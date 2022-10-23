In girls’ tennis
➜ Vikings claim state hardware. Danville senior Lexi Ellis and freshman Anna Houpt won both of their matches Saturday in the Class 1A girls’ tennis state doubles tournament, allowing them to notch fifth place and leave the Chicago suburbs with medals.
“The first thing we did ... was we ran up to each other and kind of jumped into a hug,” Houpt said. “The amount of cheering the (other Vikings) did, it really helped get us through ... because they were all so supportive.”
This is the second state-medalist performance in program history, as well as the best in team history and first since Lisa Buchanan and Kerry Simpson ranked sixth in the 1978 doubles draw.
Ellis and Houpt’s two victories Saturday also allowed coach Kathy Houpt‘s Vikings tie for third place in the Class 1A team standings with Triad (19 points apiece), giving Danville its first-ever girls’ tennis team state trophy.
“When I think about that was my last tennis match, I’m not even sad at the moment because my emotions of winning fifth and also third as a team are so incredible,” Ellis said. “It’s crazy to me. It feels like I’m in a dream.”
Ellis and Anna Houpt defeated Fenwick’s Trinity Hardin and Kate Trifilio 6-2, 6-3 in a consolation semifinal to start the day before rallying past Fenwick’s Rachel Abraham and Maeve Paris 6-7 (6), 6-2, 12-10 in the fifth-place match.
“It was right when they won (the second match) you pretty much knew two things happened at one time,” Kathy Houpt said. “They played so great. They were doing everything right.”
Uni High freshman Kruthi Ramanath also finished her state run Saturday, dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Richmond-Burton’s Savannah Webb in a singles consolation semifinal to finish one match shy of a medal.
Ramanath compiled a 4-2 record across three days of play and reached her pre-determined goal of cracking the championship quarterfinal round.
“But I’ve got a lot of things that I’m going to work on and that I want to learn,” Ramanath said. “I’m making a lot more people proud. I got emails from all my teachers congratulating me, and that made me really happy. It’s a nice feeling.”
In boys’ soccer
Class 2A Bloomington Regional
➜ Champaign Central 2, Normal West 1. A minor accident involving the Champaign Central boys’ soccer team’s bus delayed the start of Saturday night’s regional championship match. But it didn’t derail the Maroons from accomplishing their ultimate goal: keeping their season intact and adding some IHSA postseason hardware to the school’s trophy case. Central (20-2-2) made up for a 1-0 loss in the regular season to the Wildcats on Oct. 6 by taking an early lead and then holding on in the second half. Matthew Winterbottom scored an early goal to give Central a 1-0 lead off an assist from Ben Wellens before the Maroons added to their advantage when Cooper Carson tapped in a goal off a nifty assist from Isaac Fisher. Normal West trimmed Central’s lead to 2-1 in the second half, but the Maroons kept Normal West from adding any more goals to deliver Central its first regional title since 2019 and seventh in program history. The Maroons now will look to add another postseason win when they travel to Chatham on Tuesday evening and play host Chatham Glenwood at 6:30 p.m. in a sectional semifinal match.
In football
➜ Blue Ridge 44, Galva 34. The visiting Knights (6-3) ended the regular season with four consecutive victories after taking down this nonconference 8-man opponent.
➜ Martinsville 43, Schlarman 28. In a nonconference 8-man battle to determine the final qualifier for the playoffs, the visiting Hilltoppers (3-6) couldn’t keep up with the Blue Streaks and saw their season conclude.
➜ Milledgeville 46, St. Thomas More 6. Trailing just 16-6 entering the fourth quarter of this nonconference 8-man game, the visiting Sabers (6-3) couldn’t contain the Missiles over the final 12 minutes and saw their five-game win streak come to an end as a result. Quarterback Matt DeLorenzo rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to give STM its only points. He finished 6 of 15 passing for 131 yards, with 130 of those yards going to Peace Bumba on five receptions.
➜ Salt Fork 41, Oakwood 0. The visiting Storm (6-3) scored all of its points in the first half during this Vermilion Valle Conference South shutout of the Comets (3-6), guaranteeing the program an IHSA playoff berth in the process. Blake Hettmansberger rushed for touchdowns of 6, 12 and 22 yards for Salt Fork, which saw Jameson Remole complete scoring passes to both Ethan McLain (65 yards) and Derrek Richards (19 yards). McLain added a 37-yard touchdown dash, while the Storm’s defense was led by Garrett Taylor (five tackles, two sacks) and Dalton Brown (four tackles, two sacks). Oakwood quarterback Dalton Hobick threw for 59 yards and rushed for 29 yards to pace his team’s attack.
In volleyball
East Central Illinois Conference Tournament
At Champaign
➜ Conquering Riders prevail. Arthur Christian School won its second consecutive league tournament title, knocking off Greenview (25-22, 25-15) and host Judah Christian (25-20, 25-22) in two sets apiece. The Conquering Riders received nine kills apiece from Selah Wheeler and Liana Kauffman in the final versus the Tribe.
Judah (15-11) defeated DeLand-Weldon and Cornerstone in two sets before falling to ACS. Pacing the Tribe were Hannah Jackson (22 kills, 27 digs) and Klementine Davis (42 assists, 22 digs).
Mahomet-Semymour Invitational
➜ Bulldogs hold serve. Host Mahomet-Seymour swept its five matches en route to the tournament championship, last defeating Pleasant Plains 23-25, 25-15, 15-4. Avery Allen was named tournament most valuable player for the Bulldogs (31-3) after she produced 60 kills, 29 digs and seven aces on the day. Caylee Folken (63 assists, 31 digs) and Libby Bodine (50 digs) also chipped in.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond compiled a 4-1 record on the day, also establishing a new single-season program record for wins by surpassing 26. The Knights (28-5) defeated Hoopeston Area in two sets, topped each of Mattoon, Morris and Washington in three sets and lost to Pleasant Plains in two sets. Leading ALAH across the five matches were Charley Condill (58 kills, 39 digs), Kaylee Schrock (66 kills), Alisha Frederick (124 assists) and Karaline Vanausdoll (57 digs).
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
At Mackinaw
➜ Le Roy 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0. The Panthers (17-9) knocked off the Falcons 25-10, 27-25 in the consolation championship match. Carlee Claunch (five kills, five digs), Haley Cox (six assists) and Natalie Loy (four kills, two blocks) were among Le Roy’s key contributors.
Nontournament
➜ Chillicothe IVC 2, Rantoul 0. The visiting Eagles (13-14) slipped back below .500 for the season with an Illini Prairie Conference loss — 25-9, 25-18 — to a 31-win Grey Ghosts squad. Tashay Jackson-Roper (six kills) and Ashlee Freeman (two kills, 12 assists) led Rantoul on the day.
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Champaign. Mahomet-Seymour placed third of eight teams in the Uni High Invitational, held at the U of I ARC facility. Eden Oelze and Talynn O’Donnell were part of three first-place event finishes apiece for the Bulldogs. Oelze won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 27.94 seconds, the 100 butterfly in 1:04.56 and anchored a triumphant 400 freestyle relay tandem (4:01.32). O’Donnell set a new team record in winning the 200 freestyle (2:02.02), prevailed in the 500 freestyle (5:32.79) and also was on that 400 freestyle relay foursome. Maddie Logsdon and Lainey Howard joined Oelze and O’Donnell in that relay victory, and the four also placed second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.01). St. Thomas More received a pair of top-three finishes from Mary Beth Franey, who ranked second in the 50 freestyle (26.97) and third in the 100 freestyle (59.93). Host Uni High gained a win from Stella Youse in diving (228.45). Praachi Mudar also had a good meet for the Illineks, placing fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:15.35), fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:20.45), third as part of the 400 freestyle relay (4:32.65) and fourth as part of the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.91). Andrea Torelli also swam on both of those relay units.
➜ At Peoria. Champaign Central relied on seven first-place finishes and superb depth throughout the two-day meet to give the Maroons their first Big 12 Conference championship in more than 20 years. Central compiled 296 points, 25 more than runner-up Normal Community at the nine-team meet. Babette Bradley set the tone for the Maroons, winning the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 13.14 seconds and also winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.52. Bradley was also a part of two winning relay teams, with Central touching the wall first in the 200 medley relay in 1:59.59 thanks to the efforts of Olivia Terry, Bradley, Caroline Hartmann and Olivia Dempsey. Central also won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:49.96 with Laura Taylor, Hartmann, Bradley and Samantha Cook combining their talents for the first-place finish. Terry won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.92 and contributed a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:21.48) as well for Central. Cook won the 200 freestyle in 2:04.90, almost two seconds faster than runner-up Ava Johnson from Normal Community, and Cook placed second in the 500 freestyle in 5:39.44. Taylor also helped out for Central with a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle (57.99) and a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:06.58), with Dempsey placing third in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.25). Illinois commit Marin McAndrew led Centennial with a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:00.35). The Chargers wound up seventh in the team standings with 93 points. Danville (47) placed eighth and Urbana (38) placed ninth.