. The host Sabers (0-1) earned a victory in their first-ever 8-Man Association game, scoring the outing’s first 24 points. Adonai Bumba’s 96-yard touchdown run and Averi Hughes’ 82-yard fumble return to the end zone proved critical for STM, which received an 8-yard rushing score from Bumba.
➜ Watseka 28, Momence 8. Conner Curry rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns to help the Warriors (1-0) to a Sangamon Valley Conference win on a neutral field at Kankakee High. Tylor Durflinger and Drew Wittenborn each found the end zone with their feet as well for Watseka, which was paced defensively by Curry's 7 1/2 tackles and Shawn Farris' 6 1/2 tackles.
In volleyball
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Judah Christian 0. Nadia Beadle put down eight kills for the host Knights (3-0), who dispatched the Tribe (1-1) 25-15, 25-12 in nonconference action. Gracie Shaffer’s 19 assists and Jenna Mozingo’s 14 digs also benefited Blue Ridge’s cause. Maggie Pritts and Abi Tapuaiga each finished six kills for Judah Christian to go with Pritts’ 12 digs and Ella Carder’s 11 assists.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 2, Ridgeview 0. Ella Pierce’s six kills and Brinley Stevens’ five kills wasn’t enough for the host Mustangs (0-2) during a 25-14, 25-16 Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Izabella Helmig (18 assists) and Calli Maupin (11 digs) also chipped in for Ridgeview.
➜ Fieldcrest 2, LeRoy 0. Morgan Shreves provided eight digs for the visiting Panthers (0-2), who came up short in a 25-7, 25-11 HOIC decision.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0. Stout defense from Lindsey Heinz (13 digs), Molly Kroon (10 digs) and Madison McCreary (seven digs) paced the host Falcons (2-1) in a 25-7, 25-19 HOIC win. Jessica Freehill‘s six kills and Kira Fuoss‘ 17 assists keyed the GCMS attack.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Monticello 0. Addison Oyer and Brooke Walder compiled seven and six kills, respectively, for the host Panthers (3-0) who earned a 25-16, 25-21 nonconference triumph versus the Sages (1-1). Makenna Klann’s 20 assists and Makayla Klann’s 14 digs also paved the way for PBL’s success. Allie Carr’s nine-dig, eight-assist effort and Renni Fultz’s seven-dig, three-kill outing paced Monticello.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Payton Vallee notched a 14-kill, 10-dig double-double for the visiting Spartans in their 25-17, 20-25, 25-20 nonconference win over the Bulldogs (2-1), the first of two matches on the day. Becca Steinbach crafted her own double-double for SJ-O with 36 assists and 13 digs, while Kennedi Burnett contributed yet another with 12 kills and 12 digs.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, St. Teresa 0. The Spartans (5-0) finished a two-match sweep in Mahomet and stayed unbeaten by winning this nonconference match 25-19, 25-17. Burnett’s nine kills, Vallee’s five kills and Steinbach’s 15 assists showed the way for SJ-O
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Olympia 0. Mallory Monahan’s 10 kills and Maris Green’s six kills keyed the host Sabers (2-0) to a 25-22, 25-19 Illini Prairie Conference win that also was aided by Caroline Kerr’s 16 assists.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mt. Zion 2. Logan Woodward and Eli Warren each potted a goal for the host Bulldogs (2-0-2), who overcame a one-goal halftime deficit to salvage a draw in Apollo Conference play. Keagon Ashby hauled in five saves for M-S.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 5, Danville 0. Tyler Finley came up with 32 saves in net for the visiting Vikings (0-3), who couldn’t create much offense in a Big 12 setback.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Chillicothe IVC 0. Adam Price recorded his third shutout of the season for the host Sabers (3-0), who snagged an Illini Prairie Conference win. Cabott Craft posted a goal and an assist for STM, which added another goal from Martin Mondala.