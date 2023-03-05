CARBONDALE — The Monticello girls’ track and field team placed in the top three in four events on Saturday at the Southern Illinois University Indoor High School Invitational indoor meet.
Rose Talbert had the most impressive performance for the Sages, claiming the girls’ 400-meter dash title in 1 minute, 1.55 seconds, finishing ahead of Hailey Tucker of Cahokia (1:03.08).
Monticello also received a runner-up finish from Mabry Bruhn in the 1,600-meter run as the Sages’ senior stopped the clock in 5:16.56.
Kayden Hogan also placed third in the girls’ pole vault for Monticello with a top clearance of 2.60 meters (8 feet, 6 1/4 inches). The Sages also had a relay unit cross the line third overall in the 1,600-meter relay (4:24.82).
Kirby, Beckmier lead area at EIU Invite
CHARLESTON — Nine athletes from area schools posted top-three finishes on Saturday at the Eastern Illinois High School Invitational boys’ track and field indoor meet at Lantz Fieldhouse.
Salt Fork’s Nathan Kirby collected a win in the 60-meter hurdles (8.31 seconds), while Logan Beckmier from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond crossed the line in first place in the 3,200 meters (nine minutes, 49.52 seconds) and Unity’s 800-meter relay unit took first in 1:34.92.
Salt Fork’s Garrett Taylor was the runner-up in the shot put (54 feet, 10 1/4 inches), with Michael Hackman of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin finishing second in both the 60 dash (7.06 seconds) and 200 dash (22.83).
Beckmier added a third-place result in the 1,600 (4:32.46). Other third-place finishes from area athletes belonged to St. Joseph-Ogden’s Carson Maroon in the 800 run (2:06.31) and Unity’s Jay Saunders in the 400 dash (53.40).
Strong showing for area at UI Armory
CHAMPAIGN — Area teams collected wins in seven different events on Saturday at the First to the Finish Girls' Charger Invite at the University of Illinois Armory.
Danville’s Nickiya Shields claimed first in the triple jump (35 feet, 1 3/4 inches), while Centennial’s Noelle Hunt was first in the long jump (18-0 1/2) and Champaign Central’s Kyla Canales won the pole vault (10-2).
In track events, Shields added another win crossing the line in first in the 60-meter hurdles (9.54 seconds). Centennial's Brooklynn Sweikar took first in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 29.34 seconds), with Madalyn Marx from Mahomet-Seymour prevailing in the 400 dash (1:02.19).
Josie Potter, Kaylee Sweikar, Brooklynn Sweikar and Hunt rounded out the local wins with a top clocking in the 1,600 relay for Centennial in 4:21.85.