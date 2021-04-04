In football
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, El Paso-Gridley 7. Aidan Laughery and Isaiah Chatman shredded their Heart of Illinois Conference foe’s defense as the visiting Falcons (1-2) got in the win column for the first time this season. Laughery rushed 13 timesfor 135 yards and two touchdowns, including a 40-yard dash. Chatman covered 104 yards in just nine carries and entered the end zone three times. Nathan Kallal also hit Ty Harden on a 33-yard touchdown pass for GCMS.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 42, Lincoln 14. Skyler Yancy rumbled to 155 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries for the visiting Bulldogs (1-2), who earned their first victory of the season during this Apollo Conference showdown. Braden Finch posted another 139 yards and one touchdown on 10 attempts for M-S. The Bulldogs also garnered 13 tackles from Nick Golden and defensive interceptions from Ethan Grindley and Hayden Nelson.
➜ Mt. Carmel 40, LeRoy 0. The visiting Panthers (2-1) trailed 28-0 at halftime against Class 3A’s No. 8 team and couldn’t bounce back during this nonconference loss. LeRoy was held to 189 yards of offense in the contest.
In volleyball
➜ Charleston 2, Centennial 1. Kelsie Pitcher and Abby Good paced the offense with 15 and 11 kills, respectively, for the visiting Chargers (3-3), who came up short during a 19-25, 25-22, 25-21 nonconference decision. Pitcher also contributed seven digs for Centennial, which received 30 assists and 19 digs from Leah Luchinski on top of Ashlyn Perry‘s 14 digs.
➜ Flanagan-Cornell 2, Fisher 0. The visiting Bunnies (1-8) couldn’t find the necessary points to overcome their Heart of Illinois Conference opponent, falling 25-23, 25-22. Katie Landers and Riley Parks each notched four kills for Fisher, and Kallie Evans added nine assists and 11 digs.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Fieldcrest 1. The host Falcons (7-3) overcame a first-set defeat to extend their win streak to five, knocking off an HOIC rival 20-25, 25-13, 25-19. Jessica Freehill and Kira Fuoss each set a new program record during the victory — Freehill for most kills in a match with 25 and Fuoss for most assists in a match with 33. Freehill added 12 digs and four blocks, and GCMS also received 11 digs from Madison McCreary.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 2, Monticello 0. Renni Fultz netted 10 kills and Allie Carr dished out 11 assists for the visiting Sages (2-6), who suffered a 25-16, 26-24 nonconference loss.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Cheyene Chupp‘s six-kill, six-dig performance for the visiting Knights (5-2) wasn’t enough to keep them from suffering a 25-17, 25-22 non-league defeat. Alisha Frederick‘s 10 digs and Charley Condill‘s 10 assists also provided support to ALAH’s cause.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 4, Monticello 0. Nate Allen‘s eight-save shutout keyed the host Maroons (5-1-2) to their fourth consecutive victory, this one in non-league play versus the Sages (7-2-1). Kyle Johnson netted a pair of goals for Central, to go with markers from Cooper Carson and BA Sallah, as well as two assists from Alex Wellens.
➜ Dunlap 4, Urbana 1. The host Tigers (7-1-3) carried a 1-0 lead into halftime but were overpowered after the break, suffering their first loss of the season in this nonconference meeting. Sam Rummenie scored Urbana’s goal, assisted by Noah Barkley. Charles Mandra also posted 14 saves.
➜ Newton 4, Uni High 2. The visiting Illineks (4-5) struck first on a Curtis Althaus goal in the 15th minute, but Newton largely controlled the scoring from there in a nonconference battle. Althaus scored Uni High’s other goal, while Nabeel Bashir and Noah LaNave each had an assist in support of Elliot Gengler‘s six keeper saves.
➜ Normal Calvary 5, Judah Christian 1. Bobby Rodriquez netted the East Central Illinois Conference match’s first goal for the host Tribe (2-4-1), but Normal Calvary produced the remaining offense. Brandan Baltierra assisted on Judah’s goal, and Mason Penn made six saves in net.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Hoopeston Area 1. Brady Tevebaugh recorded a hat trick for the visiting Comets (7-1), who won their seventh match in a row by taking down the Cornjerkers (3-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Cooper Myers potted O/SF’s other two goals, and Aaron Dean made four saves in net. Owen Root bagged Hoopeston Area’s lone tally to go with Derek Drayer‘s seven keeper saves.