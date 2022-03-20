In baseball
Champaign Central 12, West Frankfort 2. Jake Munroe went 3 for 3 with three RBI for the Maroons in a nonconference game at Rent One Park in Marion, which ended with Central coach John Staab recording his 400th career victory. TJ Pipkins logged two hits and four RBI for the Maroons (2-0), who added two hits and two runs scored from Kendall Crawford in support of pitcher Will O’Gorman who struck out five opponents.
Carterville 11-6, Monticello 9-1. Monticello dropped both games of a doubleheader at John A. Logan College in Carterville. The Sages (4-2) generated six runs in the sixth inning of Game 1 but couldn’t fully overcome an early 7-0 deficit. Jack Buckalew (2 for 4, double, two RBI) and Biniam Lienhart (2 for 3, triple, three runs scored) were some of the top offensive performers. Monticello was limited to three hits in Game 2. Buckalew was steady on the mound over five innings, scattering six hits while striking out nine.
Soddy-Daisy (Tenn.) 8, Unity 2. Unity couldn’t maintain its unblemished record in the McCallie Tournament at Baylor Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn. Damian Knoll and Cameron Marvin each doubled for the Rockets (3-2), who saw Knoll take the pitching loss despite allowing just three hits and striking out three in three innings of work.
In softball
At Chattanooga, Tenn. Unity won three of its four games in the McCallie Tournament, posting wins of 3-0 over Coffee County (Tenn.), 5-2 over Oak Forest and 6-2 over Knox Halls (Tenn.) plus a 4-3 loss to Powell (Tenn.). Each game lasted five innings. The Rockets (4-2) received a no-hitter from Taylor Henry versus Coffee County that included nine strikeouts. Henry also doubled and drove in two runs at the plate. Reece Sarver recorded two RBI for Unity against Oak Forest, and Ruby Tarr homered among two hits while scoring two runs. Ashlyn Miller tossed a three-hitter against Knox Halls and was backed by a big effort at the dish from Tarr, who homered among three hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Sarver also hit a home run and finished with two RBI. In the Rockets’ loss to Powell, Gracie Renfrow recorded an RBI as the team was held to two hits.
In boys’ track and field
At Urbana. Salt Fork was the top-ranking club of 37 at Saturday’s Gene Armer Invitational, conducted at the U of I Armory, compiling 21 points on the day to finish eighth. Ethan McLain gave the Storm finishes of third place in the 60 hurdles (8.46) and fifth place in the long jump (19-8 3/4). Other key performers for Salt Fork were Garrett Taylor in the shot put (fourth, 50-10 1/4) and the quartet of McLain, Nathan Kirby, Dylan Diaz and Brysen Vasquez in the 800 relay (third, 1:35.42).
Urbana’s boys tucked into 13th place with 16 points. Fourth-place finishes from Jackson Gilbert (60 dash, 7.18) and Cedric Sabin (200 dash, 23.30) were at the forefront for the Tigers, as was a third-place 800 relay finish (3:36.57) from Gilbert, Jack Lusakembi, Micah Miller and Sabin.
Rantoul’s boys planted themselves in 14th place as a squad with 15 points. KeJaun Caradine led the entire triple jump field, placing first with a leap of 42-9 1/2.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Centennial shared the No. 16 team position with 13 points each. The Knights’ Max Allen took second in the 200 dash (23.29). The Chargers were led by Kemoni McCullough in the triple jump (second, 41-1 3/4) and Alex Geissler in the 400 dash (fourth, 52.27).
Tuscola ranked 25th in the boys’ standings with eight points, spurred by Will Foltz‘s fifth-place pole vault outing of 11-11 3/4.
Danville and Arcola each turned in a 28th-place team effort with six points apiece. The Vikings were keyed by Matthew Thomas‘ third-place pole vault of 13-113/4. The Purple Riders gained a third-place high jump from Beau Edwards (6-3 1/2).
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman’s boys took a share of 31st place with four points. Karson Lewsader‘s fifth-place high jump of 5-11 1/2 was crucial to that result.
In girls’ track and field
At Bloomington. St. Joseph-Ogden won the team championship at Saturday’s Raider Indoor Invitational at Illinois Wesleyan, with the Spartans’ 94 points good enough to top the 16-program field. Host Bloomington was runner-up with 66 points.
Ava Knap gave the Spartans their lone event win, topping the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 30.86 seconds. Teammate Chloe Burkhalter added a third-place finish in the event (5:38.51).
SJ-O’s other top-three event outings came from Hope Rajlich in the 60 dash (third, 8.50) and 200 dash (second, 27.87); Kaytlyn Baker in the 60 hurdles (third, 10.86); Addie Allen in the 3,200 run (second, 12:50.80); the foursome of Kailyn Ingram, Helene Jones, Ashlyn Lannert and Savanna Franzen in the 1,600 relay (third, 4:27.57); Abby Behrens in the high jump (third, 4 feet, 11 inches); Payton Carter in the pole vault (second, 11-1); Grace Schmitz in the pole vault (third, 10-9); and Emily Eisbernd in the long jump (third, 15-1 1/4).
Clinton placed sixth as a team with 27 points. Lexi Lord produced a runner-up effort in the 800 run (2:27.97) and also led off a second-place 3,200 relay unit that also included Amerie Hemphill, MaKayla Koeppel and Clare Holland (10:21.49). Alayna Earle added a third-place shot put throw of 33-4.
Centennial shared eighth place in the team standings with 19 points. Noelle Hunt had a strong day for the Chargers, winning the long jump competition with a leap of 16-1 1/2 while also ranking fourth in the 200 dash (28.95) and fifth in the pole vault (9-11 1/4). Sifa Mondika contributed a fifth-place 60 dash time of 8.53 as well.
Champaign Central claimed 13th place with 12 points. The Maroons were powered by top-five showings from Kelecia Mangue in the 60 dash (fourth, 8.51) and Maria Buzing in the 3,200 run (third in 12:51.29).
Blue Ridge rounded out local team involvement, placing 16th as a group with four points. All of those were accumulated by Alexis Wike, who placed fourth in the high jump (4-11) and seventh in the 200 dash (29.65).
At Urbana. Salt Fork notched second place as a team at Saturday’s Gene Armer Invitational, conducted at the U of I Armory, as the Storm generate 48 points to outrank everyone in the 32-team field except Kankakee (61).
Brynlee Keeran placed first in the pole vault to lead Salt Fork, clearing 11 feet, 5 3/4 inches for the title. She added a third-place finish in the high jump (4-9 3/4).
The Storm’s other top-five performances were from Macie Russell in the 800-meter run (second, 2 minutes, 29.01 seconds) and the 1,600 run (third, 5:32.69); Shelby McGee in the 60 hurdles (second, 9.56) and triple jump (fifth, 32-8 1/4); and Olivia Birge in the shot put (fifth, 35-7 3/4).
Rantoul’s girls shared 12th place in the team standings with 20 points. Brianna Dixon earned a pair of event championships, winning both the 60 hurdles (8.86) and high jump (5-1 3/4).
Danville’s girls took 16th place as a unit with 14 points. Lynae Ward claimed third place in the triple jump (34-3 1/2) and fifth place in the 60 hurdles (9.89) to go with Allison Thompson‘s fifth-place time in the 1,600 run (5:50.20).
Urbana’s girls snared 21st place as a group with nine points. Abigail Fairbanks led the way with a fourth-place outcome in the 3,200 run (13:18.84). Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman landed in 26th place with six points, fueled by Haley Carlton‘s third-place pole vault clearance of 9-5 3/4. And St. Thomas More took 30th as a squad with three points, paced by Paige Stark in the 1,600 run (seventh, 5:56.16).