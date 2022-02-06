In boys’ basketball
Illini Prairie-Sangamo Shootout
At Maroa
➜ Illini Central 77, Rantoul 65. The Eagles (0-23) came up short in the shootout's second game, a quick turnaround from Friday night's conference meeting with St. Thomas More.
➜ St. Thomas More 55, Athens 40. The Sabers (16-9) fared well handling a quick turnaround from Friday night’s victory over Rantoul, fending off this opponent in a noon tip-off and extending their win streak to five games.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 59, Williamsville 58. The Panthers (13-10) stormed out to a 24-5 lead through eight minutes of play, but the Bullets refused to surrender and steadily chipped away before PBL ultimately prevailed by the slimmest of margins. Brandon Knight showed his range with a trio of three-pointers and concluded with 19 points for the Panthers, who took in 13 points apiece from Mason Bruns and Keegan Busboom.
➜ Unity 54, New Berlin 30. The Rockets (17-7) won for the third time in their last four tries, crafting a 27-10 halftime edge and never looking back. Will Cowan swished three shots from beyond the three-point arc and finished with 17 points for Unity, which was further aided by Blake Kimball’s 12 points and Austin Langendorf’s 10 points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 40, Pleasant Plains 35. Logan Smith converted 10 of 13 free throw attempts on his way to 12 points for the Spartans (18-6), who brushed aside a 16-9 deficit after one quarter and picked up a win. SJ-O had a tough day connecting from the field as a group, recording a 23.9 shooting percentage. But the Spartans also limited the Cardinals to 26 percent shooting from the field, including 7.7 percent from three-point range. SJ-O also received six assists and five rebounds from Smith, 12 points and five rebounds from Ty Pence, eight points from Andrew Beyers and seven rebounds from Coy Taylor.
➜ Monticello 57, Petersburg PORTA 45. The Sages (23-3) went behind 14-13 in the first quarter but outscored the Bluejays in each of the next three periods en route to their third consecutive victory. Ben Cresap poured in 23 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists for Monticello, which saw Dylan Ginalick net 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field while also making four steals. Tanner Buehnerkemper (six points, eight rebounds) and Joey Sprinkle (five points, five rebounds) also provided key contributions.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 71, Prairie Central 58. The Hawks (20-6) led 18-14 after one quarter but had trouble keeping up with the Trojans the rest of the way. Dylan Bazzell keyed Prairie Central’s attack with 16 points, closely followed by Tyler Curl’s 13 points, Camden Palmore’s 13 points and Andy Krenz’s nine points.
Normal West Shootout
➜ Washington 49, Danville 40. The Vikings (7-13) kept things close with the Panthers but ultimately came up short on a neutral court. Three Danville players finished in double figures scoring — JaVaughn Robinson with 12 points, Jayvin Miles with 12 points and Martez Rhodes with 10 points — but the rest of their teammates combined for just two made field goals.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 76, Argenta-Oreana 70. After watching the opposition stage a huge second-half rally, the visiting Knights (13-12) outproduced their Lincoln Prairie Conference rival 11-5 in the overtime period to come away with a win. Wyatt Hilligoss erupted for 31 points on the day, hitting 13 field goals as part of his offensive barrage. He was backed by 17 points apiece from Jayce Parsons and Quentin Day. A-O (5-12) went 21 of 23 from the free-throw line as part of its output. The Bombers were keyed by 24 points from Landon Lawson, 17 points from Jalynn Flowers and 10 points from R.J. Trostle.
➜ Cumberland 50, Tri-County 36. Though the visiting Titans (13-13) connected on six three-pointers as a team, they still were unable to keep pace with their LPC adversary this time around. Payton Bell hit two of those triples for all six of his points while four of his teammates hit one apiece: Jack Armstrong, Gaige Cox, Jacob Smith and Ashton Thompson. Armstrong recorded a team-best nine points as well.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 71, Cissna Park 61. The host Falcons (10-14) halted a two-game skid by fending off the Timberwolves (8-17) in a non-league event.
➜ Judah Christian 53, Normal Calvary 46. The visiting Tribe (8-6) crafted a 16-5 lead after one quarter and used that early advantage to overcome their East Central Illinois Conference foe. Aidyn Beck drained four three-pointers on his way to a game-best 17 points for Judah, which also benefited from Tucker Bailey’s 13 points, Evan Payan’s 10 points and Josiah Brown’s seven points.
➜ La Salette 60, Arthur Christian 31. The host Lions (9-13) rolled to their third win in a row, nearly doubling up the Conquering Riders (13-16) in nonconference play. Steven Deister led all scorers with 22 points for La Salette, which picked up double-digit scoring performances from Joe De Artola (13 points) and Eamon Martin (11 points). ACS’s leading point producers were Gabe Smith (nine points), Brock Helmuth (eight points) and Cole Gabriels (seven points).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 54, Effingham 41. Blake Wolters banked 18 points and snatched six rebounds as the visiting Bulldogs (12-12) returned to .500 by dispatching an Apollo Conference foe. No other M-S player hit double figures in the scoring department, but plenty of Bulldogs provided important contributions alongside Wolters. Wyatt Bohm tallied nine points and four rebounds, Quenton Rogers generated eight points, four rebounds and four assists and Luke Koller turned in seven points and five boards as M-S led 19-9 at halftime before fending off a second-half rally by the Flaming Hearts.
➜ Oakwood 63, Iroquois West 57. In a battle between two teams that entered this game unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference play, it was the host Comets (21-6) who overcame a 27-24 halftime deficit to defeat the Raiders (20-4). Oakwood hit 18 of 23 free throws as a group, with 17 of those conversions coming in the second half. Josh Young was a perfect 13 of 13 from the charity stripe on his way to 22 points for the Comets, who received 21 points from Dalton Hobick. IW had just five players score, but four of them reached double figures: Sam McMillan (16 points), Peyton Rhodes (14 points), Cannon Leonard (14 points) and Aiden Tilstra (11 points). Tilstra finished one rebound shy of a double-double with nine.
➜ Okaw Valley 60, Heritage 20. Julliyan Gray produced exactly half of the offense for the host Hawks (1-22) during their LPC defeat. Gray’s 10 points came on five made field goals for Heritage, which claimed three points apiece from Timmy Wilson and Robert Holloman.
➜ Peoria Manual 71, Centennial 54. A fairly close Big 12 Conference game through three quarters turned a bit more lopsided over the final eight minutes as the host Chargers (12-10) suffered their first loss in their last three games. The Rams led 43-35 after 24 minutes before turning on the jets down the stretch. Trae Warren led a trio of Centennial players in double figures with 17 points, joined in that statistic by Jack Young Jr. (15 points) and David Hubbard (10 points).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Cissna Park 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 27. The host Timberwolves reached the double-digit wins plateau during a nonconference matchup with the Falcons. Mikayla Knake scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 6 free throws along the way for Cissna Park (10-13). Emma Morrical’s 10 points and Addison Seggebruch’s six points also aided the victors’ cause. GCMS (4-22) was led offensively by Sophia Ray’s 12 points and Kate Kristensen’s five points.
➜ Danville 39, Peoria Manual 35. In just the team’s fourth game of 2022, the host Vikings (4-11) staved off their Big 12 Conference foe. Soriah Gouard’s 16 points paced Danville, which claimed its second league win of the season.
➜ Iroquois West 53, Tri-Point 30. The host Raiders (16-11) emphatically ended a four-game losing streak by beating a nonconference opponent. IW saw nine players produce at least two points apiece, led by Ilyana Nambo with 23 points. Shea Small’s 11 points was the next-best mark, followed by four points apiece from Adelynn Scharp and McKinley Tilstra.
➜ Monticello 60, St. Thomas More 45. The visiting Sages (18-10) garnered their fourth win in row by prevailing in this Illini Prairie Conference game, also ending a five-game win streak for the Sabers (13-11).
➜ Peoria 55, Champaign Central 25. The host Maroons (11-12) had a tough time hanging in with their state-ranked opponent during a Big 12 Conference matchup. Central’s two-game win streak ended despite seven points from Braelyn Alexander and four points apiece from Kinsley Stillman and Lainey Somers. Stillman chipped in six rebounds, three steals and four blocked shots, while Somers also contributed two assists.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 78, Urbana 22. The visiting Tigers (1-18) were shut out in the first quarter of their Big 12 Conference game and ultimately didn’t have enough firepower to track down their foe. Gabby Mboyo-Meta did much of Urbana’s scoring, finishing with 15 points on the day. Jasmine McCullough, Janae Hall and Savannah Blanden each added two points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 49, Unity 27. The host Spartans (19-7) secured the Illini Prairie Conference championship with this triumph versus the Rockets (19-8), improving to 9-0 in league play.
➜ Salt Fork 47, Oakwood 40. Alexa Jamison sported another gaudy shooting line for the host Storm (21-5), which both won its ninth consecutive contest and improved to 10-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Jamison finished with 36 points, hitting four three-pointers and producing a 12 of 16 free-throw ledger. Macie Russell accounted for most of Salt Fork’s remaining scoring with nine points. Oakwood (13-16) was powered by 16 points from Addie Wright and 10 points from Karsen Rupp, not to mention Ashlynn Pinnick’s nine points.
➜ Tuscola 44, Sullivan 27. A plethora of players contributed in one way or another as the host Warriors (20-6) pushed their win streak to eight with a Central Illinois Conference victory versus Sullivan (9-16). Sydney Moss boasted a game-high 13 points plus four rebounds for Tuscola, which bagged nine points from Harley Woodard, eight points from Taylor Musgrave, six points and six rebounds from Sophia Kremitzki and a four-point, six-rebound, five-assist outing from Maddie Stahler. Sullivan’s Izzy Hay and Alaina Moore each finished with six points, and teammate Skyla Palmer added five points and seven rebounds.
➜ Watseka 33, Hoopeston Area 23. A defensive VVC battle went in favor of the visiting Warriors (20-4), who won for the fourth time in their last five games. Sydney McTaggart’s 11-point, 10-rebound double-double was integral for Watseka, as were Allie Hoy’s nine points, Claire Curry’s 10 rebounds and Haven Meyer’s eight points. Hoopeston Area (11-15) trailed by just five points at halftime and was led overall by Tori Birge’s nine points and five rebounds, Claire Dixon’s six points and Klaire Pilcher’s five points.
In boys’ swimming and diving
➜ At Normal. Champaign Central was the top local program in the 10-team Big 12 Conference Meet, with the Maroons’ 230 points narrowly placing them behind champion and meet host Normal Community (238). Nolan Miller and Aidan Williams each were part of four top-five finishes for Central to lead the way. Miller was champion of both the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 42.46 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:42.35) in addition to anchoring a first-place 400 freestyle relay (3:27.22) and a third-place 200 freestyle relay (1:33.02). Williams won the 50 freestyle (22.37), placed second in the 100 freestyle (50.39) and also served on both of those aforementioned relays. Josh Lee rated third in both the 200 individual medley (2:11.22) and 100 butterfly (58.47) while also swimming on a fourth-place 200 medley relay (1:52.67). The Maroons’ other top-five finishers in individual events were Jack Vazquez (fifth in the 500 freestyle, 5:33.59) and Austin Barker (fourth in the 100 backstroke, 1:02.35). Vazquez, Barker, Maddox Dempsey, Joel Powers-Ege and Carson Nunez all were part of at least one of those three relays as well.
Centennial was the third-place team with 182 points. Gyujin Lee placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:10.66) and swam on runner-up units in the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.56) and 400 freestyle relay (3:32.91). Tyler Oatman was a top-five performer in the 50 freestyle (fifth, 23.59) and 100 backstroke (third, 1:00.36) while also serving on that 200 freestyle relay foursome. Jesse Fewkes rated third in the 100 freestyle (51.18) and was part of the aforementioned 400 freestyle relay as well as a second-place 200 medley relay team (1:47.67). Alex Geissler notched third place in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.02) and took legs on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay tandems. Matthew Piercy, Evan Piercy and Andrew Hemming also were involved with at least one of those relays apiece.
Urbana slid into seventh place as a group with 87 points. Willem Alleyne was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (58.67) and anchored a fifth-place 400 freestyle relay (3:50.29) that also included Zach Menard, Jesse Wald and Luke Pankau. Jack Lusakembi added a fourth-place diving total of 259.20.
Danville claimed ninth place as a team with 63 points. Alexander Faulkner had a strong day for the Vikings, winning the 100 freestyle in 49.56 and ranking fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:48.91.
➜ At Stanford. Mahomet-Seymour logged the most points in a seven-team meet hosted by Olympia, the Bulldogs’ 265 points just a shade better than Bloomington Central Catholic’s 260. Multiple M-S athletes were part of four top-five finishes apiece. Aron Varga won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 12.04 seconds and placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.34) while also swimming legs on a first-place 400 freestyle relay unit (3:52.77) and a runner-up 200 medley relay foursome (1:51.28). Mitch McAnally rated second in both the 50 freestyle (23.78) and 100 freestyle (54.70) and was part of the aforementioned 200 medley relay and a second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:41.95). Owen Kearns placed second in both the 500 freestyle (5:37.68) and 100 backstroke (1:04.18) and swam on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams, while Carter Logsdon took third in both the 200 freestyle (2:09.66) and 100 butterfly (1:06.10) on top of accepting legs on those 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay quartets. Max Katz claimed runner-up status in diving (362.80) and was on all three of those relay teams as well.
St. Thomas More tied for sixth as a group with 73 points. Mitchell Hynds gave the Sabers an event championship by winning diving with a 415.05 score. Blake Bermingham added finishes of third place in the 100 backstroke (1:06.04) and fourth place in the 50 freestyle (24.54).