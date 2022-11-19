Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In girls’ basketball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 33, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22. Kyla Bullington’s game-high 20 points powered Armstrong-Potomac, with Cami Saltsgaver adding 12 points. Natalie Clapp paced the Blue Devils (2-2) with 11 points.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 55, Clifton Central 44. Bullington scored 22 points and Lily Jameson had 16 points to lift the Trojans (3-1) to their second win of the day.
➜ Cissna Park 61, Bishop McNamara 59. The host Timberwolves (4-0) overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, a comeback that was ignited by the 1,000th point of Mikayla Knake’s career. Knake finished with 24 points, Addison Lucht added 21 points and Brooklyn Stadeli scored 10 points — including the game-winning free throws with 3.1 seconds left — along with hauling in 11 rebounds. The win clinched the tournament title for the Timberwolves.
➜ Momence 32, Milford 24. A game-high 16 points from Hunter Mowery wasn't enough to key the Bearcats to a win.
➜ Tri-Point 49, Milford 25. Mowery scored a team-high 15 points but couldn’t lift Milford (0-4) past the Chargers.
➜ Watseka 44, Bishop McNamara 40. Ava Swartz poured in 14 points and Becca Benoit added 11 points and eight rebounds as the Warriors (3-1) earned a narrow win.
Clinton Turkey Tussle
➜ Mt. Pulaski 43, Clinton 23. Clara Dempsey scored 12 points, but it wasn’t enough for the host Maroons (1-3).
North American Lighting Tournament
➜ Terre Haute (Ind.) North 57, Champaign Central 47. The Maroons suffered a setback against the Patriots despite 16 points and six rebounds from Kennedy Ramshaw and eight points apiece from Alex Parastaran and Braelyn Alexander.
➜ Champaign Central 94, Charleston 17. Central (3-1) bounced back after its first loss thanks to 19 points, three assists and three steals from Addy McLeod and 13 points, five rebounds and five steals from Ramshaw as Central clinched third place.
Prairie Central Turkey Tournament
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 72, Prairie Central 27. Chloe Sisco scored 12 points to lead the Hawks (1-3) as they tied for third place at the five-team event.
Oakwood Comet Classic
➜ Hoopeston Area 51, Uni High 20. Maddie Barnes scored 10 points to go along with nine points apiece from Brylie Cox, Bre Crose and Klaire Pilcher for the Cornjerkers. Emma Murawski’s game-high 11 points led Uni High.
➜ Oakwood 41, Westville 27. Oakwood (1-1) defended its home floor as it toppled the Tigers behind 12 points from Jaydah Arrowsmith and nine points from Addie Wright. Westville was keyed by a game-high 13 points from Lydia Gondzur.
➜ Tri-County 64, Westville 26. Thaylee Barry dropped 22 points and Josie Armstrong chipped in 15 points for the Titans (3-1) in the comfortable win. Gondzur paced Westville with seven points.
➜ Tuscola 47, Martinsville 8. Tuscola received 13 points from Molly Macaulay, nine points from Harley Woodard and eight points from Ella Boyer in the 39-point win.
➜ Tuscola 48, Hoopeston Area 25. Boyer and Woodard each produced 10 points to power the Warriors (5-0). Bre Crose led the Cornjerkers (2-3) with seven points.
➜ Uni High 40, Martinsville 10. The Illineks (2-1) cruised on the strength of 17 points from Murawski and eight points from Mikayla Blanke.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Casey-Westfield 30. The visiting Knights (2-1) easily dispatched the Warriors behind 24 points from Kailee Otto and nine points from Charley Condill. Claire Seal added eight points for ALAH.
➜ Normal Cavalry 36, Blue Ridge 21. Eight points from Kylie Madden and six points from Mercedes Manuel wasn't enough to get a home nonconference win for Blue Ridge (1-2).