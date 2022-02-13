In girls' basketball
Class 3A Champaign Central Regional
➜ Danville 50, Urbana 34. The seventh-seeded Vikings rolled to a regional quarterfinal win against the eighth-seeded Tigers in Urbana thanks to a game-high 15 points from Nau’Tika Conaway. Tharija Rose contributed 12 points for Danville (5-15), which moves on to play second-seeded Lincoln in a regional semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Monday at Combes Gym in Champaign. McKenzie Sprague led Urbana (1-21) with 11 points and Gabby Mboyo-Meta added nine points.
Class 2A Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional
➜ Unity 45, Sullivan 39. The fifth-seeded Rockets fended off a late rally by 10th-seeded Sullivan to win a regional quarterfinal game in Tolono. Unity, which led 39-24 to start the fourth quarter, received a game-high 15 points from Taylor Henry to go along with 13 points and four steals from Raegen Stringer. Lauren Miller (eight points, six steals, five rebounds, five assists) and Addison Ray (seven points) were also vital for the Rockets (21-8), who will play fourth-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a regional semifinal game on the Knights' home court. Alaina Moore scored a team-high 10 points for Sullivan (10-18), while Izzy Hay (nine points) and Kiley Dyer (eight points) also produced.
➜ Monticello 59, Shelbyville 46. The sixth-seeded Sages put together a late run in the first half to take the lead for good against the eighth-seeded Rams and didn’t let up in the second half to earn the regional quarterfinal win at the Sievers Center. Trailing 22-21 near the midway point of the second quarter, Monticello (19-11) closed the first half on a 10-3 run to take a 31-25 halftime lead. The Sages’ Lizzie Stiverson led all scorers with 23 points and pulled in nine rebounds while making 9 of 14 shots from the field. Renni Fultz was also a force for Monticello with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The Sages advance to play top seed Pana at 6 p.m. on Monday in a regional semifinal game in Arthur.
Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional
➜ Hoopeston Area 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21. Hoopeston Area clamped down defensively in the second half, lifting the fifth-seeded Cornjerkers to a regional quarterfinal home win. After leading 26-16 at halftime, Hoopeston Area outscored 10th-seeded GCMS 23-2 in the third quarter to take control. Tori Birge scored a game-high 20 points for the Cornjerkers (15-15), while Claire Dixon added nine points and Bre Crose finished with eight points to help Hoopeston Area advance to a 7:30 p.m. regional semifinal game on Monday against host and third-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Sophia Roy scored a team-high 10 points for the Falcons (4-25) in their final game.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42, Westville 29. The eighth-seeded Blue Devils didn’t need overtime to secure a win against the ninth-seeded Tigers two days after the Vermilion Valley Conference foes needed an extra period in a regular-season game. BHRA relied on steady scoring from Sophia Rome and a superb all-around game from Aubrey Peters to hand Westville a loss in the regional quarterfinal in Bismarck. Rome tossed in 13 points to pace BHRA (10-19), with Peters supplying tight defense and scoring 10 points for the Blue Devils, who move on to play second-seeded Oakwood at 6 p.m. Monday in a regional semifinal game in Paxton. Hadley Cox led Westville (8-16) with 11 points and Aubrie Jenkins added 10 points.
Class 1A Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional
➜ Uni High 56, Argenta-Oreana 23. Uni High continued its late-season string of wins with a convincing regional quarterfinal home win at Kenney Gym. Lara Marinov supplied the majority of the scoring for the seventh-seeded Illineks (19-8) against the 12th-seeded Bombers, with Marinov dropping in a career-high 35 points to go along with 10 steals. Dina Hashash complemented Marinov’s superb effort with 13 points and six rebounds to help Uni High advance to a 7:30 p.m. regional semifinal game on Monday night against fourth-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement.
Class 1A LeRoy Regional
➜ LeRoy 56, Blue Ridge 16. The fifth-seeded Panthers wasted little time asserting their will at Dud Berry Gymnasium, taking a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter against the 11th-seeded Knights and cruising to a regional quarterfinal win. Emily Bogema scored a game-high 14 points to spark LeRoy (11-21), with Natalie Loy contributing 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Callie Warlow and Molly Buckles each added nine points and five rebounds for the Panthers, who will play third-seeded Heyworth at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in a regional semifinal game. Paige Browning and Farrah Michaels each had seven points for Blue Ridge (0-22) in its season-ending defeat.
➜ St. Thomas More 56, Fisher 26. The sixth-seeded Sabers had a strong offensive first half, taking a 39-18 lead into halftime to earn a regional quarterfinal win at home against the ninth-seeded Bunnies. Maddy Swisher scored a game-high 20 points for STM (15-12), while Ruari Quarnstrom (13 points) and Ava Dickerson (10 points) also contributed to allow the Sabers to play second-seeded St. Teresa at 6 p.m. Monday in a regional semifinal game in LeRoy. Kallie Evans (eight points) and Paige Hott (seven points) led Fisher (6-23).
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional
➜ Cissna Park 65, Normal Calvary 11. Sixth-seeded Cissna Park did not allow 12th-seeded Normal Calvary to score a single point in the first quarter, holding a 26-0 lead and getting a comfortable home win in a regional quarterfinal game. The Timberwolves (13-14) relied on 20 points, six steals and four rebounds from Mikayla Knake to advance and play fourth-seeded Rigeview at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in a regional semifinal game in Colfax. Morgan Sinn (nine points, six steals, five rebounds, four assists), Brooklyn Stadeli (nine points, five rebounds, three steals), Tricia Karas (eight points, six steals, four rebounds) and Emma Morrical (eight points, four rebounds) also got in on the fun for Cissna Park.
Class 1A Tri-County Regional
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40, Villa Grove 35. Ninth-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm held on to top 10th-seeded Villa Grove in a regional quarterfinal game in Georgetown. Kendall Roberts scored 13 points to spark the host Buffaloes (10-15), who will try to upset top seed Tri-County at 6 p.m. on Monday in a regional semifinal game in Hume. Kaylee Arbuckle’s 13 points led Villa Grove (4-21).
In boys’ basketball
Wooden Shoe Shootout
➜ Centennial 78, Effingham 61. The Chargers secured their third straight win with their second-best offensive output of the season in Teutopolis. Centennial (15-10) trailed the Flaming Hearts 42-39 entering the fourth quarter before ending the game on a scoring spree. Trae Warren led the way for Centennial by compiling a game-high 34 points and making six three-pointers, with Warren scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter alone. David Hubbard wound up with 15 points and Gurmane Springfield also contributed 10 points for the Chargers.
Watchfire Signs Shootout
➜ Rantoul 77, Westville 49. Rantoul put together its most complete game of the season and recorded its first win of the season as a result against the Tigers. Avontay Anderson scored a team-high 17 points for the Eagles (1-25), with Conner Smith joining him in double figures with 14 points on the strength of four three-pointers. Bryan Mayberry, Jacksen Adkins and Kejaun Caradine each added eight points for Rantoul, while Marcus Lee and Angel Soto finished with seven points apiece.
Riverton Shootout
➜ Pana 59, St. Joseph-Ogden 54. In a close game throughout that featured 10 lead changes in the second half, SJ-O couldn’t close out the nonconference win in sustaining its second consecutive loss in as many days. Ty Pence scored a game-high 32 points and made 11 of 21 shots from the field to pace the Spartans (20-8), while Andrew Beyers (12 points) and Coy Taylor (seven points) also contributed for SJ-O.
CIC/NTC Shootout
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 54, Tuscola 43. The Warriors are in the midst of their first losing streak of the season after losing this nonconference game in Moweaqua. Jalen Quinn and Haven Hatfield each had 11 points to lead Tuscola (21-6). Preston Brown added eight points in the loss.
East Central Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Arthur Christian 79, Uni High 62. The fourth-seeded Conquering Riders (14-18) earned the first-round win at home and advanced to a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday against top seed Cornerstone. Ethan Mok-Chih paced fifth-seeded Uni High with 22 points, while Aakash Vasireddy (18 points) and Ian Evensen (10 points, eight rebounds, five steals) also contributed for the Illineks (8-14), who will play eighth-seeded Decatur Christian at 6 p.m. on Monday in a consolation semifinal game.
➜ Judah Christian 66, DeLand-Weldon 34. Second-seeded Judah Christian shut out the seventh-seeded Eagles in the first quarter and took a 39-12 lead into halftime during their win in Arthur. Evan Payan scored a team-high 13 points for the Tribe (11-6) in its fifth straight win, while Aidyn Beck and Tucker Bailey each finished with 12 points as Judah Christian advanced to face third-seeded Normal Calvary at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a semifinal game. Kaden Weisman scored a game-high 15 points for DeLand-Weldon, which will play sixth-seeded Greenview at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in a consolation semifinal game.
Nontournament
➜ Chillicothe IVC 70, Unity 63. The host Rockets got spooked by the Grey Ghosts in an Illini Prairie Conference game in Tolono, snapping Unity's two-game win streak. Blake Kimball dropped in a game-high 24 points for Unity (18-8), which fell behind 23-10 at the end of the first quarter and could not recover. Henry Thomas (15 points) and Will Cowan (11 points) also reached double figures for Unity.
➜ Cissna Park 62, Grace Christian 61. Much like they have all season, Cissna Park rode the efforts from Malaki Verkler and Gavin Savoree to record a narrow home nonconference win. Verkler scored a game-high 28 points for the Timberwolves (10-18), whiel Savoree made six three-pointers en route to 24 points.
➜ Fisher 56, Blue Ridge 26. Fisher ended a five-game losing streak with a road nonconference win against the Knights (2-24). Dalton Smith just missed out on a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bunnies (3-19), while Kobe Bishop (13 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Blake Terven (12 points, seven steals) also chipped in.
➜ Hoopeston Area 57, Armstrong-Potomac 47. Ben Brown continued his late-season scoring binge, and the Cornjerkers picked up a Vermilion Valley Conference home win as a result. Brown dropped in a team-high 22 points for Hoopeston Area (10-19), which led 30-23 at halftime and kept A-P at bay in the second half. Nick Hofer added 14 points and Anthony Zamora made it three Cornjerkers in double figures with 10 points. Brody Howard scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead A-P (6-20).
➜ Iroquois West 46, South Newton (Ind.) 34. The host Raiders received steady defense and another double-double from Cannon Leonard to post a nonconference win. Leonard finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Iroquois West (22-5), which led 27-13 at halftime. Peyton Rhodes also scored 13 points and Sam McMillan tossed in eight points.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 82, Argenta-Oreana 57. The Bombers led early, but couldn’t sustain it in a nonconference home loss. Landon Lawson scored 15 points for A-O (6-17), with Jamario Barbee adding 11 points.
➜ Monticello 65, St. Teresa 43. Monticello shot nearly 60 percent from the field and forced St. Teresa into 15 turnovers in the nonconference home win at the Sievers Center. Ben Cresap and Dylan Ginalick each scored 14 points and handed out four assists, with the duo combining to shoot 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Sages (26-3). Joey Sprinkle (eight points, six rebounds) and Tanner Buehnerkemper (seven points) also had steady contributions as Monticello pushed its win streak to six games.
➜ Plano 64, Prairie Central 54. The host Hawks couldn’t slow down the Reapers in a nonconference loss in Fairbury. Tyler Curl and Drew Haberkorn each scored 16 points for Prairie Central (22-7), while Levi Goad (11 points) and Dylan Bazzell (eight points) also pitched in.