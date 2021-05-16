In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 4, Cissna Park 1. The host Trojans used a three-run third inning to break a 1-1 tie and then held on for the nonconference win. Gavin Parkerson went 2 for 3 with two RBI to help A-P (4-7) snap a six-game losing skid. Ian Rogers drove in the lone run for Cissna Park (6-7).
➜ Champaign Central 12-18, Hoopeston Area 2-8. Jake Munroe hit three home runs for Central in the first game, tying a single-game program record previously achieved by former Maroons Connor Mapes (2015), Marc Funkhouser (1989) and Leon Shoaf (1937). Munroe finished 3 for 3 with seven RBI in the five-inning win at Spalding Park. Munroe was at it again in the second game against the Cornjerkers (2-8), going 3 for 3 with three RBI and falling a home run shy of the cycle. Teammate Jack Doubet added three RBI. Nick Hofer went 2 for 2 with an RBI in the first game and 2 for 3 with an RBI in the second game for Hoopeston Area.
➜ Centennial 11-5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2-16. Brody Stonecipher struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings, Braxton Gladney and Danny Lack each had two hits and Tyler McClure drove in two runs for the visiting Chargers (10-9) in the first game victory. GCMS (5-5) reversed course in the second game, with Hunter Brewer hitting a three-run home run and driving in five runs.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 4, Blue Ridge 3. The visiting Knights led 3-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t hold on in an eight-inning nonconference loss. Cole Stephens went 1 for 3 with two RBI and Dylan Kelley struck out 10 for Blue Ridge (2-7)
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. BHRA led 3-1 before the host Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a nonconference win. Dawson Dodd (2 for 3, two runs scored) and Brody Sexton (1 for 2, RBI) paced the Blue Devils (5-4-1).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Salt Fork 0. Hayden Brazelton and Ty Pence combined on a five-inning one-hitter, lifting the host Spartans to their eighth straight victory. Brazelton struck out six in only three innings of work and Pence fanned three in two innings. Tyler Altenbaumer (2 for 4, three RBI), Andrew Beyers (2 for 2, two RBI, two stolen bases) and Isaiah Immke (1 for 2, two RBI) shined at the plate for SJ-O (20-2). Aaron Dean had the lone hit for Salt Fork (1-5).
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8, Villa Grove 4. The visiting Knights received 17 strikeouts from Makenzie Brown, along with home runs from Cheyenne Chupp and Kailee Otto, to earn a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Brown only yieled one hit in 6 2/3 shutout innings for the Knights (12-3), with Alisha Frederick (3 for 4, RBI), Ryli Kauffman (2 for 3, RBI) and Mackenzi Bowles (2 for 4, RBI) also chipping in. Chloe Reardon went 1 for 3 with two RBI to lead Villa Grove (6-10).
➜ Casey-Westfield 10, Arcola 0. The visiting Purple Riders (8-4) fell behind 6-0 after one inning and only managed two singles from KayLee Hohlbauch in a five-inning nonconference loss.
➜ Charleston 7-8, Mahomet-Seymour 0-2. Karah Moore silenced the M-S offense in the first game of an Apollo Conference doubleheader in Mahomet, with the Charleston pitcher throwing a no-hitter. Ashley Campbell went 3 for 4 in the second game for M-S, but the Bulldogs (10-6) never led.
➜ Meridian 7, Monticello 1. Leadoff hitter Addison Wallace went 3 for 4 with an RBI, but Monticello (6-5) couldn’t muster much more in a nonconference loss.
➜ Urbana 5-7, Champaign Central 2-6. Abby Brown had a three-run double and Allison Deck struck out 15 to lead the host Tigers (5-7) to a win in the first game. Ava Leming threw a complete game for Urbana as the Tigers rallied with six runs in the final two innings to top the Maroons (3-13) in the second game.
➜ Panthers split. Host LeRoy beat Oakwood 11-0 in six innings behind a one-hit shutout from Haley Cox, but the Panthers (15-7) fell just short in a 2-1 loss to Lewistown that saw Karlee Eastham drive in LeRoy’s lone run and throw a complete game.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 2, Urbana 0. Lainey Somers and Bella Ortiz each scored unassisted second-half goals and Central (7-2-1) posted its seventh straight shutout during a Big 12 road win. Alyssa Pankau made 14 saves for Urbana (1-8).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 12, St. Teresa 1. The host Bulldogs (10-1) cruised to their 10th straight with, with Cayla Koerner scoring four goals and supplying four assists in a nonconference win. Brea Benson (two goals, three assists), Lauren Schnepper (one goal, one assist) and Elise Hertling (one goal, one assist) also contributed.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Champaign. Mahomet-Seymour compiled 70 points to win a triangular against runner-up Uni High (54) and Champaign Central (44). Ariana Lingard swept the 100-meter dash (13.3 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (27.7 seconds) for the Bulldogs, with teammate Shaelin Ruzich winning the 300 hurdles (48.5) and the pole vault (11 feet, 1 3/4 inches). Uni High’s Ella Greer won the 400 (1:05.5) and was part of the the winning 400 relay (54.8), while teammate Kate Ahmari won the 1,600 (5:14.9) and Champaign Central’s Allison Hobson won the 800 (2:31.8).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central defeated Richland County 6-3, with Ezra Bernhard, John Pelafos and Avi Rhodes winning in straight sets in singles play to lead the Maroons.