In boys’ basketball
➜ Arcola 50, Oblong 21. The host Purple Riders (3-2) held their non-league opponent scoreless in the first quarter, setting the tone for a comfortable win. Nine different Arcola athletes scored at least two points, led by Alex Kuhns‘ 14 points, Cam Roberts‘ nine points and Beau Edwards‘ eight points.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 54, St. Teresa 43. Elijah Tidwell collected 24 points for the host Blue Devils (5-2), who picked up a nonconference win. Brett Meidel chipped in 16 points for BHRA, which netted another nine points from Dawson Dodd.
➜ Champaign Central 62, Normal West 44. Henry Hamelberg recorded a 15-point effort for the visiting Maroons (3-1), who notched a Big 12 Conference win. Isaiah Roosevelt (14 points, five assists) and Judd Wagner (10 points) also aided Central in the victory.
➜ Eureka 94, Fisher 74. Carson Brozenec poured in 32 points, but the host Bunnies (1-4) couldn’t slow down their Heart of Illinois Conference opponent. Brozenec added five rebounds and five assists for Fisher, which took in an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double from Jake Cochran and 11 points from Landen Stalter.
➜ Iroquois West 53, Cissna Park 51. Jack McMillan executed a layup as the buzzer sounded, allowing the host Raiders (4-1) to stun the Timberwolves (1-6) in a Sangamon Valley Conference thriller. McMillan finished with 14 points, Ryan Tilstra produced 17 points and Peyton Rhodes added 10 points for IW, which trailed by five points with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. Cissna Park, which dropped a one-point overtime heartbreaker the previous night, landed 25 points from Ian Rogers and 17 points from Malaki Verkler.
➜ Milford 57, Salt Fork 41. Trey Totheroh scored all but two of his game-high 19 points in either the first or fourth quarters for the host Bearcats (6-2) during a victory over the Storm (2-1) that did not count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Luke McCabe chipped in another 16 points for the winning side. Salt Fork leaned on 18 points from Garrett Taylor.
➜ Normal Community 53, Urbana 33. The host Tigers (0-3) were tied with their Big 12 Conference opponent at halftime but couldn’t keep up the pace down the stretch.
➜ Okaw Valley 53, Tri-County 32. Though Cole McClain connected three times from beyond the arc in the first quarter, the host Titans (0-4) couldn’t eclipse their Lincoln Prairie Conference foe. McClain finished with 18 points, and teammate CJ Eakle added eight points.
➜ Sangamon Valley 36, Argenta-Oreana 29. Despite Landon Lawson bucketing 12 points for the visiting Bombers (0-3), they couldn’t secure the LPC win this time around. Brock Lyerly put forth six points to the A-O output as well.
➜ Tuscola 62, Robinson 51. Jalen Quinn pocketed 19 points and dished out six assists for the visiting Warriors (6-0) in a nonconference triumph. Also reaching double figures scoring for Tuscola were Grant Hardwick (17 points), Haven Hatfield (12 points) and Cole Cunningham (11 points).
➜ Watseka 65, Hoopeston Area 32. Nine different athletes put in two points for the visiting Warriors (3-1), who handled the Cornjerkers (0-4) in a nonconference event. Conner Curry’s 14 points and Maddux Rigsby’s 12 points paced Watseka. Nick Hofer poured in 10 points for Hoopeston Area.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 67, Unity 36. Three different players finished in double figures scoring for the visiting Knights (6-0), who extended their win streak with a nonconference win over the Rockets (1-3). Kailee Otto‘s 16 points paced ALAH to go with Charley Condill‘s 13 points and six rebounds, as well as Mackenzi Bowles‘ 10 points and five rebounds. Maddie Reed‘s nine points, Lauren Miller‘s eight points and Taylor Henry‘s seven-point, seven-rebound performance led Unity.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Prairie Central 45. The visiting Hawks (1-3) fell to the Saints for the second time in three days, with this contest not counting toward the Illini Prairie Conference standings.
➜ Centennial 55, Peoria Manual 27. Avery Loschen drained six three-pointers on her way to 21 total points for the host Chargers (2-0), who remained perfect on the season with a Big 12 Conference win. Laniyah Boyd contributed 13 points for Centennial’s cause, and Kate Yahnke put down another 10 points.
➜ Cissna Park 35, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 21. Mikayla Knake rebounded from a scoreless first period by producing 15 points the rest of the way for the host Timberwolves (2-3), who trumped the Blue Devils (0-3) in a nonconference affair. Knake also generated seven rebounds for Cissna Park, which earned seven points, five rebounds and three steals from Addison Seggebruch. Sophia Rome‘s 11 points led BHRA.
➜ Clinton 61, Central A&M 40. Mallory Cyrulik eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her prep career — becoming the 11th player in program history to do so — while helping the visiting Maroons (5-1) to a Central Illinois Conference win. Cyrulik finished with 26 points to go with 18 from Kaitlyn Rauch.
➜ Eureka 60, Fisher 28. The host Bunnies (1-4) didn’t have the firepower to take down this Heart of Illinois Conference battle.
➜ Fieldcrest 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18. The visiting Falcons (1-4) couldn’t get their offense in gear during an HOIC defeat. Ryleigh Brown‘s five points and Mindy Brown‘s four points served as GCMS’s top scoring marks.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 51, Teutopolis 42. Savannah Orgeron generated nine of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to guide the host Bulldogs (3-2) to their third consecutive win, this one in a nonconference battle. M-S entered that last period trailing 37-34 and also received six of Nichole Taylor‘s 12 points during those last eight minutes. Cayla Koerner added 11 points and Taylor snagged seven rebounds as well.
➜ Normal West 54, Champaign Central 44. Despite nine different players scoring at least one point for the host Maroons (0-5), they weren’t able to pull through in Big 12 Conference action. Sa’kinah Williams’ 16 points and Addy McLeod’s seven points were best in Central’s scorebook, and Nevaeh Essien added 10 rebounds.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 69, Monticello 37. Hannah Schwarz‘s 14 points topped a quartet of Panthers (3-0) who reached double figures scoring during a nonconference victory versus the Sages (1-2). Joining Schwarz at that plateau for PBL were Baylee Cosgrove (13 points), Lorena Arnett (13 points) and Emily Robidoux (10 points). Monticello’s Lizzie Stiverson led all scorers with 17 points.
➜ Ridgeview 50, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46. The host Mustangs (2-3) trailed 38-32 entering the fourth quarter but still managed to end a three-game skid with this HOIC win. Peyton Rinkenberger came up with seven of her 16 points in the last period for Ridgeview, which received 12 points overall from Morgan Donaldson.
➜ Salt Fork 47, Arcola 40. Carsyn Todd splashed a quartet of three-pointers en route to 20 points for the host Storm (3-0), which kept up its unbeaten run by holding off the Purple Riders (2-2) in a non-league showcase. Mackenzie Russell‘s 12 points also fueled Salt Fork’s fire. A bulk of Arcola’s scoring came from Ella Hopkins (17 points) and Arianna Warren (10 points).
➜ Tri-County 71, Cerro Gordo/Bement 21. The host Titans (4-0) continued their early-season domination by cruising past the Broncos (1-4) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Tayler Barry‘s 23 points, Bella Dudley‘s 21 points and five assists and Kaylin Williams‘ seven points and 12 rebounds keyed Tri-County, which has won its four games by an average of nearly 49 points. Jazzi Hicks‘ seven points and Reese Brunner‘s six points led CG/B in defeat.
➜ Watseka 51, Hoopeston Area 24. The host Warriors (4-0) outscored the Cornjerkers (3-2) by a 35-13 margin after the first quarter en route to a non-league success. Kinzie Parsons bagged 17 points for Watseka, which received 11 points apiece from Natalie Schroeder and Allie Hoy. Parsons and Teagan Cawthon each snagged six rebounds as well. Hoopeston Area was led by Lexie Breymeyer‘s eight points and five points apiece from Adasyn Jones and Ali Watson.
In boys’ swimming and diving
➜ At Champaign. Aidan Williams and Jack Vazquez each participated in two victories for Champaign Central, which held off Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston 81-67-31 at Unit 4 Pool and remained undefeated on the season. Williams won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 59.54 seconds) and was part of a triumphant 400 free relay (3:45.79), while Vazquez took the 100 butterfly (1:06.41) and also was on that 400 free relay unit. Aron Varga posted a standout day for the runner-up Bulldogs, winning the 200 individual medley (2:13.47) and 500 free (5:34.35) before anchoring a victorious 200 free relay (1:45.09). Carter Logsdon‘s 50 free win (24.91) and anchoring of the first-place 200 medley relay (1:53.76) also stood out for M-S.
➜ At Urbana. The host Tigers defeated Danville 123-31 but lost to Bloomington 121-71 in a Big 12 Conference triangular, during which the Vikings fell to the Purple Raiders 130-25. Urbana scored two event victories, courtesy Jackson Gilbert in diving (134.55) and Willem Alleyne in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 3.45 seconds). Danville also earned two triumphs, coming from William Bruett in the 200 individual medley (2:22.36) and Alexander Faulkner in the 500 freestyle (5:14.90).
COLIN LIKAS