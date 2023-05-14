In baseball
Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
Le Roy 7, El Paso-Gridley 2. In a complete seven innings on the mound, Nate McKnight struck out eight Titans batters and earned his fifth win of the season to guide the Panthers (15-15) to victory at Illinois Wesleyan University. Le Roy’s offense was paced by two hits and two RBI from Jack Bogema and two RBI from Kobe Brent.
Nontournament
Mahomet-Seymour 4, Mt. Zion 0. Blake Wolters tossed his third no-hitter of the season — striking out 13 Braves batters in the process — to lift the Bulldogs (28-4) to their second consecutive Apollo Conference championship. Wolters’ achievement marked Mahomet-Seymour’s fifth no-hitter of the season and was supplemented by a double and an RBI from Braden Houchin and additional RBI from Finn Randolph and Ben Wagner.
St. Joseph-Ogden 1, Salt Fork 0. The Spartans (27-7) scored a run in the bottom of the first inning that ultimately made the difference as Connor Hale and Nolan Earley combined to throw a no-hitter that featured eight strikeouts. Adam Price drove in Luke Landrus for the game’s lone run, while the Storm (19-10) received six innings of combined four-hit ball from Blake Norton and Jameson Remole, the former of whom fanned six Spartans batters.
St. Thomas More 5, Milford 2. The host Sabers (10-15) only managed four hits but collected five runs in the fifth inning en route to a nonconference triumph over the Bearcats (13-11-1). Dalton Carmien, Ryan Hendrickson, Cole Kemper and Wilson Kirby were responsible for the Sabers’ hits while Joe Clavey and Andrew Tay combined for nine strikeouts on the hill. Max Cook and Beau Wright each had two hits for Milford, which finished with eight hits overall.
Unity 12, Centennial 6. The Rockets (23-8) claimed a nonconference home victory over the Chargers (10-15) thanks to three hits from Brock Suding, two hits from Aiden Porter and a hit from Nolan Remole, who drove in a team-high two runs. Austin Langendorf retired five Centennial batters on strikes in five innings of work on the mound.
In softball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3, Arcola 2. Charley Condill collected two hits and Layla Deel, Alisha Frederick, Kailee Otto and Madison Schweighart added additional hits to lift the Knights (19-8) past the Purple Riders in a meeting between Lincoln Prairie Conference foes at the Sullivan Invitational. Schweighart struck out six batters in six innings in the circle while holding Arcola to three hits, which came from Keira Hohlbauch, Ava Simpson and Makenzie Thomas.
Arcola 5, Sullivan 3. The Purple Riders (13-9) bounced back after scoring two runs in the top of the first inning to capture an LPC contest against host Sullivan (16-10). Ava Simpson and Ema Simpson tallied two hits apiece to lead Arcola’s offense as Kacie Sisk held firm in the circle with four strikeouts. Sisk and Reyli Vega each drove in runs for Arcola; Sullivan found its offense in the form of two hits from Chloe Smith and was bolstered by eight strikeouts from Maddy Probus.
Marion 5, Unity 4. Unity opened a two-game stretch at the Pinckneyville Invitational with a narrow loss to Marion in 10 innings despite three hits from Reece Sarver and two hits and two RBI from Ruby Tarr. Tarr went the distance in the circle for the Rockets and surrendered 10 hits and fanned three batters, but a four-run third inning and a run in the bottom of the tenth frame made the difference for the Wildcats.
Pinckneyville 5, Unity 0. The Rockets (26-9) were blanked by the host Panthers in the nightcap in a game that was shortened to six innings due to inclement weather. The Rockets picked up four hits — from Jenna Adkins, Lindy Bates, McKayla Schendel and Tarr — but were unable to overcome Pinckneyville’s three-run fifth inning.
Tuscola 5, Salt Fork 4. The Warriors (19-11) captured a nonconference victory on their home field after scoring three runs in the first inning and a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Ava Boyer and Izzy Wilcox paced Tuscola with two hits apiece and Ella Boyer chipped in a hit and plated a run and combined with Bayleigh Taylor to strike out four Storm batters in the circle. Salt Fork (22-8) scored a run in the top of the sixth inning to whittle the deficit but fell despite two hits from Kendyl Hurt and hits from Alexa Jamison and Macie Russell.