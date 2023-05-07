In baseball
St. Joseph-Ogden Invitational
➜ St. Teresa 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 3. A four-run top of the first inning from the visiting Bulldogs proved to be enough to hold off the Spartans in this opening game. Tanner Jacob drove in two runs and Maddux Carter knocked in the other run for SJ-O, which received six innings of four-hit, nine-strikeout pitching from Connor Hale.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Reed-Custer 2. In their second game of the day, the host Spartans (24-7) cruised to a five-inning triumph behind a couple big hitting efforts. Luke Landrus crunched a home run and tripled among three hits, driving in two runs and scoring thrice. Adam Price doubled twice among three hits, driving in four runs and scoring twice. Other standouts for SJ-O included Carter (three hits, three RBI) and Nolan Earley (three RBI). Kendrick Johnson benefited on the mound, firing four innings and striking out six.
Unity Round-Robin
➜Unity 4, Salt Fork 3. Brady Parr threw six innings, scattering three runs and five hits to push the host Rockets past the Storm in a narrow decision. Dane Eisenmenger cracked a home run to help Unity’s cause, which received two hits and one RBI from Austin Langendorf along with an RBI from Dylan Moore.
➜ Salt Fork 10, Clifton Central 9. The Storm (16-9) bounced back from their earlier loss with an eight-inning win over the Comets.
➜Unity 14, Clifton Central 4. The host Rockets (22-6-1) had much less trouble in their second game of the day, rolling over the Comets behind home runs from Moore and Tre Hoggard. Moore drove in two runs overall, and Hoggard scored three times. Brock Suding (2 for 3, two RBI) and Langendorf (2 for 2, one RBI) also aided Unity, which saw Easton Cunningham throw four innings and strike out seven.
Nontournament
➜ Chillicothe IVC 11, St. Thomas More 10. The visiting Grey Ghosts scored once in the top of the seventh inning to force this Illini Prairie Conference game into extra innings, then won with another run in the top of the eighth versus the Sabers (8-14). Ryan Hendrickson racked up three hits for STM, which garnered two RBI from Cole Kemper, two hits from Jimmy Henderson and a one-hit, two-walk, three-run showing from Andrew Tay.
➜ Cissna Park 13, South Newton (Ind.) 0. A 10-game skid went by the boards in a big way for the visiting Timberwolves (6-16), who traveled out of state to garner a six-inning win. Gavin Spitz tossed a no-hitter, walking two batters and striking out 13 along the way. Spitz also crushed two home runs, driving in four runs and scoring three times on the day. Cissna Park’s other offensive leaders included Ryan King (3 for 4, three RBI, two runs), Ethan Tuttle (3 for 4, two RBI, two runs), Ethan Huse (2 for 3, two RBI, one run) and Colson Carley (2 for 4, one RBI, three runs).
➜ Hoopeston Area 7, Lexington 4. Grant Morgan excelled at the plate for the visiting Cornjerkers (8-16), who outlasted the Minutemen for their second win in a row. Morgan finished 4 for 4 with two stolen bases and one RBI for Hoopeston Area, complemented by Cole Miller (2 for 4, two RBI) and Ryker Small (2 for 4, one RBI) to make a winner out of Ethan Steiner on the mound.
➜ Le Roy 8, Watseka 7. Noah Company doubled and tripled among three hits and scored three times to aid the visiting Panthers (12-13) in a narrow nonconference win over the Warriors (3-17). Le Roy scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to break a 6-6 tie, and Watseka’s one run in the bottom of the frame wasn’t enough to force extras. Garrett Hudson and Nate McKnight each drove in two runs for the Panthers, and Tyson Brent scored twice. Brayden Ketchum keyed the Warriors’ bats with a 3-for-5 day, driving in three runs and scoring once. James Newell chipped in two RBI, and both Aidan Morris and Austin Morris scored twice.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 13-9, Mattoon 0-1. It was a banner Saturday for the host Bulldogs (24-3), who swept the Green Wave in an Apollo Conference doubleheader. Cade Starrick allowed M-S to walk off in the opener with a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning. He drove in six runs on three hits overall. Tyson Finch offered three hits and four RBI while Carter Johnson notched three hits and three runs for the Bulldogs to back Blake Wolters‘ strong pitching effort (six innings, three hits, no walks, 13 strikeouts). Wolters somehow was outmatched by a teammate in the strikeout department during Game 2. Mason Orton fired all seven innings, allowing four hits and fanning 17. Most of his run support came via a seven-run bottom of the sixth inning. M-S picked up a home run and two RBI from Alex McHale, three hits from Carter Selk and a two-hit, two-RBI day from Braden Houchin.
In softball
Benton Round-Robin
➜ Tuscola 15, Benton 4. Ella Boyer swatted a pair of home runs among three hits, drove in four runs and scored two times to propel the Warriors to a six-inning success in their first game of the day. Ava Boyer also starred at the dish, going 2 for 3 with two walks, four RBI and three runs scored. Tuscola added four hits, two RBI and three runs from Izzy Wilcox plus two hits and two RBI from Alaina Smith to support combined five-hit pitching from Wilcox and Bayleigh Taylor.
➜ Tuscola 6, Waltonville 4. The Warriors (17-9) made sure their win streak stretched to six by sweeping their two games on the day. The teams were tied at 4 through three innings before Tuscola tallied two runs in the top of the fifth, and Taylor slammed the door in the circle by throwing four innings of scoreless ball with two strikeouts. Smith turned in three hits, two RBI and one run to pace the Warriors’ offense, which received two hits and one RBI apiece from Ella Boyer and Addyson Ring.
Casey-Westfield Round-Robin
➜ Teutopolis 5, Westville 2. The Wooden Shoes used a three-run top of the fifth inning to dispatch the Tigers in this neutral-site contest. Lilly Kiesel drove in one run for Westville, which had its runs scored by Abby Sabalaskey and Laney Cook. Both Kiesel and Ariel Clarkston mashed a double on the day.
➜ Westville 2, Breese Mater Dei 1. The Tigers (21-5) bounced back nicely in their second game of the day, with Sabalaskey making a two-run top of the second inning stand up the rest of the way. She threw a complete game, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out 15. Sabalaskey also drove in both of Westville’s runs, scored by Mia Lane and Jazmyn Bennett. Kiesel added a double on offense.
Le Roy Round-Robin
➜ Le Roy 5, Prairie Central 2. The host Panthers scored all five of their runs in the first four innings and held off the Hawks the rest of the way. Haley Cox largely was effective in the pitcher’s circle for Le Roy, going all seven innings and allowing five hits against eight strikeouts. Morgan Fleming homered and drove in two runs for the Panthers, with Lauren Bossingham piling on two hits and two RBI. Rylee Galloway (2 for 4) and Jules Woodrey (2 for 2) fronted Prairie Central’s offense in defeat.
➜ Le Roy 13, Morton 3. Laila Carr and Molly Buckles each potted two hits and two RBI as the host Panthers (24-5) earned a sweep of two games on the day, taking this one in five innings. Fleming, Bossingham and Emily Mennenga each bagged two hits as well for Le Roy, which saw Lilly Long fire two innings of relief in which she allowed one hit and struck out four.
➜ Prairie Central 6, Morton 0. The Hawks (11-14) bounced back to split their two round-robin games, as Woodrey starred in the circle. She permitted one hit and two walks against seven strikeouts versus the Potters. Sam Slagel recorded a double and a single to lead Prairie Central’s offense.
St. Joseph-Ogden Invitational
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Marshall 5. Shayne Immke clubbed her 21st home run of the season, going 4 for 4 with two RBI and four runs scored to guide the Spartans to an event-opening win. Peyton Jones (3 for 4, two RBI) and Kat Short (two-run homer) also stepped up offensively for SJ-O, which garnered 10 strikeouts by Timera Blackburn-Kelley in seven innings pitched.
➜ Pinckneyville 9, St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Immke, Short, Grace Osterbur and Alyssa Acton each turned in one hit, but the host Spartans (22-9) had to settle for a split in their tournament.
Unity Round-Robin
➜ Unity 14, Shelbyville 7. An eight-run bottom of the second inning powered the host Rockets to a win to open the day. Ruby Tarr tripled among two hits, driving in three runs and scoring thrice for Unity. Reece Server etched out two RBI for the Rockets, who added three hits from Ashlyn Miller and a one-hit, two-walk, one-RBI, three-run day from Jenna Adkins.
➜ Unity 3, Newton 2. The host Rockets (24-7) swept their two games by outlasting Newton in eight innings. Sophia Beckett slashed a walk-off single in the bottom of that frame to score Lindy Bates and win the contest. That made a pitching winner of Bates, who threw all eight innings and scattered six hits while striking out six. Maegan Rothe provided two RBI in the win as well.
Nontournament
➜ Centennial 11, Peoria Richwoods 0. Zoe Goodreau fired a five-inning perfect game for the host Chargers (9-11), striking out 13 batters during a Big 12 Conference triumph. Goodreau stayed busy as a hitter, too, going 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. She also received plenty of offensive backing from her Centennial teammates, including Claire Davison (2 for 3, three RBI, two runs), Brylie Klaudt (1 for 2, two RBI, two runs) and Maiyah Flemons (2 for 2, two runs).
➜ Danville 17, Peoria Manual 0. It took four innings for the host Vikings (5-10) to dispatch their Big 12 foe for a second consecutive win overall. Emmalee Trover shut out the Rams for the first three innings in the pitcher’s circle before Anna Houpt tossed a scoreless fourth. Houpt, KaLeah Bellik and Gracie Briggs each provided multiple hits for Danville.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11-2, Mattoon 10-4. The visiting Bulldogs (9-14) split an Apollo Conference doubleheader, prevailing in the first game thanks to scoring four times in both the sixth and seventh innings. Maddie Logsdon‘s two hits and four RBI paved the way for M-S in the opener, with Jenna Wade‘s three hits, two walks and two RBI also a key factor. Sydney Ward and Brooke Hartman each provided three hits and one RBI in the victory. The Bulldogs’ Game 2 loss occurred despite one RBI apiece from Ward and Madeleine Cortez. Katherine Severns allowed three earned runs in sixth innings pitched.
➜ Urbana 8, Hoopeston Area 4. The host Tigers doubled up the Cornjerkers (10-12) in a nonconference affair. Maddie Barnes smacked a home run and tripled among four hits for Hoopeston Area, driving in three runs on the day. Alexa Bailey added one RBI, while both Macy Warner and Jersey Cundiff logged a double.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Dunlap 6, Mahomet-Seymour 0. It was a tough day offensively for the host Bulldogs (11-4-2), who were shut out by a nonconference opponent.
➜ Urbana 5, Charleston 4. Sammi Christman tallied a hat trick and finished with four points for the visiting Tigers (12-10-1), who picked up a narrow nonconference victory over the Trojans. Celia Barkley tacked on Urbana’s other two goals and assisted on one of Christman’s. Chloe Sikora and Lily Schroeder each added one assist to support goalkeeper Nox MacDougall‘s 11 saves.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central had a dominant day in the Charger Doubles Invitational at Lindsay Courts, winning titles at Nos. 1-4. Elliot Gulley and Wade Schacht were victorious at No. 1 doubles, Ezra Bernhard and Abel Vines prevailed at No. 2, Sam Balogh and Peter Smith took the win at No. 3, and Daniel Canivez and Tommy Costello were tops dogs at No. 4.
COLIN LIKAS