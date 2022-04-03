In baseball
➜ Maroons win pair. Champaign Central ventured south to Newton and came home with two wins on Saturday, topping the host Eagles 4-2 and beating Fairfield 10-4. Max Quirk threw five solid innings, striking out five, to register the win against Newton, while Kendall Crawford led the Maroons' offense by going 2 for 2 with one RBI. Charlie Hobbs and Kevin Lehr each chipped in, finishing 1 for 3 with one RBI. Crawford and T.J. Pipkins paced Central (8-1) against Fairfield, with Crawford going 4 for 4 with one RBI and Pipkins following through with a 2-for-4 performance that featured four RBI. Jake Munroe (2 for 2, RBI), Lehr (2 for 3, RBI), Soren Long (2 for 4, RBI) and Carter Hall (1 for 3, two RBI) also had significant contributions, while Will O'Gorman threw five innings and struck out seven to earn the win.
➜ Spartans cruise in two wins. St. Joseph-Ogden ran its win streak to five games after a pair of convincing home nonconference wins, defeating Teutopolis 12-2 in five innings and Lisle 15-0 in four innings. With the game against Teutopolis tied at 2, SJ-O scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to take control. Griffin Roesch doubled and drove in two runs, reaching base four times total after drawing three walks. Adam Price (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored), Hayden Brazelton (1 for 1, two RBI, two stolen bases), Luke Landrus (1 for 3, two RBI) and Connor Hale (1 for 4, two RBI) gave starting pitcher Tyler Altenbaumer more than enough run support. Altenbaumer threw all five innings, holding the Wooden Shoes to five hits and striking out 10. SJ-O scored nine runs in the first and five more in the second against Lisle to set the tone early. Price went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBI, while Roesch was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Coby Miller (2 for 4, two RBI) and Altenbaumer (2 for 3, RBI) also had multiple hits for SJ-O (8-1). Brazelton threw all four innings for the Spartans, only allowing two hits and striking out 11.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12-10, Tri-County 8-0. The host Blue Devils took advantage of three big innings to procure the win in the first game before relying on a superb pitching performance from Amani Stanford in the second game to come away with a nonconference doubleheader sweep against the Titans. BHRA (4-4) scored six runs in the first inning of the first game and then added three runs apiece in the third and fourth innings to keep Tri-County (1-3) at bay. Stanford went 4 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored to spark the Blue Devils in the first game, while Owen Miller went 1 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Tuff Elson reached base four times, going 1 for 2 with two walks, and scored three runs for the Blue Devils. Greg Reese went 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Titans in the first game. Tri-County had no answer for Stanford in the second game, with the BHRA pitcher striking out 11 and only allowing two hits in four innings. Dawson Dodd (2 for 2, RBI, two runs scored, two stolen bases) and Jordan Johnson (2 for 4, RBI, two runs scored) led the way offensively, while Drake Nelson added an RBI triple.
➜ Fisher 16, Cerro Gordo/Bement 6. Fisher scored at least two runs in every inning to secure its first win of the season. The host Bunnies (1-1) led 8-2 after two innings and put the game away with a six-run fourth inning. Dakota Pinaire had four hits and drove in two runs, while Aiden Cheek contributed three hits — all doubles — and finished with three RBI. Jeremiah Todd added two hits and scored three runs. Ryan Coulter earned the win for Fisher, striking out eight.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 10, Villa Grove 3. The visiting Buffaloes took a 5-0 lead into the sixth inning and didn’t let up in finishing off a nonconference win. Cale Steinbaugh went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and three scored scored to lead G-RF/C (1-1), while Brayden Nale was 3 for 5 with two RBI. Cameron Steinbaugh (2 for 5, two RBI, three runs scored) and Trenton Ryan (1 for 4, two RBI) also chipped in for the Buffaloes. All of this was enough offensive support for Kaden Mingee, who threw 52/3 innings and overame six walks to strike out eight and limit Villa Grove (1-5) to three hits.
➜ LeRoy 18-10, Decatur Lutheran 2-2. The visiting Panthers scored nine runs before Decatur Lutheran came up to bat in the bottom of the first inning, setting the stage for a four-inning nonconference win in the first game. Tanner Holoch hit a grand slam in the first to help stake LeRoy out to a 9-0 lead, while Carson Houser added two hits and three RBI. The Panthers led 6-2 after two innings in the second game, with Blake Roundtree hitting a two-run home run in the second and finishing with three RBI. Porter Conn also got in on the offensive run, collecting four hits and three RBI for LeRoy (3-2) in the second game.
➜ Milford 5, Cissna Park 1. The Bearcats only gave up two hits and kept their perfect record intact with a road Vermilion Valley Conference win. Payton Harwood threw four shutout innings and struck out two, while Beau Wright threw three innings of no-hit relief, striking out three. Nicholas Warren went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Owen Halpin was 2 for 2 with three runs scored for Milford (4-0). Gavin Spitz and Gavin Savoree each had a hit for the Timberwolves (2-2).
➜ St. Teresa 17, Sullivan 4. Sullivan only trailed 3-2 after two innings before the visiting Bulldogs put up four runs in the third inning and 10 more in the fourth to run away with the Central Illinois Conference win in five innings. Dawson Foster went 2 for 3 with two RBI and Jackson Matheson went 2 for 3 with one RBI to lead Sullivan (0-4).
In softball
➜ SJ-O wins consolation title. St. Joseph-Ogden recovered from a first-round loss on Friday night to win three games on Saturday and take home the consolation championship at the 16-team Rantoul Invitational. The Spartans started their day with a 16-1 win against Hoopeston Area that featured three hits from Alyssa Acton, along with two hits apiece from Shayne Immke and Addy Martinie. Acton picked up the win with a complete game three-hitter. SJ-O (5-2) advanced to the consolation title game with a 19-2 win against Villa Grove that saw Kennedy Hudson finish with two hits and four RBI, while Immke, Peyton Jones, Kelsey Martlage and Addison Frick all had two hits. The offensive output backed a complete game three-hitter thrown by Maggie Ward. The Spartans capped their day with a 7-2 victory against Rockford Auburn in the consolation championship game that featured two hits from Martlage, while Immke only allowed three hits to earn the win and Acton registered the save.
➜ Blue Devils take 11th. Villa Grove produced a 2-1 record on Saturday at the Rantoul Invitational, ending its stay with a convincing 15-2 win against Rantoul in the 11th-place game. The Blue Devils also lost 19-2 to St. Joseph-Ogden in a consolation semifinal game and beat Centennial 14-8 in a consolation quarterfinal game. Chloe Reardon hit a home run and drove in three runs for Villa Grove (6-8) against Rantoul, while Alison Pangburn and Emma Bratten-Noice each added two RBI. Alexandria Brown also contributed, going 2 for 2 with three runs scored. In the loss to SJ-O, Brown and Addisyn Wilson each drove in a run, while Kaylee Arbuckle (1 for 2, three RBI, two runs scored), Logan Lillard (2 for 2, RBI) and Wilson (1 for 2, two RBI) contributed in the win against Centennial.
➜ Sisk powers Purple Riders. Playing three games on Saturday in Vandalia, Arcola beat Vandalia 11-1 in five innings, but lost 5-4 to Gillespie and 8-5 to Newton. Kacie Sisk powered the Purple Riders (5-4) against Vandalia by going 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBI, while Keira Hohlbauch went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI. Hohlbauch also picked up the win, scattering seven hits, and striking out three. Arcola trailed Gillespie 3-0 after four innings and trimmed its deficit to 4-3 after five innings, but couldn’t earn the win. Ariana Warren went 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBI to pace Arcola against the Miners. In its final game in Vandalia, the Purple Riders fell behind Newton 8-0 after three innings but used a five-run sixth inning to make it a competitive game. Avery Kessler and Makenzie Thomas each went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI for Arcola.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 5, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The Panthers only could manage five hits during an Illini Prairie Conference game that took place at the Louisville Slugger Complex Dome in Peoria. Carly Mutchmore went 2 for 2 to lead PBL (1-7).
➜ LeRoy 9, Central A&M 8. LeRoy won its sixth straight game, holding on for a nonconference home win. Callie Warlow hit two home runs, part of a 2 for 4 showing at the plate, and wound up with four RBI to spark the Panthers (6-1). Ashytn Hall (2 for 3, RBI), Lauren Bossingham (2 for 3, RBI) and Lilly Long (2 for 3) also supplied timely hits for LeRoy.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 7-2, Lincoln 0-3. Karley Yergler threw a one-hit shutout to propel the Bulldogs to a win in the first game of an Apollo Conference doubleheader on the road, striking out 10. Yergler also delivered at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and four RBI. Sydney Ward also hit a home run for M-S (4-1) and drove in two runs, while Abbey Akers was 2 for 4 with one RBI. Lincoln won the second game in walk-off fashion after M-S rallied from a 2-0 deficit after four innings by plating single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Akers was the tough-luck loser, throwing 6 1/3 innings and striking out seven, while also going 2 for 3 at the plate.
In girls' soccer
➜ Champaign Central 2, St. Thomas More 0. After a scoreless first half, the host Maroons found their offensive stride in the second half to post a nonconference win at McKinley Field. Claudia Larrison gave Central a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal, while Cricket Wagner scored the second goal for the Maroons (3-1) off an assist from Paige Deering. Meg Rossow made three saves in net to record the shutout against the Sabers (0-3).
➜ Charleston 2, Arthur Christian School 1. Both teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first half before the Trojans scored the eventual game-winning goal in the second half to hand the Conquering Riders a home loss. Selah Gregory scored the lone goal for ACS (2-2), with Libby Henry and Liana Kauffman each making four saves.
➜ Danville 7, Judah Christian 0. Danville registered its first win of the season with a road nonconference win behind two goals apiece from Reese Rundle and Lexi Foley. Natalie Porter, Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller each added a goal for the Vikings (1-5-1), while Kedzie Griffin and Towne distributed two assists apiece against the Tribe (0-2-1).
➜ Monticello 2, Chillicothe IVC 0. Monticello traveled to Chillicothe and came home with an Illini Prairie Conference win after shutting out the Grey Ghosts. Elle Bodznick and Megan Allen each scored a goal for Monticello (4-2-2), with Hannah Swanson and Bodznick each producing an assist. Alli Nebelsick made four saves to earn the shutout.