In volleyball
Blue Ridge Early Bird Invitational
➜ Tribe take home title. Judah Christian swept all four opponents it played, winning the eight-team tournament in Farmer City. Judah Christian topped Normal Calvary 25-10, 25-10 in its first match as Avoni Kelly (seven kills), Klementine Davis (12 assists, nine aces) and Brelyn Riesberg (eight digs) shined in the win. The Tribe then knocked off Low-Point Washburn 25-13, 25-8, with Hannah Jackson (five kills, four aces), Rachel Divan (four aces), Davis (five kills, 11 assists) and Riley Pritts (six digs) all contributing. Judah Christian then held off Villa Grove 26-24, 25-14 behind big matches from Divan (11 kills), Davis (20 assists) and Pritts (10 digs). The Tribe then capped off its day by defeating Hoopeston Area 25-10, 25-16 in the championship match. Divan supplied nine kills for Judah Christian (6-0) in its championship win, with Davis (16 assists), Pritts (eight digs) and Jackson (five kills, two aces) also coming through in the clutch. Villa Grove placed third in the tournament, defeating Low-Point Washburn 25-10, 25-19, Normal Calvary 25-9, 25-6 and Midland 25-21, 25-9. Alexis Cassano (eight kills), Kayln Cordes (six kills) and Carly Eads (16 assists) delivered for the Blue Devils (4-1) against Low-Point Washburn. Jobella Crafton (six kills) and Cordes (13 assists) produced against Normal Calvary, while Cordes (six assists) and Cassano (five kills) led the way in the loss to Judah Christian. Eads and Crafton each had six kills in Villa Grove’s final match of the day against Midland, with Cordes (13 assists) and Alison Pangburn (five kills) also contributing.
Timberwolf Tip-Off
➜ Cissna Park splits on final day. Cissna Park lost its first championship pool match on Saturday, with Bishop McNamara winning a close 25-23, 23-25, 15-11 match before Cissna Park responded with an 18-25, 25-23, 15-7 win against Watseka. Josie Neukomm had eight kills and Addison Lucht had five kills for the Timberwolves (3-1) against Bishop McNamara before the duo each had eight kills against Watseka. Ava Morrical, who had 18 assists against Bishop McNamara, delivered 22 assists and nine digs in the win against Watseka, while Sophie Duis (six kills, three aces) and Morgan Sinn (15 digs) also contributed. Watseka (2-2) had two, three-set losses on Saturday, with Bishop McNamara producing a 25-23, 23-25, 15-8 win against the Warriors. Ella Smith and Lauren Tegtmeyer each had six kills against Bishop McNamara, with Christa Holohan adding 19 assists and 11 digs. Brianna Denault and Smith each made 11 digs. In the loss to Cissna Park, Smith and Tegtmeyer supplied five kills apiece, with Holohan (16 assists) and Denault (21 digs) providing steady performances. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1-3) dropped two matches in the second-place pool, with Milford beating the Falcons 25-11, 25-23 and Kankakee defeating the Falcons 25-12, 25-16. Ava Lage and Natalie DeSchepper each had two kills against Milford, with Lilly Lahr making 10 digs against Kankakee.
Arthur Christian School Classic
➜ Conquering Riders win title. Arthur Christian defeated Kankakee Trinity 25-20, 25-13 to win the championship match of the Conquering Riders’ own tournament. Selah Wheeler compiled nine kills for ACS (8-1), with Addi Erwin adding 16 assists and eight digs in the title win.
Nontournament
➜ Mt. Zion 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The visiting Knights kept it close, but could not head home with a nonconference triumph after Mt. Zion held on for a 25-22, 24-26, 26-24 victory. Summer Melton contributed eight kills and seven digs for ALAH (1-1), while Alayna Plank nearly had a double-double with 20 assists and nine digs. Karaline Vanausdoll (20 digs, three aces), Mackenzie Condill (seven kills, seven digs) and Addie Yeakle (four kills) also chipped in.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Judah Christian 0. The host Blue Devils relied on steady performances from Dylan Davis and Bryson Lithgow to pull away for a nonconference win. Davis and Lithgow each scored two goals for BHRA (3-0), with Evan Cole also contributing one goal and one assist. Davis and Spencer Wall also had assists against the Tribe (0-1).
➜ Centennial 5, Normal U-High 4. Centennial broke a 1-1 tie at halftime during a high-scoring second half as the host Chargers won their season opener. Victor Fernandez scored two goals, including one on a penalty kick, and Tyler Luchinski distributed three assists to spark Centennial (1-0). Dylan Ho, Jonathan Harrell and Michael Sagiv each added a goal, with Zander Hackman chipping in an assist.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Monticello 1. The visiting Bunnies never trailed in securing the win in the delayed season opener for both teams. Isaiah Johnson, Mason Doman and Jacob Chittick all scored goals for Fisher/GCMS (1-0), with Johnson’s goal in the 12th minute giving the Bunnies a 1-0 lead they took into halftime. Sid Pfoff and Parker Baillie tallied assists, while Eastron Stroh made three saves against the Sages (0-1).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 1, Dunlap 1. Trailing 1-0 for nearly the entire match, the visiting Bulldogs rallied late to pull even and earn a tie in their season opener. Nolan Wheeler drew a foul in the box for M-S (0-0-1), leading to a penalty kick that Isaac Warren made to tie the match at 1 during the final 15 minutes.
➜ Watseka 2, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. Two first-half goals by Narcisco Solorzano and superb goalkeeping by Santiago Solorzano stood up for the host Warriors, allowing Watseka (2-0) to prevail in a Vermilion Valley Conference match. Santiago Solorzano made 16 saves in net for Watseka, with Jakob Rupp making a save for O/SF (1-1).
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Champaign. Eli Crowe and Camden Fairbanks supplied top-three finishes for Unity, allowing the Rockets to edge Uni High for the team title at the seven-team Saber Corn Classic hosted by St. Thomas More. Crowe won the race in 17 minutes, 10.7 seconds and Fairbanks placed third in 17:36.1 for the Rockets, who accumulated 37 points. Uni High took second with 40 points as runner-up Ross Kimme led the Illineks with a time of 17:31.2. Pieter Duursma (18:17.9, sixth place) and Bruce Tang (18:20.2, seventh place) also recorded finishes in the Top 10 for Uni High. Monticello finished third as Xander Anawaty led the Sages with a fifth-place finish in 18:12.4. Rantoul was fourth as Wade Cloninger led the Eagles with a 10th-place finish in 18:403, Villa Grove was fifth as Kurt Zimmerman took fourth for the Blue Devils in 17:57.9, host STM was sixth as Philip Lee had the Sabers' top time with an 18th-place finish of 19:28.9 and Oakwood/Salt Fork was seventh as Thomas Wells had a ninth-place finish of 18:22.4 to lead OS/F.
➜ At Paris. Carson Maroon blitzed the field at the Doc Acklin Memorial Invite, helping lead St. Joseph-Ogden to a title in the 13-team race. Maroon crossed the finish line first, clocking in at 16 minutes, 46.7 seconds — more than 30 seconds ahead of runner-up Alex Gordon from Effingham. Maroon was one of four SJ-O runners in the top six, with Aden Armstrong (17:35.7, fourth place), Lance Retz (17:51.2, fifth place) and Jack Fisher (17:55.6, sixth place) all turning in solid efforts for the Spartans, who compiled 38 points to easily top runner-up Cumberland and its 98 points. Heritage had the next best finish among a local team, with the Hawks placing fifth with 134 points. Clark Roland paced Heritage with a seventh-place finish in 17:59.8, while teammates Aidan Ashbrook (18:52.2, 17th place) and Eli Denmark-Collins (18:54.7, 18th place) cracked the top 20. Danville placed 10th, led by Phil Andrei Pachecho’s 26th-place time of 19:15.4, while Chrisman was 12th as Seth Ellis took 13th in 18:36.6 and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin finished 13th. Devon Stroud had BHRA’s top time in 19:57.6 to place 39th.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Normal. Aleigha Garrison led Champaign Central to a sixth-place finish at the 11-team Normal West Invitational at Maxwell Park. Garrison came through with the Maroons' top time of 19 minutes, 35.40 seconds and finished seventh. Ellie Kim had Central's next best time in 23:01.00 to garner 49th place, as the Maroons finished with 176 points. Centennial took 10th with 269 points. Brenna Hooper had the Chargers' top finish by placing 33rd in 22:14.80.
➜ At Champaign. Spurred by Shriya Nagaraj and Cadence Scheunemann finishing in the top six, Uni High won the title at the eight-team Saber Corn Classic hosted by St. Thomas More. Nagaraj had the top time for the Illineks with a third-place finish in 21 minutes, 5.1 seconds and Scheunemann was sixth in 21:53.3 to help Uni High compile 66 points. That was five more than runner-up Monticello, with Sylvia Miller representing the Sages well by winning the race in 20:39.0, more than three seconds ahead of runner-up Macie Russell from Oakwood/Salt Fork. Russell finished in 20:42.8, as O/SF placed seventh. Taylor Mabry (21:35.0, fourth place) also had a solid performance for Monticello. Paige Stark put forth STM's best showing with a fifth-place finish in 21:41.0, while teammates Alex Anderson (22:31.8, ninth place) and Claire Kluesner (22:36.1, 10th place) also chipped in. Gigi Bevilacqua had a seventh-place finish in 22:24.9 to lead fifth-place Rantoul, while Ruby Burton of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond took eighth in 22:28.4, as the Knights finished sixth as a team. Paxton-Buckley-Loda placed fourth, with Audrey McCoy having the Panthers' best finish by placing 11th in 22:48.6.
➜ At Paris. Savanna Franzen paced all area runners at the Doc Acklin Memorial Invite, placing fourth in a time of 20 minutes, 16.2 seconds for St. Joseph-Ogden. Teammate Chloe Burkhalter joined her in the Top 10 with an eighth-place finish of 21:15.7 as the Spartans finished third in the 11-team event. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin took fourth with 155 points, as Aleah Potter posted the Blue Devils’ top time, crossing the finish line in 14th place in 22:21.6. Tuscola had a pair of runners in the Top 15, with Bella Dueker (22:15.0, 12th place) and Kate Foltz (22:15.8, 13th place) helped the Warriors place seventh. Lillian Montgomery of Heritage also had a stellar showing by placing 18th in 23:20.1.