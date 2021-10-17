In boys' soccer
Class 1A Iroquois West Regional
Bloomington Central Catholic 8, Hoopeston Area 0. The fifth-seeded Cornjerkers (19-6-1) saw their season come to a close at the hands of the No. 1 seed in a regional championship match, also ending a five-match win streak for Hoopeston Area.
ACSI Mid-America Tournament
Conquering Riders take third. Third-seeded Arthur Christian (13-7) fell to Victory Christian (Ind.) 1-0 and knocked off Portage Christian (Ind.) 7-0 to earn third place in the tournament. Caden Henry finished with seven keeper saves across the two matches. In the latter contest, Caleb Whitchurch posted two goals to go with Cole Gabriels' three assists and a one-goal, one-assist effort from Jaden Mast.
In football
Forreston 36, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7. The visiting Falcons (3-5) suffered their fourth consecutive loss, this one coming in nonconference play. Rylan DeFries rushed for an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give GCMS the bulk of its points.
Iroquois West 56, Dwight 6. Trystyn Schacht erupted for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries as the host Raiders (6-2) guaranteed their first playoff berth since 2006 with a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Illinois commit Clayton Leonard produced a rushing touchdown for IW, which received additional running scores from Gabriel Alvarez and Auston Miller. Clayton Leonard and Cannon Leonard each blocked a punt on defense, and Aiden Tilstra added a sack for the Raiders.
In volleyball
ACSI Mid-America Tournament
Conquering Riders top field. Arthur Christian (34-1) swept its tournament draw, with the top-seeded Conquering Riders handling ninth-seeded Faith-Dixon (25-7, 25-5), fourth-seeded Parkview (25-8, 25-12) and sixth-seeded Kankakee Trinity (25-10, 25-7) to earn the championship. Ava Yoder's 30 kills and Keisha Miller's 41 assists paced ACS throughout the event.
St. Thomas More Morgan Buerkett Invitational
Sabers finish perfect. Tournament host St. Thomas More (33-1) continued its domination, taking down Cerro Gordo/Bement, New Berlin and Mt. Pulaski in two sets apiece during pool play before sweeping Princeville and holding off Galena 19-25, 25-22, 15-7 in the title match. The Sabers' top producers were Mallory Monahan (43 kills), Caroline Kerr (104 assists), Colleen Hege (51 digs), Julia Johnson (21 kills) and Anna McClure (27 digs).
Urbana (6-18) earned one win in the tournament, deafeting Payson-Seymour 25-18, 25-21. Nora Davenport (82 digs), Sammi Christman (19 kills, 42 digs), Lorelie Yau (31 digs, 25 assists), Rowen Grison-Sullivan (28 digs, 10 assists) and Bienvenue Lugano (15 digs, nine kills) paced the Tigers statistically.
Also in the event, Monticello's Renni Fultz earned her 1,000th career kill and established a new career kills record for the Sages. She finished with more than 50 kills for the tournament.
Vermilion County Tournament
Blue Devils, Tigers to play for title. Both Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville went unbeaten in the tournament's opening day at Georgetown, booking their spots in Monday's 7 p.m. championship match. The Blue Devils (14-12) knocked off Hoopeston Area (25-19, 22-25, 15-11), Salt Fork (24-26, 25-21, 15-11) and Georgetown-Ridge Farm (25-22, 25-14). The Tigers (12-6) handled Oakwood (25-17, 25-22) and Armstrong-Potomac (20-25, 26-24, 15-13).
A-P (18-10) and Hoopeston Area (12-13) will vie for third place beginning at 6 p.m. The Trojans defeated Oakwood (25-14, 25-18), while the Cornjerkers dispatched G-RF (25-12, 15-25, 15-9) and Salt Fork (25-18, 25-16).
Oakwood (3-16) and Salt Fork (13-11) will take part in the 5 p.m. fifth-place event.
Nontournament
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Chillicothe IVC 0. Kennedi Burnett recorded a double-double of 10 kills and 10 digs for the visiting Spartans (19-4), who now are winners of six consecutive matches after a 25-20, 28-26 Illini Prairie Conference success. Also aiding SJ-O's cause were Becca Steinbach (26 assists), Addie Roesch (eight kills, six digs), Ashley Eldridge (six kills, three blocks), Shayne Immke (four kills, seven digs) and Rachel Divan (three blocks).
In boys' cross-country
At Peoria. Urbana's Sam Lambert earned the Big 12 Conference Meet championship with a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 39.6 seconds, holding off Champaign Central's Peter Smith (16:13.8) for the top honor at Detweiller Park. Lambert's performance helped the Tigers to second place in the eight-team field, with Urbana's 61 points only behind Peoria Notre Dame's 42. The Tigers also received top-20 times from Park Mitchell (fourth, 16:21.2), Brian Allison (15th, 16:51.7) and Julio Angrave (18th, 17:06.6). Central placed fifth with 86 points. The Maroons' output was helped beyond Smith by Fynn Bright (10th, 16:42.5), Nick Bonn (19th, 17:06.8) and Jakob Riley (21st, 17:08.6). Centennial rated seventh with a 201 score, led by Jose Beuschlein's 28th-place time of 17:13.9. Danville didn't record a team score but was led by Tyler Surprenant (37th, 18:08.9).
At Peoria. St. Joseph-Ogden held off Arthur-Lovington-Atwoood-Hammond for the team title in the Peoria Heights Patriot Invite, with the Spartans recording a score of 80 points to the Knights' 101 in the 39-team field. SJ-O was paced during the 3-mile race at Detweiller Park by Charlie Mabry (ninth, 15 minutes, 55.4 seconds) and Luke Stegall (10th, 15:56.0). Peyton Wendell (16th, 16:14.1) and Elijah Mock (22nd, 16:36.2) added top-25 individual efforts for the Spartans. Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James captured the individual crown by clocking 14:46.2, making him the only athlete to clear 15 minutes in the race. Team runner-up ALAH received four top-25 finishes: Logan Beckmier (sixth, 15:47.0), Jace Green (eighth, 15:54.7), Lyle Adcock (15th, 16:09.8) and Jacob Adcock (18th, 16:21.4). Monticello ranked fourth as a team with a 162 score, keyed by Ed Mitchell (12th, 16:07.5) and Caleb Wood (24th, 16:40.5). Iroquois West's Bryson Grant placed third individually with a time of 15:35.9.
In girls' cross-country
At Peoria. Centennial snared fifth place as a team in the Big 12 Conference Meet, conducted at Detweiller Park, putting in a 128 team total. Normal Community was the champion with 50 points. Brooklynn Sweikar led the Chargers with a 3-mile time of 19 minutes, 22.2 seconds, which rated seventh overall. Kaylee Sweikar added a 21st-place clocking of 20:13.5. Urbana took fifth as a group with 139 points, keyed by Celia Barbieri (ninth, 19:25.7) and Abby Fairbanks (11th, 19:39.0). Champaign Central landed sixth in the team hunt with 141 points and acquired top-25 finishes from Maaike Niekerk (10th, 19:31.7) and Maria Buzing (23rd, 20:26.5). Danville did not record a team score but garnered a 12th-place time from Allison Thompson (19:40.7).
At Peoria. Unity was the team champion at the Peoria Heights Patriot Invitational, held at Detweiller Park, as the Rockets banked a score of 71 to hold off Illini Prairie Conference rivals St. Joseph-Ogden (82) and Monticello (89) in the 27-team field. Unity was led during the 3-mile race by the trio of Raegen Stringer (seventh, 18 minutes, 52.7 seconds), Olivia Shike (11th, 19:02.0) and Erica Woodard (12th, 19:04.4). SJ-O's Savanna Franzen finished within 9 seconds of the race winner, notching second place individually at 18:18.0. She was complemented by teammates Ava Knap (fourth, 18:28.3) and Kailyn Ingram (14th, 19:08.5). Monticello was keyed by three top-10 finishers: Mabry Bruhn (third, 18:18.5), Rachel Koon (fifth, 18:36.2) and Sylvia Miller (eighth, 18:55.7). Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Trixie Johnson cracked the individual top 25, placing 16th in 19:12.0.
In girls' swimming and diving
At Champaign. Host Uni High claimed third place in a six-team event at the U of I ARC, the Illineks' 238 points behind Normal U-High's 392 and Charleston's 286. Uni High's lone event win came in diving, with Stella Youse's score of 206.15 topping the field. The Illineks added three second-place finishes as well. Sally Ma was runner-up in both the 50-yard freestyle (23.96 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (52.69), and the 200 medley relay team of Zoey Muller-Hinnant, Emily Chen, Andrea Torelli and Ma ranked second (2 minutes, 6.31 seconds). Torelli added a third-place effort in the 100 butterfly (1:11.23).
COLIN LIKAS