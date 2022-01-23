In boys’ basketball
Salem Invitational
➜ Effingham 48, Champaign Central 41. The Maroons couldn’t come home with their second win on Saturday, falling to the Flaming Hearts in the consolation championship game after taking a 19-18 lead into halftime. AJ Williams and Dwayne Hubbard each scored 10 points to pace Central (3-12), while Chris Bush contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
➜ Champaign Central 57, Carbondale 48. The Maroons ended a six-game losing skid with a consolation semifinal win earlier on Saturday. Hubbard led the way for Central with 17 points, while Williams finished with 12 points. Bush stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Arcola 59, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54. The third-seeded Purple Riders rallied from a 43-35 deficit to start the fourth quarter to earn a comeback win against the sixth-seeded Knights in a quarterfinal game in Cerro Gordo. Tanner Thomas scored 17 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for the Arcola (8-8), which advanced to Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. semifinal game against second-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement in Cerro Gordo. Beau Edwards (18 points) and Alex Kuhns (13 points) also came up big for Arcola. Wyatt Hilligoss poured in a game-high 29 points, but it wasn't enough for ALAH (10-10), which drops to a consolation quarterfinal game against 10th-seeded Blue Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cerro Gordo.
➜ Okaw Valley 66, Argenta-Oreana 27. The eighth-seeded Bombers couldn’t slow down the top-seeded Timberwolves in a quarterfinal game in Cerro Gordo, with Okaw Valley taking a 36-11 lead into halftime. Landon Lawson had a team-high 10 points for A-O (4-11), which falls into a consolation quarterfinal game at 8 p.m. Tuesday against 11th-seeded Heritage.
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
➜ LeRoy 56, Flanagan-Cornell 51. The fourth-seeded Panthers (14-4) ended their tournament stay with a win in the third-place game at the Shirk Center in Bloomington thanks to a big game from Jack Edmundson. Edmundson led all scorers with 25 points, while Blake Roundtree also hit double figures with 13 points for LeRoy.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian School 54, Parkview Christian 25. The Conquering Riders played solid defense early, taking a 31-11 lead into halftime and never looking back in a home win. Gabe Smith scored a team-high 12 points for ACS (11-14), while James Lee and Brock Helmuth each had seven points.
➜ Charleston 70, Rantoul 46. Rantoul fell behind 39-16 at halftime and couldn't trim its sizable deficit in the second half of a nonconference home loss. Avontay Anderson tallied a team-high 13 points for the Eagles (0-17), with Jacksen Adkins pitching in nine points.
➜ Iroquois West 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38. The Raiders picked up their eighth straight win with a nonconference win as Cannon Leonard compiled a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds to pace Iroquois West (17-2). Sam McMillan (12 points) and Peyton Rhodes (11 points, six assists, five steals) also contributed. Mason Bruns scored a game-high 20 points to lead PBL (10-8).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 51, Chatham Glenwood 43. The return of Luke Koller came at the right time. And the M-S senior forward didn’t seem to miss a beat, scoring a team-high 16 points in his first game in two months after suffering a shoulder injury in the season opener. The Bulldogs (10-10) darted out to a 22-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but had to outscore the Titans 12-4 in the final quarter after Chatham Glenwood rallied to tie the game at 39 after three quarters. Quenton Rogers (nine points), Dayten Eisenmann (eight points) and Blake Wolters (six points, 13 rebounds) also contributed for M-S.
➜ Meridian 67, Monticello 56. Monticello had its six-game win streak snapped with a nonconference home loss at the Sievers Center. The Sages (20-2) only trailed 38-36 to start the fourth quarter before Meridian slowly pulled away during the final eight minutes. Ben Cresap and Dylan Ginalick led Monticello with 14 points apiece, with Ginalick adding seven rebounds and three assists. Tanner Buehnerkemper also reached double figures with 11 points.
➜ Mt. Zion 62, Unity 56. A three-game win streak ended for Unity with a road nonconference loss as the Rockets (14-5) trailed 34-24 at halftime and couldn’t mount a comeback. Blake Kimball scored a team-high 19 points for Unity, while Henry Thomas finished with 16 points and Austin Langendorf chipped in nine points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 55, Effingham St. Anthony 43. The visiting Spartans recorded their third win of the week with a nonconference triumph. Ty Pence led all scorers with 32 points for SJ-O (15-4), while Andrew Beyers added seven points and Evan Ingram chipped in six points.
➜ Tuscola 66, Schlarman 29. The visiting Warriors ran their win streak to three games with a road nonconference win. Jalen Quinn dropped in a game-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds for Tuscola (17-4), which led 41-13 at halftime. Jordan Quinn joined his older brother in double figures with 10 points. Caleb Kelly scored a team-high 13 points for Schlarman (2-12).
In girls’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Clinton 56, Central A&M 15. Top-seeded Clinton met little resistance in increasing its win streak to seven with a quarterfinal win in Tuscola. The Maroons (23-4) led 15-0 at the end of the first quarter and took a 32-5 lead into halftime. Mallory Cyrulik scored a game-high 22 points for Clinton, while Kaitlyn Rauch delivered 19 points and Regan Filkin recorded nine points. The Maroons will play fourth-seeded Warrensburg-Latham at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal game.
➜ Shelbyville 49, Sullivan 46. Sullivan nearly pulled an upset against in the final quarterfinal game in Tuscola, but third-seeded Shelbyville held on for the win. Izabelle Hay scored a team-high 15 points, while teammates Skyla Palmer and Shae Ellis each finished with 11 points, but sixth-seeded Sullivan (7-15) dropped into a 7:30 p.m. consolation semifinal game against seventh-seeded Meridian on Monday in Tuscola.
➜ Tuscola 61, Meridian 24. Host and second-seeded Tuscola had little problem picking up the quarterfinal win thanks to the duo of Sophia Kremitzki and Ella Boyer. Kremitzki scored a game-high 19 points to go along with six rebounds and four blocked shots as the Warriors (16-6) won their fourth straight game and advanced to Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal game against third-seeded Shelbyville. Boyer complemented Kremitzki by scoring 14 points on the strength of four three-pointers.
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Tri-County 48, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 33. Second-seeded Tri-County used stifling defense to set the tone and take an 18-4 lead into halftime and held on against top-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to win the tournament championship in a showdown between two state-ranked teams in Cerro Gordo. Bella Dudley scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Titans (20-3) in their sixth straight win, while Kenzie Hales (nine points) and Josie Armstrong (eight points) also made key buckets. Shaylie Miller scored a team-high 13 points and Charley Condill added 11 points for ALAH (20-2), which had its 11-game win streak end.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 51, Cumberland 31. The fourth-seeded and host Broncos relied on balanced scoring to win the third-place game in Cerro Gordo. Haley Garrett and Morgan Brunner each scored 13 points for CG/B (14-10), while Caroline Hill tossed in eight points.
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
➜ LeRoy 43, Fisher 29. Callie Warlow powered LeRoy to a consolation championship title in El Paso as she scored a game-high 18 points and added eight rebounds for the Panthers (8-16). Molly Buckles joined her in double figures with 11 points. Kallie Evans scored a team-high eight points for the Bunnies (5-17).
Nontournaent
➜ Champaign Central 48, Urbana 11. Champaign Central went into halftime ahead 26-6 and didn't let up in the second half en route to a Big 12 Conference home win at Combes Gymnasium. Addy McLeod scored a game-high 16 points to go along with three blocked shots for the Maroons (10-11). Teammates Neveah Essien (seven points, eight rebounds), Braelyn Alexander (seven points, three steals) and Alex Parastaran (six points, three assists) also contributed. Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta led Urbana (1-15) with six points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 50, Chatham Glenwood 36. Host Mahomet-Seymour steadily built its lead throughout this nonconference game to post its fourth consecutive victory. Cayla Koerner scored a game-high 12 points and made three steals for the Bulldogs (19-4), while Nichole Taylor (11 points, seven rebounds), Chloe Pruitt (eight points, six rebounds) and Ivie Juarez (six points, six rebounds, four steals) all made a difference for M-S in the win.
➜ Milford 49, Chrisman 18. The visiting Bearcats cruised to a Vermilion Valley Conference win, relying on 10 points from Emmaleah Marshino and nine points and eight rebounds from Abby Tovey. Tiffany Schroder (six points, 14 rebounds), Hunter Mowrey (six points, nine rebounds) and Brynlee Wright (six points) also chipped in for Milford (14-7). Kendl Lemmon led Chrisman (2-7) with 11 points.
➜ Parkview Christian 43, Arthur Christian School 41. The Conquering Riders fell short in a home loss. Addi Erwin (11 points, six rebounds, six steals) and Keisha Miller (11 points, five steals) led ACS.
➜ Prairie Central 47, LaSalle-Peru 30. Prairie Central extended its win streak to five with a nonconference home win. Katy Curl scored a team-high 13 points for the Hawks (17-6), while Chloe Sisco (12 points, four steals) and Mariya Sisco (11 points, 10 rebounds) also shined.
In wrestling
➜ At Peoria. Centennial relied on three first-place finishes to help the Chargers take second in the 10-team Big 12 tournament, held at Peoria Notre Dame. Centennial compiled 131 1/2 points, with Normal West winning the event with 184 1/2 points. Declan Pate at 120 pounds, Tyler Easter at 152 and Jack Barnhart at 220 all won titles for the Chargers. Pate beat Matt Bicknell of Normal West via a 17-3 major decision in his championship match, Easter defeated Xavier Edwards of Normal West by a 10-4 decision in his title match and Barnhart pinned Andre Hunt of Urbana in 1 minute, 19 seconds in that title match. Ronald Baker at 126 and LaVontae Pelmore at 285 placed second to pace Champaign Central, which took fifth with 67 points. Danville wound up eighth with 56 points as Dalton Brown at 170, Phil Shaw at 182 and DeMarion Forman at 195 all finished second. Urbana placed ninth with 16 points, as Hunt’s runner-up finish at 220 was the best showing by the Tigers.
➜ At Oak Park. Unity took fourth at the seven-team Oak Park-River Forest Invitational, compiling 156 1/2 points as four Rockets placed first. Tavius Hosley won a title at 145 pounds, pinning Tyler Simmer of Dakota in 4 minutes, 33 seconds in the championship match. Nick Nosler won a title at 195, defeating Noah Wenzel of Dakota by a 1-0 decision in the title match. Oran Varela at 220 won a title for Unity, beating Tyler Cerny of Huntley by pin in 2:44 in the final, while Karson Richardson at 285 kept up Unity's strong performance, beating Leo Diaz of Crystal Lake Central by a 5-0 decision in the final.
➜ At Beardstown. Ethan Alexander registered three pins at 170 pounds during four dual meets to lead Monticello as the Sages beat Petersburg PORTA 46-36 and Springfield Lanphier 72-12, but lost 48-36 to Beardstown and 63-18 to Vandalia. Tristan Slade at 132, Jaxon Trent at 138 and Myles VonBehren at 195 added two pins in their weight classes for Monticello.
➜ At St. Joseph. St. Joseph-Ogden defeated Caryle 48-9 and Cumberland 39-21 at home, with Holden Brazelton securing two pins. Brazelton won by fall in 3 minutes, 18 seconds at 120 pounds in the match with Carlyle before picking up a pin in 3:19 at 126 against Cumberland. SJO also had three other pins against Carlyle, with Landen Butts at 126, Quincy Jones at 220 and Austin Cotter at 285 recording ones. Garrett Denhart also came through with a pin at 138 against Cumberland.