MOUNT ZION — Champaign Central swept the team titles Saturday in the Mt. Zion Indoor Meet at the Braves’ fieldhouse, with the boys’ 1061/2 points besting runner-up Pekin’s 89 and the girls’ 120 total surpassing second-place Taylorville’s 82.
The Maroon boys were led by junior Fynn Bright‘s title in the 1,600-meter run, in which he clocked 4 minutes, 34.35 seconds. The Central girls received victories from senior Kyla Canales in pole vault (10 feet, 83/4 inches) and their 800 relay team of freshman Isabella Roundtree, junior Ellie Walker, freshman Khalia Williams and Canales (1:51.93).
Three other local schools picked up at least one event win apiece on the day.
Urbana thrived on the boys’ side, securing four titles. Junior Terrell King was the 60 dash titlist in 7.25 seconds, while junior Cordaro Sims claimed the 800 run crown in 2:07.14.
The Tigers also won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Finishing in 3:44.24 in the former race were senior Jack Lusakembi, senior Julio Angrave, Sims and junior Abraham Lenear. Clocking 8:42.00 in the latter event were senior Jackson Gilbert, Angrave, junior Hudson Coady and Lusakembi.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin took the boys’ 800 relay victory in 1:39.35 behind junior Logan Hughes, junior Evan Cole, senior Michael Hackman and senior Murphy McCool.
Sullivan senior Cassidy Short was champion of the girls’ long jump, recording a best leap of 17-10 1/4.
Hunt, Shields stand out at Olivet
BOURBONNAIS — Centennial sophomore Noelle Hunt won the long jump championship at Saturday’s Olivet Nazarene Class 3A girls’ invitational, conducted at the Perry Center.
Hunt executed a best leap of 17 feet, 8 3/4 inches to claim the title. She added a fourth-place showing in triple jump at 33-6 1/2.
Other standouts for Centennial were junior Brooklynn Sweikar in the 400-meter dash (fifth place, 1 minute, 3.64 seconds) and the Chargers’ 800 relay team of junior Kaia Westray, senior Brooke Gardner, freshman Rochelle Ngwayah and freshman Nina Brown (fifth, 1:53.95).
Danville freshman Nickiya Shields and senior Mariyah Brown each put together a pair of top-five finishes as well.
Shields ranked second in the 60 hurdles (9.52 seconds) and third in triple jump (34-6 3/4), while Brown placed third in shot put (36-2 1/4) and fifth in triple jump (33-0 1/2).
Conquering Riders fall short
Sophomore James Lee tallied 15 points for Arthur Christian boys’ basketball on Saturday, but the Conquering Riders were dealt a 57-51 loss by Westlake Christian in the Association of Christian Schools International tournament’s consolation semifinals.
Sophomore Kyson Pflum‘s 13 points and senior Jaden Mast‘s 12 points also keyed ACS (24-15), which wrapped up its tournament stay with the loss.