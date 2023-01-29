In boys’ basketball
Herscher Shootout
Grant Park 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61. Twelve of Noah Steiner’s
- game-high 30 points came in the first quarter, but the Panthers (4-18) saw their comeback effort fall short after chipping away at the 50-37 deficit they faced at the start of the final quarter.
Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament
Blue Ridge 51, Heritage 50. The 10th-seeded Knights (7-17) scored the lone point in overtime to deliver a narrow Lincoln Prairie Conference victory over the ninth-seeded Hawks (6-17) in a consolation bracket game. Corbin Colbert paced Blue Ridge with 12 points, leading a charge that also saw a nine-point contribution from Colin Michaels and eight points apiece from Isaac Price and Wyatt Pearl. The Hawks were keyed by Timmy Wilson’s
- 17-point effort.
NontournamentChatham Glenwood 51, Champaign Central 47. Despite 12 points from Chris Bush and nine points from Axel Baldwin
- , the Maroons (7-16) were toppled by the Titans in a close game at Combes Gym.
Normal West 60, Mahomet-Seymour 50. Jake Waldinger scored 21 points and Dayten Eisenmann
- added seven points, but the Bulldogs (8-13) were outscored 36-28 in the second half of a road loss in nonconference play.
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Charleston 51. Logan Smith scored 18 points, Coy Taylor added 17 points and Tanner Siems added 13 points to key the host Spartans (19-4) to a nonconference victory. Smith and McGwire Atwood
- each added five rebounds in the win.
St. Thomas More 57, Le Roy 45. A game-high 19 points from Wilson Kirby combined with 16 points from Peace Bumba and 11 points from Andrew Tay helped the Sabers (14-9) collect a road win in nonconference play. Jasper Tarr and Maddux Marcum
- added 13 points and 12 points, respectively, but the Panthers (9-11) fell behind in the second half after entering halftime facing a 31-27 deficit.
Salt Fork 52, Fisher 30. Garrett Taylor poured in a game-high 21 points and Blake Norton added 16 points to lift the Storm (22-2) past the Bunnies (3-17) in nonconference play. Fisher was led by Asher Litman, who scored seven points and snagged three rebounds, while Ryan Hopkins
- added six points, two rebounds and two steals.
Urbana 62, Danville 55. Twenty points from Malcolm Morris and 12 points from Gideon Kapongo helped Urbana (4-17) notch a road win over Danville (7-16) in Big 12 Conference play. The Tigers and Vikings were tied at 46 entering the final quarter before Kapongo and Morris combined for nine points. Danville was paced by Diddy Robinson’s
- game-high 24-point performance.
In girls’ basketball
Illini Prairie-Sangamo ShootoutAuburn 47, Monticello 30. Despite seven points from Isa Berry and six rebounds from Lydia Burger
- , the host Sages (7-18) were outscored 31-15 in the second half of a nonconference loss.
Maroa-Forsyth 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37. Trixie Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Panthers in a loss to the Trojans, with Emily Robidoux adding seven points and Bailey Luebchow
- striking for six points during a game in which PBL (8-14) trailed 37-20 at halftime.
Pleasant Plains 43, Prairie Central 42. Despite 16 points from Chloe Sisco and 10 points and nine rebounds from Mariya Sisco
- , the Hawks (17-7) were edged by the Cardinals after being outscored 14-5 in the final eight minutes of play.
Riverton 48, Rantoul 41. Tashay Jackson-Roper scored 13 points, Nicole Vermillion added eight points and Ta’Niya Poke
- contributed seven points, but the Eagles (3-15) were unable to overcome a 29-18 halftime deficit.
St. Joseph-Ogden 43, South County 40. Taylor Hug and Addy Martinie
- each scored 14 points to help the Spartans (12-13) build their winning streak to five games. SJ-O trailed 22-20 at halftime and 35-32 with eight minutes to play before Hug scored five points on a three-pointer and two free throws.
St. Thomas More 48, Athens 32. Ruari Quarnstrom paced the Sabers’ offense with 23 points — three of which came via three-point field goals — and 10 rebounds as STM (18-5) picked up a comfortable win over Athens. Emma Devocelle added 10 points and Maddy Swisher
- chipped in nine points to help the Sabers pull away after STM led 26-10 at halftime lead.
Unity 36, Olympia 33. The Rockets (17-9) were powered by Addison Ray and Reagen Stringer
- , both of whom scored 13 points to clinch a narrow victory. Ray added a team-leading seven rebounds, while Unity staved off an 11-3 run from the Spartans in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.
NontournamentArmstrong-Potomac 34, Uni High 22. The host Trojans (17-9) earned a nonconference victory, while the Illineks (9-9) were keyed by seven points from Emma Murawski and 11 rebounds and six points from Mikayla Blanke
- .
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 50, Central A&M 29. Claire Seal scored 21 points and Kailee Otto
- added 10 points to key the Knights (16-8) to a convincing nonconference road victory.
Cissna Park 47, Fisher 26. Mikayla Knake and Addison Lucht each scored 14 points, Sophia Duis chipped in eight points and Morgan Sinn
- added five points to lift the Timberwolves (22-5) to a home win in nonconference play against the Bunnies (9-14).
Mahomet-Seymour 50, Effingham 43. Savannah Orgeron scored 19 points to lead a trio of Bulldogs who scored in double figures, which also included Durbin Thomas (13 points) and Kylie Waldinger
- (12 points). Mahomet-Seymour (20-7) captured the road Apollo Conference win after leading 24-17 at halftime.
In wrestling
At Champaign. Decatur Lutheran captured both of its matches against Rantoul and host St. Thomas More with a tiebreaker at 31-30, while the Sabers earned a 27-18 triumph against the Eagles to round out the three-team dual meet. Phillip Christhilf (145 pounds), Brody Cuppernell (195) and James Schmidt (220) earned two wins apiece for St. Thomas More, while Darius Williams
- won both of his matches at 152 for the Eagles.
At El Paso. Le Roy/Tri-Valley captured the team championship in the seven-team Heart of Illinois Conference tournament, with individual titles from Brady Mouser (106), Tyson Brent (170), Jacob Bischoff (220) and Tate Sigler (285) keying the Panthers’ triumphant effort. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher placed third on the strength of victories from Carson Maxey (145) and Aiden Sancken
- (195).
At Olney. Hoopeston Area placed first among 14 teams at the Eastern Illinois Tournament hosted by Richland County, with Charlie Flores (106), Rasiah Jones (132), Ceasar Espinoza (138) and Ayden Larkin (152) claiming individual titles. Other local champions included Champaign Central’s Brock VanDeVeer (195) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac’s Hunter Wilson
- (220).
At Quincy. Emmitt Holt
- triumphed at 113 to guide St. Joseph-Ogden to a fifth-place finish in the 18-team Quincy Notre Dame Invitational.
In swimming
and diving
At Peoria. Champaign Central’s 200 yard freestyle relay team of Aidan Williams, Garren Barker, Jonathan Freeburg, and Nolan Miller accomplished a Unit 4 Pool record of 1:26.74 to lift the host Maroons past Richwoods and Peoria. The Maroons’ 200 medley relay team of Max Quirk, Vlad Dmitriev, Tim Norcross, and Gabe Seeber also won at 1:55.68, while Central’s individual winners included Freeburg (100 backstroke, 1:01.95), Miller (200 freestyle, 1:41.39; and 100 butterfly, 53.33), Williams (50 freestyle, 21.78), Josh Lee (100 freestyle, 52.28) and Avi Rhodes
- (diving, 210.20).
At Urbana. Host Urbana placed third in the eight-team Tiger Invite, leading a local field that also included a fifth-place finish from Mahomet-Seymour, a sixth-place finish from St. Thomas More and an eighth-place finish from Danville. Urbana’s lone winner was Jack Perry, who captured the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 342.15. Aron Varga (100 breaststroke, 1:03.06; and 200 individual medley, 2:03.10) and Owen Kearns (500 freestyle, 5:04.10) claimed victories for the Bulldogs with team records in all three events, while Alexander Faulkner
- (100 freestyle, 48.72 and 200 freestyle, 1:47.06) topped the podium twice for Danville.
Joey Wright