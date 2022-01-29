In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Arcola 58, Decatur Lutheran 54. Arcola entered the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament with a losing record. They’ll leave the 11-team event as tournament champions. And a winning record. Beau Edwards scored a game-high 23 points to propel the third-seeded Purple Riders (10-8) past fourth-seeded Decatur Lutheran in the championship game in Cerro Gordo. Edwards sank a trio of three-pointers, part of nine Arcola made on the night. Tanner Thomas added 16 points and two three-pointers of his own, while Alex Kuhns drilled three three-pointers in the second half and recorded 11 points.
➜ Okaw Valley 43, Cerro Gordo/Bement 27. The second-seeded Broncos couldn’t get going offensively against the top-seeded Timberwolves, falling in the third-place game in Cerro Gordo. Connor Brown had 12 points to lead CG/B (18-5).
➜ Cumberland 56, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 45. The sixth-seeded Knights trailed 25-18 at halftime against the fifth-seeded Pirates and couldn’t claw back, falling in the consolation championship game in Cerro Gordo. Wyatt Hilligoss led ALAH (12-11) with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Trey Wardrip chipped in nine points.
➜ Tri-County 68, Heritage 43. The seventh-seeded Titans ended their tournament stay with a convincing win thanks to a scoring binge from Jacob Smith against the 11th-seeded Hawks in Cerro Gordo. Smith tossed in a game-high 35 points for Tri-County (13-11), which enjoyed a 41-20 halftime lead. Payton Bell added nine points for the Titans. Timmy Wilson (12 points) and Brodie Meneely (11 points) both hit double figures for Heritage (1-20).
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Tuscola 74, Sullivan 25. Top-seeded Tuscola clamped down defensively after the first quarter to quell any hopes of eighth-seeded Sullivan pulling an upset in the quarterfinals in Macon. Jalen Quinn scored a game-high 22 points, pulled down six rebounds and made seven steals for the Warriors (19-4), who led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter and then only allowed 11 points the rest of the game en route to their fifth straight win. Jordan Quinn (12 points, five rebounds) and Chris Boyd (11 points) added to the offensive output for Tuscola, which advances to play fifth-seeded Clinton at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the semifinals. Kahlil Walker had seven points — all in the first quarter — to lead Sullivan (0-19). Sullivan will play fourth-seeded St. Teresa at 6 p.m. Monday in a consolation semifinal game.
Herscher Shootout
➜ Centennial 56, Kaneland 46. Centennial ventured north and returned home with a nonconference win thanks to the duo of Jack Young and Trae Warren. Young scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Chargers (11-9), while Warren contributed 13 points. Adam Simmons chipped in eight points, including two three-pointers in the first half to stake Centennial to a 32-25 halftime lead.
Beecher Shootout
➜ Johnsburg 50, Iroquois West 45. The Raiders had their 10-game win streak snapped with an overtime loss. Cannon Leonard produced a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds for Iroquois West (19-3), which led 15-3 at the end of the first quarter. Peyton Rhodes added 11 points.
Nontournament
➜ Chatham Glenwood 45, Champaign Central 35. Champaign Central fell behind early, trailing 17-5 after the first quarter, and rallied to tie the game at 35 in the fourth quarter before Chatham Glenwood closed the game on a 10-0 run to seal the nonconference win in Chatham. Tashawn Butler scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Maroons (3-14), who have lost three straight.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 64, Normal West 58. The host Bulldogs took a 21-9 lead into the second quarter and then fended off the Wildcats to claim a nonconference win. Blake Wolters was a big reason why, supplying 21 points and 17 rebounds for M-S (11-11). Quenton Rogers (15 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks), Luke Koller (11 points) and Byron Lynch (10 points) also contributed to the Bulldogs' win.
➜ Milford 68, Chrisman 31. Milford kept rolling with a convincing Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Adin Portwood dropped in a game-high 22 points and buried three three-pointers, part of 12 three-pointers the Bearcats drained in the 37-point win. Andrew White, less than 24 hours after he set a single-game record with nine three-pointers in Friday night’s win against Schlarman, added four more three-pointers for Milford (19-6) against the Cardinals (2-15) and finished with 13 points. Chrisman, which trailed 38-18 at halftime, received a team-high 14 points from Karson Lewsader.
➜ St. Thomas More 62, LeRoy 57. St. Thomas More relied on a trio of strong scoring performances to post a nonconference home win, the Sabers’ second victory in the past two days. Justen Green scored a team-high 20 points for STM (13-9), while Dawson Magrini finished with 19 points and Patrick Quarnstrom added 13 points to hand LeRoy (14-7) its third consecutive loss.
➜ Salt Fork 64, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37. Salt Fork used superb offense and defense in the first quarter to set the tone in a comfortable nonconference home win in Catlin. Blake Norton poured in a game-high 24 points, going 10 of 11 at the free-throw line, to pace the Storm (15-9), who led 23-4 going into the second quarter and 45-12 at halftime. Colden Earles added 13 points and Camden Smoot also hit double figures with 11 points for Salt Fork. Kellan Fanson drained four three-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points for GCMS (9-13) as Austin Elliott chipped in 11 points.
➜ Unity 56, Maroa-Forsyth 51. Unity prevailed in a close nonconference game at the Rocket Center in Tolono, running its win streak to two games. Blake Kimball scored a game-high 21 points for the Rockets (16-6) and Henry Thomas came through in the second half, dropping in 12 of his 14 points after halftime. Andrew Thomas and Austin Langendorf each added seven points.
➜ Urbana 67, Danville 61. Urbana ended a two-game losing streak by playing well in the fourth quarter to rally for a home win at Oscar Adams Gymnasium between the two Big 12 foes in a game that didn’t count towards the league standings. Jimmy Nixon scored a game-high 24 points to lead Urbana (3-13), which trailed 49-43 after three quarters. Jermontre Young registered 18 points and Chris Rosemond tallied 15 points to complement Nixon’s big scoring game. O’Shawn Jones-Winslow scored a team-high 21 points for Danville (6-11) as the Vikings lost their ninth straight game.
In girls’ basketball
Illini Prairie-Sangamo Challenge
➜ Petersburg PORTA 46, Unity 32. Unity couldn't catch up after trailling 26-10 at halftime during a nonconference loss in Williamsville. Maddie Reed made four three-pointers to account for all 12 of her team-high points for the Rockets (19-7). Raegen Stringer (eight points) and Lauren Miller (seven points, seven rebounds, three assists) also contributed for Unity.
➜ St. Thomas More 54, Auburn 53. Ruari Quarnstrom delivered under pressure, lifting STM to a close win in Williamsville and extending the Sabers’ win streak to four games. Quarnstrom, who finished with 18 points for STM (12-10), made two free throws with five seconds left to push the Sabers ahead 54-53. Emma Devocelle scored a game-high 20 points to lead STM and Ava Dickerson added nine points.
Nontournament
➜ Cissna Park 42, Fisher 35. Cissna Park relied on a strong third quarter to put some distance between the host Bunnies and then fended off Fisher in the fourth quarter to earn a nonconference road win. Mikayla Knake scored a team-high 18 points on the strength of a trio of three-pointers to lead the Timberwolves (9-12) to their second straight win. Emma Morrical (eight points, 12 rebounds) and Addison Seggebruch (seven points ,15 rebounds) also were key for Cissna Park, which led 21-18 at halftime before taking a 35-24 lead into the fourth quarter. Kallie Evans nearly single-handedly kept the Bunnies (5-20) in the game, scoring a game-high 22 points and sinking four three-pointers.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Blue Ridge 10. Georgetown-Ridge Farm wasted little time to pick up a nonconference road win, jumping out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter in Farmer City. Sydney Spesard scored a game-high 18 points to lift the Buffaloes (8-13) to their second straight win, with Addie Spesard contributing 13 points. Bailee Whittaker also chipped in offensively for G-RF with nine points. Tatem Madden led Blue Ridge (0-17) with four points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 48, Effingham 37. Mahomet-Seymour kept up its productive January with its seventh straight win, this one at home in Apollo Conference action. And it came because of a strong defensive effort as M-S, leading 39-35 to start the fourth quarter, only allowed one field goal by the Flaming Hearts in the final eight minutes. Cayla Koerner continued her superb scoring, pouring in a game-high 23 points and connecting on four three-pointers to pace the Bulldogs (22-4). Koerner also contributed six rebounds and five steals. Nichole Taylor (nine points, seven rebounds) and Ivie Juarez (nine points, five rebounds) complemented Koerner.
In wrestling
➜ At Lawrenceville. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm came close to winning the Eastern Illinois Tournament, placing second at the 15-team event. The Tigers compiled 150 points, just three shy of eventual champion Lawrenceville. Champaign Central (sixth, 102 points) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (seventh, 97 points) were the other area teams in the field. Grayson McBride at 120 pounds and Rylee Edwards at 182 led Westville/G-RF with first-place finishes in their weight classes. McBride pinned Ian Rosborough of Oblong in 1 minute, 44 seconds in the title match at 120 after McBride pinned Jake Eckleberry of Fairfield in the semifinals and pinned Brendan Whitney from BHRAAP in the quarterfinals. Edwards won his title at 182 with an 11-2 major decision against Nathan Blackwell from Lawrenceville after Edwards pinned Seth Bowers of Champaign Central in the semifinals. Gabe Kiddoo at 126 and Hayden Weaver at 132 aided the Tigers’ runner-up finish by placing second, while Logan Mahaffey (113) took third. Bowers at 182 led a quartet of Central wrestlers who placed third, with Owen Esslinger (106), Jackson Dillow (145) and Zavier Neill (220) all ending their tournament stay with wins. Evan Parish picked up BHRAAP’s lone top-three finish, placing third at 132.
➜ At Quincy. St. Joseph-Ogden finished eighth at the Quincy Notre Dame Invitational, the only local program in the 17-team field. The Spartans compiled 951/2 points, with Chatham Glenwood winning the tournament with 238 points. Holden Brazelton had the best finish for SJ-O, winning the 120-pound title. Brazelton defeated Kanye Mitchell of Camp Point Central by pin in 1 minute, 50 seconds in the championship match after Brazelton defeated Owen Ottino of Chatham Glenwood by pin the quarterfinals and beat Connor Park of Riverton by a 15-0 technical fall in the semifinals. Emmitt Holt added a second-place finish at 113 and Owen Birt came in third at 195.
➜ At Litchfield. Oakwood/Salt Fork finished fourth at the 16-team Rich Lovellette Invitational, compiling 152 points as the only area team at the event. Lena-Winslow won the tournament with 212 points. The Comets produced two champions, with Carter Chambliss at 120 pounds and Joe Lashuay at 160 winning their respective brackets. Chambliss secured an 8-6 decision against Gage Lopez of Auburn in the title match after Chambliss beat Drake Pfeiffer of Rochester in an 8-1 decision in the semifinals. Lashuay topped Marey Roby of Lena-Winslow by a 10-7 decision in the title match at 160 after edging Dayton Hoffman of Murphysboro 5-4 in the semifinals. Pedro Rangel at 126 and Reef Pacot at 132 added runner-up finishes for Oakwood/Salt Fork.
➜ At LeRoy. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher topped the Ridgeview/Lexington 40-37 to finish third at the Heart of Illinois Conference Duals. The Falcons opened the day with a 59-22 win against El Paso-Gridley in the quarterfinals before losing 59-21 to Tremont in the semifinals. Pins by Braylen Kean at 170 pounds and Aiden Sancken at 182 helped GCMS/Fisher take a 36-25 lead it would not relinquish against Ridgeview/Lexington. Altin Nettleton at 145 also produced a pin to help GCMS/Fisher. Nettleton, Sancken and Miguel Markus at 285 had pins for the Falcons against Tremont. Pins by Kellen DeSchepper at 160, Kean at 170, Sancken at 182, Ayden Lage at 220 and Markus at 285 closed out the victory against El Paso-Gridley.
In boys' swimming
➜ At Urbana. Urbana relied on its depth and consistent performances to win its own eight-team Tiger Invitational at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. The Tigers compiled 436 points to hold off runner-up O’Fallon and its 403 points. Jesse Wald and Willem Alleyne shined for Urbana, with Wald taking second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.13 seconds and third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:04.45. Alleyne placed third in the 100 freestyle (51.87) and the 100 backstroke (59.90). Urbana also placed third in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.76, with Alleyne, Deniz Schlieker, Luke Pankau and Zach Menard teamming up in that event, and third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:47.14. Menard, Schlieker, Noah Barkley and Wald contributed in that event for the Tigers. Mahomet-Seymour took third as a team with 341 points as the Bulldogs placed second in four events. Owen Kearns earned two runner-up finishes for M-S, doing so in the 200 individual medley (2:19.85) and the 500 freestyle (5:29.70). Kearns was part of the 200 medley relay, along with teammates Aron Varga, Mitch McAnally and Carter Logsdon, that took second in 1:49.50. Max Katz claimed runner-up status in diving with a score of 388.60. Danville was seventh in the team chase with 119 points, but Alexander Faulkner won two events for the Vikings. Faulkner placed first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:47.45 and in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.46. St. Thomas More scored 101 points and finished eighth, with Mitchell Hynds winning the diving portion of the meet with a score of 409.10.
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central compiled 83 points to top Peoria Richwoods (68) and Peoria Notre Dame (62) in a triangular Big 12 meet at Unit 4 Pool. Aidan Williams won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 14.41 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 50.27 seconds to pace the Maroons. Carson Nunez in the 50 freestyle (24.44), Josh Lee in the 100 butterfly (56.97) and Nolan Miller in the 100 backstroke (55.01) also placed first for Central.