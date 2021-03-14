In boys’ basketball
Big 12 tournament
➜ Normal Community 52, Centennial 39. The Chargers (8-6) fell behind early in the championship game and trailed 37-17 late in the third quarter before making a fourth-quarter rally that wasn’t quite enough.
Sangamon Valley Conference tournament
➜ Iroquois West 51, Clifton Central 50. Needing a comeback, Iroquois West delivered. The Raiders trailed by double digits in the first half before rallying to win the tournament title. Jack McMillan scored a game-high 22 points for Iroquois West (12-4) and Ryan Tilstra added 16 points.
➜ Milford 65, Momence 45. The Bearcats steadily pulled away to win the third-place game. Trey Totheroh scored a game-high 21 points for Milford (14-6), while Luke McCabe (11 points) and Trace Fleming (10 points) also contributed.
➜ Watseka 51, Cissna Park 33. The Warriors (12-5) earned the win in the fifth-place game behind 14 points from Conner Curry and 10 points from Brayden Haines. Sam Kaeb scored a team-high 10 points for the Timberwolves (4-12).
Nontournament
➜ Prairie Central 81, Tri-Point 62. The host Hawks won their regular-season finale going away. Trey Bazzell dropped in a game-high 31 points for Prairie Central (11-4) in the nonconference win, while Rylie Vaughan (11 points) and Drew Haberkorn (10 points) chipped in.
➜ Tuscola 66, Cerro Gordo/Bement 57. Tuscola concluded its season on a two-game win streak after its latest nonconference win. The host Warriors (13-5) relied on a game-high 33 points from Jalen Quinn to go along with 16 points and seven rebounds from Cole Cunninghma to keep the Broncos (10-9) at bay. Jessee Quick scored a team-high 21 points for CG/B and teammate Connor Brown chipped in with 15 points.
In girls’ basketball
Big 12 tournament
➜ Normal Community 47, Danville 27. The Vikings couldn’t get their offense on track in the championship game, ending their impressive season with a loss. Erin Houpt led Danville (11-3) with 12 points.
Sangamon Valley Conference tournament
➜ Watseka 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25. Watseka used superb defense and timely offense to rally for a win in the championship game. Kinzie Parsons and Kennedy McTaggart each scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Warriors (17-1), who trailed 20-15 at halftime. Lorena Arnett tallied a team-high eight points for PBL (9-4).
➜ Iroquois West 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 44. The Raiders overcame a four-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter and Emma Lopez played the role of hero for Iroquois West to win the third-place game. Lopez sank a last-second shot to lift the Raiders (9-7) to the season-ending win, one of two field goals she made in the game as she finished with four points. Shea Small delivered a team-high 15 points for Iroquois West.
➜ Cissna Park 52, Momence 29. Cissna Park broke open the seventh-place game with a strong half to cap its season with a win. Emma Morrical and Kenadee Edelman each finished with 10 points for the Timberwolves (3-12), who also received seven points apiece from Mikayla Knake and Regan King. Knake added eight rebounds and eight steals.
Nontournament
➜ Clinton 57, St. Teresa 24. Clinton closed out its season in resounding fashion with a Central Illinois Conference road win, holding St. Teresa to 10 points during the final three quarters. Kaitlyn Rauch dropped in a game-high 20 points for the Maroons (13-3), with Raya Swartz (15 points) and Mallory Cyrulik (14 points) joining Rauch in double figures.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 61, Bloomington Central Catholic 56. The host Bulldogs finished their season with a nonconference win behind a massive game from Chloe Pruitt. Pruitt tallied 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for M-S (8-8), with Cayla Koerner (16 points, four steals) and Durbin Thomas (12 points) providing a solid complement to Pruitt’s performance.
➜ Tuscola 55, Cerro Gordo/Bement 45. The Warriors ended their superb season with a nonconference triumph on the road. Hope Dietrich scored a team-high 17 points to go along with three steals, while Brynn Tabeling compiled a double-double with 12 points and 10 steals to go along with six assists for Tuscola (15-3). Jazzi Hicks delivered a game-high 18 points for the host Broncos (6-10).
In boys’ swimming & diving
➜ At Champaign. Strong performances by Nolan Miller and Aidan Williams helped propel Champaign Central to a team title at a season-ending six-team meet at Unit 4 Pool. Miller and Williams each won two individual events to lead the Maroons, who compiled 430 points to edge runner-up Centennial. The Chargers accumulated 397 points. Miller placed first in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 40.67 seconds and in the 500 freestyle in 4:39.46. Williams took first in the 50 freestyle in 22.19 seconds and in the 100 backstroke in 57.75. Central also received a first-place finish from its 400 freestyle relay team of Austin Barker, Maddox Dempsey, Ethan Jaeger and Joel Powers-Ege. The quartet won their event in 3:27. Mitchell Hynds also won the 1-meter diving for Central with a score of 342.20. Cade McAndrew starred for Centennial, winning two events — the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke. McAndrew placed first in the 100 butterfly in 53.42 and in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.40. He was also part of the winning 200 medley relay team, along with Matthew Piercy, Alex Geissler and Gyujin Lee, that took first in 1:42.61. Holden Siena in the 200 individual medley (2:04.50) and Deniz Taskan in the 100 freestyle (52.23) also placed first for the Chargers. Urbana finished third in the team standings with 211 points, sparked by third-place finishes from Willem Alleyne in the 100 backstroke (1:01.26) and the 50 freestyle (24.04). Danville wound up fourth with 98 points as Alexander Faulkner led the Vikings by placing second in the 200 individual medley (2:13.95).
In boys’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 0, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Defense reigned supreme in this nonconference match in Mahomet. Nate Allen made five saves for Central (0-1-1) against the Bulldogs (1-0-1).
➜ Monticello 4, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The visiting Sages led 2-0 at halftime and added to its advantage in the second half to pull away for a nonconference win. Cohen Neighbors scored two goals for Monticello (3-0), while Malachi Manual distributed three assists. Manaye Morfey scored the lone goal for ALAH (0-1-1) and Gavin Mechling came through with the assist.
➜ St. Thomas More 5, Judah Christian 0. The host Sabers scored four goals in the second half of a nonconference win in their season opener. Martin Mondala registered a hat trick and an assist for STM (1-0), which also received goals from Cabbott Craft and Cooper Hannagan. Sam Pausa made four saves for Judah Christian (2-1).
➜ Urbana 6, Charleston 0. The host Tigers rolled to a nonconference win. William Arana scored two goals for Urbana, with Sam Rummenie adding a goal and two assists. Jordan Perez also chipped in with a goal and an assist.