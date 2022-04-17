In baseball
Charlie Due Tournament
At Champaign
➜ Champaign Central 12, LaSalle-Peru 2. Will O’Gorman turned in a six-inning two-hitter with six strikeouts for the Maroons (13-2) as they captured the wood-bat tournament title with a one-sided win. Carter Hall drove in four runs for Central, which added three hits and three runs from Kevin Lehr as well as three RBI from Mitchell Crompton.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Marshall 1. Soren Long swatted a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Chris Timmons and allow the Maroons to walk off with a tournament semifinal victory. Sam McArthur picked up the pitching win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Central.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5-3, Casey-Westfield 2-5. The host Knights (3-9) earned a split in a nonconference doubleheader. Braden Kauffman scattered seven hits in a complete-game pitching performance during the opener, tossing no walks and three strikeouts. Connor Nettles and Dalton Vanausdoll each boasted two hits to lead ALAH’s offense in the win. Kauffman paced the Knights in Game 2 by going 2 for 4 at the plate.
➜ Beecher 11-3, Milford 1-6. The host Bearcats (8-4) recovered from being one-hit in the first half of this nonconference doubleheader and salvaged a split later. Nicholas Warren accounted for Milford’s lone hit in Game 1, which included 10 fielding errors for the Bearcats. Milford scored three runs in the first inning of Game 2 to get started on the right foot. Warren doubled twice and scored twice for the Bearcats, who garnered two RBI from Owen Halpin and one RBI apiece from Adin Portwood and Sawyer Laffoon.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 11, Judah Christian 0. The duo of Kaden Mingee and Cohen Cavanaugh was nearly untouchable on the mound for the visiting Buffaloes (3-4) as they trumped the Tribe (0-2) in five innings of nonconference play. Mingee struck out eight hitters in 2 2/3 innings of work, and Cavanaugh followed by punching out all seven foes he faced in 2 1/3 innings. They combined to allow just one hit and one walk, as well. Cameron Steinbaugh and Mingee each had a three-hit day at the dish for G-RF/C, with Steinbaugh driving in two runs and Mingee scoring twice. Cale Steinbaugh (two hits, one RBI, two runs) and Zach Roach (two hits, one run) also made their presences felt on offense. Garrett Kasbergen swatted Judah’s only hit, and Jacob Kursell struck out four batters.
➜ Iroquois West 16, Grant Park 8. The visiting Raiders (6-3) pushed their win streak to four with this nonconference decision. IW scored five runs in both the first and fifth innings, as well as another four in the seventh frame. Lucas Frank, Damon Fowler, Auston Miller, Tyler Reed and Sam McMillan each drove in two runs for the winners, with Frank and Miller both notching three hits. Frank also scored three runs, as did Rylan Pheifer and Kyler Meents.
➜ LeRoy 11, Argenta-Oreana 2. The visiting Panthers (9-3) tallied four first-inning runs and kept the pressure on from there en route to a non-league victory over the Bombers (2-6). DJ Satchwell posted two RBI and Porter Conn put up three hits and one RBI for LeRoy, which garnered a stellar pitching performance from Ian Johnson. The senior threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs or walks and striking out 12 opponents.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11-11, Charleston 1-16. Blake Wolters crafted a great all-around performance for the host Bulldogs (11-3) in Game 1 of an Apollo Conference doubleheader, but the Trojans got revenge in the nightcap and ended M-S’ six-game win streak. Wolters threw a five-inning two-hitter in the opener, walking two and striking out eight. In the batter’s box, Wolters homered, doubled, drove in four runs and scored twice. M-S collected two hits and three RBI from Brayden Smith and a one-hit, two-RBI, two-run effort from Carter Johnson in its win. The teams combined for 36 hits in Game 2, but the Bulldogs wound up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. Mateo Casillas homered, drove in two runs and scored thrice for M-S, which snared two hits and four RBI from Johnson, four hits and one RBI from Carter Selk and another two RBI from Smith.
➜ Oakwood 22, Attica (Ind.) 0. An 18-run second inning gave the host Comets (7-5) more than enough comfort as they breezed to a four-inning, non-league victory. Matthew Miller doubled three times, drove in four runs and scored thrice for Oakwood, which has won each of its last four outings. Dalton Hobick offered three hits, five RBI and two runs, Travis Tiernan gave two hits, two RBI and three runs, Brody Taflinger drove in two runs without recording a hit and Grant Powell scored three times. All of this was sufficient support for Hobick on the mound, as he hurled a one-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7; Chillicothe IVC 10, PBL 0. The Panthers (6-8-1) started their day with a nonconference loss in Chillicothe before being shut out by an Illini Prairie Conference foe later on. Richwoods bagged nine runs in the seventh inning to make Game 1 far more lopsided than it had been. Aiden Johnson homered, doubled, drove in four runs and scored twice for PBL in the opener, while both Jacob Gronsky and Noah Steiner picked up two hits. Gronsky also scored three runs, and Keagan Busboom scored twice. The Panthers’ offense dried up against the Grey Ghosts, as they mustered just one hit — from Johnson — in five innings.
➜ Ridgeview 6, Dwight 5. The visiting Mustangs mounted a furious rally to stun their nonconference opponent, tallying five runs in the top of the seventh inning. Owen Grice recorded one hit, one walk, two RBI and two runs to lead Ridgeview’s attack, which received single RBI from Danny Tay and Aydin Copley as well as two hits from Evan Antonio.
➜ Unity 11-10, Hoopeston Area 0-0. Blake Kimball and Thomas Cler each put together a solid pitching effort to propel the host Rockets (16-2) to a nonconference doubleheader sweep of the Cornjerkers (5-12). Kimball allowed just two hits in five innings during Game 1, walking none and striking out six. He helped his own cause with two hits, three RBI and two runs at the plate, and Unity also benefited from Dillon Rutledge’s two hits, one RBI and two runs and Damian Knoll’s two RBI. Grant Morgan and Ryker Small each notched a hit for Hoopeston Area in the opener. Cler ensured the Rockets’ win streak grew to 13 when he permitted just one hit in three innings pitched during Game 2, walking two and striking out three. Kimball (two hits, two runs), Tyler Hensch (three hits, three RBI) and Austin Langendorf (two hits, two RBI) were Unity’s offensive standouts in this game. Small and Wyatt Eisenmann each provided one hit for the Cornjerkers in their second defeat of the day.
In softball
Tuscola Tournament
➜ Clinton 16, Oakwood 8. A seven-run fifth inning launched the Maroons to a five-inning victory over the Comets. Heidi Humble, Kate Goebel and Sarah Mills each drove in two runs for Clinton, which acquired three hits from Morgan Fortune and two hits apiece from Humble and Ari Humes. Humble also scored four runs. Gracie Enos gave Oakwood two hits, two RBI and two runs. The Comets’ other leaders were Karsen Rupp (two hits, one RBI, three runs) and Bella Bradford (two hits, one run).
➜ Paris 19, Clinton 2. Humble clocked a solo home run for the Maroons (2-9), but that was the team’s only hit in this four-inning loss. Humble also walked and scored her club’s other run. Clinton committed seven fielding errors to harm its chances.
➜ Tuscola 14, Oakwood 1. The Warriors jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first half inning en route to a five-inning triumph versus the Comets (2-12-1). Ava Boyer homered among four hits, drove in two runs and scored three times for Tuscola, which received three RBI from Makenna Fiscus, two RBI apiece from Isabelle Wilcox and Kerri Pierce and two hits apiece from Zoey Thomason and Claire Meyer. Wilcox also fired a complete-game one-hitter in the circle with two walks and five strikeouts. Bradford logged Oakwood’s only hit, and Rupp drove in the team’s lone run.
➜ Tuscola 9, Waltonville 5. Both Boyer and Wilcox hit a homer for the Warriors (11-2) as they led 5-0 through two innings and hung on for another victory. Boyer finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs, while Wilcox posted three hits, one RBI and three runs. Other offensive forces for Tuscola were Ella Boyer (three hits, two RBI, two runs) and Emily Czerwonka (two hits, two RBI, one run).
Nontournament
➜ Champaign Central 14-10, Blue Ridge 2-7. The visiting Maroons (4-6) trailed 1-0 through three innings in Game 1 of this nonconference doubleheader, but their offense came alive versus the Knights (3-10) to eventually record a six-inning triumph. They followed by producing six runs in the third inning of Game 2, ultimately finishing off the sweep. Central swatted just eight hits in the opener but was aided by eight walks and six Blue Ridge fielding errors. Alison Williams provided two hits, four RBI and one run from the leadoff spot for the Maroons, who gained two RBI apiece from Tayten Hunter, Kaitlyn Helm and Marin Boehm. Alexa Sutton was steady in the circle, as well, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out five. Farrah Michaels’ three hits, one RBI and one run paced the Knights, who grabbed one hit, one walk and one run from Lillian Enger. Sutton smacked a home run, Jaila Davis offered a two-run single and Hunter booked three hits for the Maroons in Game 2. Ashlyn Voyles knocked two home runs for the Knights, and Alexis Young doubled twice.
➜ Lexington/Ridgeview 12, Hoopeston Area 0. The host Cornjerkers (6-10) were shut out in this nonconference matchup.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 8-2, Charleston 0-5. The visiting Bulldogs (11-2) split an Apollo Conference doubleheader with the Trojans, watching their win streak end at seven after Game 2. Karley Yergler was dominant in the circle during the opening contest, tossing a complete-game three-hitter with no walks and 15 strikeouts. Yergler also doubled twice, drove in one run and scored twice on offense. Brookelyn Howard bashed four hits and scored four times for M-S in its win, while Madeleine Cortez knocked in four runs on three hits and Jadyn Hannah contributed two hits. In the Bulldogs’ loss, they were limited to six hits and struck out 13 times as a group. Cortez finished with two hits and one RBI for M-S in this tilt, and both Howard and Yergler logged one hit and one run.
➜ Monticello 6, Sullivan 3. The visiting Sages (6-6) denied their nonconference foe the chance to reach double-digit wins, using a three-run fifth inning to prevail over Sullivan (9-4). Rosa Baker logged a first-inning two-run double and finished with two hits and four RBI on the day for Monticello, which claimed two hits and three runs from Lizzie Stiverson as well as four pitching strikeouts from Macey Hicks. Tabitha Webb homered among two hits and scored twice for Sullivan, which also received two-hit showings from Morgan Moll, Addison Minor and Taylar Mercer.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Herscher 7. Shayne Immke blasted a first-inning home run and wound up with four hits on the morning for the host Spartans (13-4), who now are winners of five in a row after this non-league result. Addy Martinie clubbed a homer and drove in four runs for SJ-O, which added another dinger from Alyssa Acton, three hits from Addison Frick and two hits from Peyton Jones.
➜ Unity 12, Salt Fork 0. Taylor Henry and Ashlyn Miller combined on a five-inning one-hitter for the visiting Rockets (13-4), who stretched their win streak to six games with a nonconference romp past the Storm (6-4). Henry struck out seven hitters and Miller fanned four batter for Unity, which was led offensively by Henry’s two hits and four RBI. Elise Swanstrom (two hits, three RBI, two runs), Jenna Adkins (two hits, two RBI, three runs), Gracie Renfrow (three hits, one RBI, one run) and Ruby Tarr (two hits, one RBI, two runs) all chipped in, as well. Kendyl Hurt provided Salt Fork its only hit and tossed three strikeouts in the circle.
In girls’ soccer
➜ St. Teresa 4, Centennial 2. Payton Kaiser posted one goal and one assist for the visiting Chargers (2-7-2), but they needed a bit more offense in this nonconference defeat. Jodi Domingo also scored a goal for Centennial, and Hannah Stickels provided an assist. Kelsie Pitcher saved nine shots from the Bulldogs in net.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Fairbury. Host Prairie Central outlasted Ridgeview/Lexington for top honors in a nine-team event, with the Hawks’ 188 points better than the Mustangs’ 134 points. Prairie Central won seven events, led by Isaiah Adams as a triple champion in the 200-meter dash (23.10 seconds), the 400 dash (56.20) and the triple jump (42 feet, 7 inches). The Hawks received other individual event triumphs from Alexavier Kaufman in the 1,600 run (5 minutes, 6.30 seconds), Hudson Ault in the 300 hurdles (44.1) and Dylan Bazzell in high jump (5-9 3/4). The program’s 400 relay grouping of Brian Zhao, Drew Fehr, Bryce Galloway and Cody Dohman also won in 47.70. Ridgeview/Lexington won the other three relays among five total successes. The 800 relay foursome of Carter Coffman, Micah Coffman, Payton Campbell and Brayden Campbell placed first in 1:37.80, the 1,600 relay tandem of Cale Hoffman, Payton Campbell, Alec Thomas and Brayden Campbell won its race in 3:40.10, and the 3,200 relay quartet of Payton Campbell, Carter Coffman, Thomas and Brayden Campbell pulled away in 9:12.10. The Mustangs’ other winners were Brayden Campbell in the 100 dash (11.00) and Thomas in the 800 run (2:15.80). Blue Ridge and Fisher place seventh with 16 points and ninth with 10 points, respectively. Cole Pemble’s runner-up long jump effort of 19-7 1/2 led the Knights, while Carter Dickey’s fifth-place 400 dash time of 1:01.50 paced the Bunnies.
➜ At Urbana. A trio of Big 12 Conference schools finished 1-2-3 in the six-team Urbana Open, and it was the host Tigers who reigned supreme with 157 1/2 points. Champaign Central was runner-up with 92 1/2 points, and Danville placed third with 89 points. Urbana booked eight event wins, with Park Mitchell taking down both the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 4.61 seconds) and the 1,600 run (4:48.66). Other individual victors for the Tigers were Terrel King in the 200 dash (22.94), Jackson Gilbert in the 400 dash (49.95), Sam Lambert in the 3,200 run (10:07.37) and Tyler Marcum in long jump (20 feet, 1 1/2 inches). Urbana also won both the 400 relay and 800 relay — the former with a foursome of Marcus Goines, Gilbert, Cedric Sabin and King (43.20), the latter with a unit of Goines, Gideon Kapongo, Emmanuel Lokango and Micah Miller (1:35.05). Central’s lone event win came in the 1,600 relay, as the quartet of Ronald Baker III, Isaac Tuck, Cole Vuglar and Garrett McNeilly clocked a time of 3:38.51. Miles Wood ranked second in both the 110 hurdles (16.32) and 300 hurdles (43.94) to further aid the Maroons. Danville’s Matthew Thomas was the individual who finished ahead of Wood in both hurdles races, winning the 110s in 15.47 and the 300s in 42.54. Thomas also topped the pole vault field at 12-0, while fellow Viking Semaj Taylor was runner-up in both shot put (42-5 1/4) and discus (109-6).
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Fairbury. Blue Ridge’s Alexis Wike starred in a nine-team meet hosted by Prairie Central, as she won four events to help the Knights place second as a group. Their 93 points wound up behind only El Paso-Gridley’s 163. Wike prevailed in the 100-meter dash (13.30 seconds), the 200 dash (27.50), the 400 dash (1 minute, 8.90 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 1 3/4 inches). Blue Ridge added another event win from Phoebe Reynolds in triple jump (28-11). Prairie Central placed fourth as a team with 79 points and posted two event wins. Izabelle Behrends claimed the 300 hurdles title in 53.90, and Carmen Gradberg was the shot put titlist at 28-7 3/4. Ridgeview/Lexington (sixth place, 55 points) and Fisher (seventh, 29) rounded out local participation in this meet. The Mustangs ranked second in the 800 relay, an outcome obtained by Addis Coffman, Ella DuBois, Sammy Yates and Delanie Wissmiller in 2:07.10. For the Bunnies, Cassandra Marry placed third in the 200 dash (29.40) and fifth in the 100 dash (14.0), while Megan Bidner netted third place in the 1,600 run (6:35.10) and fourth in the 800 run (2:58.90).