BLOOMINGTON — A pair of local athletes earned first-place finishes on Saturday during the Illinois Top Times Class 2A meet at Illinois Wesleyan, which operates as the indoor track and field state meet.
Urbana’s Jackson Gilbert finished atop the boys’ 400-meter dash field with a time of 49.99 seconds, and Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon was the girls’ 60 hurdles champion with a clocking of 8.77.
Several other area athletes also earned a state medal via a top-nine finish in their respective events.
On the boys’ side of things, Mahomet-Seymour’s foursome of Jonah Singer, Joseph Scheele, Blake Dillman and Taylor Fan took eighth in the 3,200 relay with a time of 8 minutes, 39.24 seconds.
Monticello’s Jacob Tackett collected a pair of medals by finishing eighth in both the 60 dash (7.20) and 200 dash (23.41).
Prairie Central’s Dylan Bazzell turned in two medalist performances by ranking second in the high jump (6 feet, 51/2 inches) and fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.66). Other Hawks to wind up on a podium were Drew Fehr in pole vault (sixth, 13-111/4) and Isaiah Adams in triple jump (seventh, 40-73/4).
Rantoul and Urbana each added one top-nine finish.
The Eagles’ KeJaun Caradine placed fourth in triple jump at 42-41/4, and the Tigers’ Terrell King, Gilbert, Cedric Sabin and Jack Lusakembi placed fifth in the 1,600 relay (3:33.83).
There also was one local boy to place top-nine in the Class 3A field, as Centennial’s Alex Geissler took ninth in the 400 dash with a time of 52.58.
In Class 2A girls’ competition, Clinton booked a seventh-place time in the 3,200 relay as Lexi Lord, Amerie Hemphill, MaKayla Koeppel and Clare Holland recorded a time of 10:26.22.
Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn took third in the 1,600 run with a time of 5:18.43, and the Sages’ 3,200 relay unit of Bruhn, Clara Rudolph, Kyara Welter and Rachel Koon also placed third in 10:05.03.
Rantoul’s Dixon was the runner-up in the high jump contest with a top leap of 5-41/2.
Unity rounded out local involvement with three top-nine finishes.
Erica Woodard ranked third in the 3,200 run at 11:03.45, the 1,600 relay quartet of Ashlyn Denney, Bri Ritchie, Arianna Pruitt-LeFairve and Lauren Miller placed fourth in 4:14.54, while the 3,200 relay foursome of Emily Decker, Denney, Pruitt-LeFairve and Harper Hancock rated eighth in 10:26.25.
Bearcats romp to home victory
MILFORD — Sawyer Laffoon recorded two hits and four RBI from the leadoff spot to push the Milford baseball team to a 12-3 victory against Yorkville Christian on Saturday.
Max Cook‘s three hits and two RBI also aided the Bearcats (2-0), who picked up two runs scored from each of Nicholas Warren, Adin Portwood and Beau Wright on their home field. Wright also struck out five batters on the mound in two innings of work in this nonconference triumph.
Blue Devils softball comes up short
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Villa Grove softball team finished its Tennessee trip with a 1-4 record, losing to Andrean (Ind.) and Silver Creek (Ind.) on Saturday after posting a 1-2 mark on Friday.
The Blue Devils (3-6) fell to Andrean 9-8 after the opponent scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Maci Clodfelder homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Villa Grove, which also saw Chloe Reardon notch three hits and the likes of Alison Pangburn, Logan Lillard, Kaylee Arbuckle and Alexandria Brown drive in one run apiece.
Villa Grove then lost 12-4 to Silver Creek despite a home run and three RBI from Kayln Cordes, two hits from Clodfelder and one RBI from Pangburn.
Conquering Riders drop road match
WARRENSBURG — The Arthur Christian girls’ soccer team fell behind 3-0 in the first half and never fully recovered in a 6-1 loss to Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday during a nonconference match.
Selah Wheeler scored the lone goal for the Conquering Riders (2-1-1), with Jadyn Quinlan picking up the assist. Libby Henry finished with eight keeper saves, as well.
Colin Likas