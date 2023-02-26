Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low 43F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.