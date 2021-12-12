In boys’ basketball
➜ Arthur Christian School 49, Parkview Christian 40. Arthur Christian relied on balanced scoring to head home with a road win. Steady games from James Lee (10 points), Kyson Pflum (nine points), Gabe Smith (nine points) and Cole Gabriels (eight points) allowed the Conquering Riders (3-6) to leave Yorkville with a nonconference victory.
➜ Monticello 66, Maroa-Forsyth 46. Monticello remained unbeaten — and recorded its sixth win of the season by at least 16 points — with a nonconference road victory. Ben Cresap scored a game-high 17 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists on efficient 7-of-9 shooting from the field to lead the Sages (6-0). Dylan Ginalick was a solid complement to Cresap, tossing in 15 points and handing out five assists. Joey Sprinkle provided a big boost off the bench for Monticello with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Triston Foran (11 points) and Tanner Buehnerkemper (10 rebounds) also contributed.
➜ Prairie Central 60, St. Anne 37. The visiting Hawks dealt with early foul trouble before pulling away for a nonconference win and to stay undefeated on the season. Drew Haberkorn paced Prairie Central (8-0) with a team-high 15 points, while Tyler Curl wound up with 12 points. Andy Krenz, Levi Goad, Dylan Bazzell and Camden Palmore all netted seven points apiece.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 67, Casey-Westfield 44. SJ-O hit the road and delivered another emphatic nonconference win, keeping its perfect record intact. Ty Pence poured in a game-high 30 points, making three three-pointers and all five of his free throws, as he led SJ-O (7-0). Evan Ingram nearly pulled off a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Coy Taylor joined them in double figures with 10 points.
➜ Salt Fork 42, Hoopeston Area 29. The host Storm held the Cornjerkers to a combined five points in the first and third quarters, paving the way for a Vermilion Valley Conference win in the league opener for both teams. Blake Norton sank four three-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points for Salt Fork (3-3), with Garrett Taylor tossing in 11 points. Anthony Zamora scored a team-high 11 points for Hoopeston Area (1-7), and Ben Brown chipped in eight points.
➜ Sullivan 53, Heritage 32. Sullivan took a 26-17 lead into halftime and quickly increased it thanks to a strong third quarter to record its first win of the season. Kahlil Walker scored a team-high 14 points to pace Sullivan (1-5) in the nonconfernece win, with Aiden Ballinger scoring 11 points. Drew Williams accounted for much of the Hawks’ offense, scoring a game-high 21 points for Heritage (1-7).
➜ Tuscola 64, St. Thomas More 53. The visiting Warriors won their fourth straight game, holding off a second-half comeback attempt by STM, in this nonconference game in Champaign. Jalen Quinn scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds to spark Tuscola (5-1), which saw its 38-21 halftime lead trimmed to 47-38 to start the fourth quarter. Josiah Hortin and Easton Cunningham each had strong performances shooting the ball for the Warriors, with Hortin making three three-pointers and finishing with 13 points, while Cunningham made four three-pointers to account for all 12 of his points. Dawson Magrini drained three three-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points for STM (5-4), which suffered its fourth straight loss. Justen Green (11 points) and Patrick Quarnstrom (nine points) also factored into the Sabers’ offense.
In girls’ basketball
Iroquois West Holiday Hoops
➜ Mowrey powers Milford. Milford started 2-0 at the eight-team tournament, beating Hoopeston Area 42-27 in Onarga in its first game and then knocking off Dwight 40-35 in Gilman in its second game. Hunter Mowrey finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for Milford (9-3) in its win against Hoopeston Area. Anna Hagan (eight points, six steals), Brynlee Wright (seven points, nine rebounds) and Emmaleah Marshino (seven points, four steals) also made significant contributions. Mowrey was at it again in the win against Dwight, scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Anna McEwen (seven points, four rebounds, six steals) and Wright (six points, seven rebounds, four steals) both had solid all-around games for the Bearcats. Tournament host Iroquois West went 1-1 on the day, losing 33-27 to Dwight and beating Hoopeston Area 48-38.
Nontournament
➜ Bloomington 47, Champaign Central 39. Central nearly overcame a slow start, trimming its 22-12 halftime deficit to 28-24 by the start of the fourth quarter, but the visiting Purple Raiders fended off the Maroons in Big 12 action. Addy McLeod scored a team-high 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds for Central (5-7), with teammate Braelyn Alexander adding seven points.
➜ Mattoon 61, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 36. ALAH only trailed 21-19 at halftime, but the host Knights had difficulty slowing down the Green Wave in the second half of a nonconference defeat and sustained their first loss of the season. Claire Seal led ALAH (9-1) with 16 points and four rebounds, while Shaylie Miller (10 points, four rebounds) and Charley Condill (eight rebounds) also contributed.
➜ Pana 54, Clinton 35. The visiting Maroons kept it tight in the first half, only trailing 30-23 at halftime before Pana controlled the pace of play in the second half for a nonconference win. Katilyn Rauch scored a team-high 15 points for Clinton (9-2), which had a seven-game win streak end, and Mallory Cyrulik added 10 points.
➜ Parkview Christian 54, Arthur Christian School 52. The Conquering Riders lost a close game on the road in Yorkville, with Keisha Miller (19 points) and Jodi Kuhns (17 points) leading the way for ACS (4-6).
➜ St. Thomas More 57, Grace Christian 23. The host Sabers ended a three-game losing streak with a nonconference victory thanks to a stout defensive effort. STM (3-5) led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but limited Grace Christian to only 11 points during the next three quarters. Ashley Wells scored 17 points to lead the Sabers, with Ava Dickerson adding 15 points and Ruari Quarnstrom nearly compiling a double-double with nine points and 12 steals.
➜ Tri-County 54, Altamont 42. Tri-County won its ninth straight game with this road nonconference victory. The Titans (10-1) had three players finish in double figures as Kenzie Hales dropped in a team-high 15 points, Bella Dudley finished with 14 points and Kaylin Williams contributed 11 points to go along with nine rebounds. Josie Armstrong (seven points, five steals) and Caroline Smith (seven points, six assists) also played steady games for Tri-County.
➜ Watseka 54, Tri-Point 29. Leading 23-14 at halftime, the host Warriors used a strong second half to earn a nonconference win. Sydney McTaggart scored 11 of her game-high 17 points after halftime to pace Watseka (9-1), with teammate Allie Hoy adding 10 points.
In wrestling
➜ At Clifton. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac lost two duals, falling 60-21 to Bradley-Bourbonnais and 57-22 to host Clifton Central. Evan Parish picked up two wins for the Blue Devils at 132 pounds, registering a pin in 2 minutes, 27 seconds against Clifton Central and winning a 10-4 decision against Bradley-Bourbonnais. Gavin Golden at 195, Nathanael Gnaden at 220 and Hunter Wilson at 285 each added a pin on the day for BHRAAP. St. Thomas More also competed at the quadrangular, with Brody Cuppernell registering two wins by pin for the Sabers.
➜ At Pekin. Mahomet-Seymour won all four of its matches at the Pekin Super Duals, with the Bulldogs defeating Mascoutah 54-21, Granite City 41-17, Triad 45-35 and Pekin 46-27. Braden Heinold at 152 pounds and Camden Harms at 285 led the way for the Bulldogs, with the duo each recording three pins on the day. Caden Hatton at 106, Camden Heinold at 120, Tallen Pawlak at 138 and 145 and Colton Crowley at 220 each added two pins for M-S (11-3).
➜ At Plano. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibiley/Fisher had three wrestlers finish in the top three of their respective weight classes, helping the Falcons place fourth at the 15-team Reaper Classic. Jakob Howell placed third at 113 pounds for GCMS/F, defeating Kaydin Gibson of Princeton by pin in 3 minutes, 55 seconds in the third-place match. Shawn Schlickman secured third place at 120, picking up a pin in 2:39 in his third-place match against Will Hupke of Wheaton Academy. Altin Nettleton brought home the other third-place finish for the Falcons when he pinned Nicholas Arvetis of De La Salle in 1:22 in the third-place match at 145.
➜ At Petersburg. Holden Brazelton of St. Joseph-Ogden won the 120-pound weight class at the 25-team Rex Avery PORTA Invitational, the only area individual to come away with a first-place finish. Brazelton produced a 3-1 overtime victory against Calvin Miller of Shelbyville in the championship match. Brazelton’s efforts helped SJ-O finish in a tie for 18th place in the team chase. Monticello also wrestled at the event, with the Sages placing 12th. Jaxon Trent at 145 had Monticello’s best finish by coming in fourth.
➜ At Vandalia. Oakwood/Salt Fork split two matches at the Vandalia Duals, beating LeRoy 44-27 and losing 46-29 to the host Vandals. Joe Lashuay at 160 pounds and 170 pounds won both his matches by fall, with teammate Doug Myers also recording two pins at 195. Reef Pacot won both of his matches at 132, winning by pin against LeRoy and recording a 9-3 decision against Vandalia, with Carter Chambliss also picking up two contested wins at 120.