BLOOMINGTON — Danville picked up a pair of championships at the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament, which began Friday and concluded Saturday.
Kedzie Griffin was the winner at No. 5 singles, while the pairing of Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne finished atop the No. 2 doubles field.
Towne also recorded a runner-up performance at No. 3 singles, an output matched by fellow Vikings CiCi Brown and Brooklyn Behrens at No. 3 doubles.
These efforts helped Danville to third place in the 11-team chase, the Vikings' 74 points falling behind only co-winners Bloomington and Normal Community (82 apiece).
Centennial wound up fifth with 61 points, with the Chargers' best performance being Sarah Park's second-place display at No. 4 singles. Aviv Sagiv and Leah Luchinski each threw in a third-place singles finish — at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively — for Centennial.
Champaign Central rated eighth with 34 points, led by one singles win apiece from Claudia Larrison (No. 3), Mariclare O'Gorman (No. 4) and Candace Wilund (No. 5).
Urbana took ninth with 18 points, a third of which came from No. 2 doubles duo Sanjana Paul and Devangana Rana.
Maroons hold off Illineks. Three Champaign Central girls' swimmers each won two events during a 107-79 team victory over Uni High on Saturday at Unit 4 Pool.
Samantha Cook was top dog in the 50-yard backstroke (32.64 seconds) and 50-yard butterfly (29.78). Emily Hettinger pulled away in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 35.88 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:12.88). Olivia Terry persevered in the 50 breaststroke (35.54) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.71).
The Illineks' Reed Broaders recorded all four of her team's triumphs — in the 200 freestyle (2:22.89), 50 freestyle (26.00), 100 butterfly (1:01.66) and 100 freestyle (58.49).
Tigers win all events in pool. Urbana girls' swimming and diving put an athlete atop each event's leaderboard Saturday during a win over Peoria and Peoria Manual at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center.
The Tigers' Alyssa Pankau and Tess Urichoechea each snagged two individual victories on the day. Pankau was best in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 30.05 seconds) and 100 freestyle (1:10.23), while Urichoechea led the way in the 200 individual medley (3:03.03) and 100 breaststroke (1:50.20).