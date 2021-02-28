In boys’ basketball
➜ Centennial 57, Peoria Richwoods 46. The visiting Chargers (3-4) rallied from a 26-25 halftime deficit and earned a Big 12 win. Amareon Parker accumulated eight of his game-high 13 points in the second half for Centennial, which received 11 points from Jack Young and 10 points from Trae Warren.
➜ Champaign Central 44, Peoria 41. Henry Hamelberg paced the host Maroons (6-3) in scoring for the second time in as many days, putting up 14 points in a Big 12 victory. Central, which has won three consecutive games, also received 12 points from Tashawn Butler.
➜ Cissna Park 46, Hoopeston Area 36. Ian Rogers scored all of his game-high 18 points before halftime as the host Timberwolves (2-9) ended an eight-game skid by dispatching the Cornjerkers (1-8) in a nonconference game. Malaki Verkler added 14 points for Cissna Park, while Hoopeston Area received 16 points from Ben Brown.
➜ Clinton 78, Argenta-Oreana 61. The visiting Maroons (2-9) won for the second time in as many days, this time eclipsing the Bombers (1-8) in nonconference action. Max Johnson’s 19 points and Zeke Hickman’s 18 points paced Clinton. A-O landed a game-high 28 points from Landon Lawson.
➜ Danville 59, Peoria Manual 45. Nate Hoskins and Tevin Smith each recorded a double-double for the host Vikings (6-2), who fended off Class 3A’s No. 8 team in Big 12 action. Hoskins compiled 21 points and 13 rebounds to go with Smith’s 20 points and 11 rebounds.
➜ Fisher 79, Ridgeview 70. Carson Brozenec’s 32 points and nine rebounds proved critical to the host Bunnies (3-10) as they ended a five-game losing streak by holding off the Mustangs (2-11) in a Heart of Illinois Conference game. Blake Terven’s 17 points, five rebounds and five assists also boosted Fisher.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52, Martinsville 38. The host Buffaloes (4-5) converted 16 of 20 free throws en route to a non-league win. Cale Steinbaugh accounted for seven of those as part of his 20 points, and Kaden Mingee banked six free throws on his way to 16 points for G-RF.
➜ LeRoy 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42. Max Buckles put up four of his game-high 16 points in the final quarter and Logan Petersen scored all six of his points via free throws in the same period for the visiting Panthers (11-0), who staved off the Falcons (1-8) in HOIC play. Mason Buckles added 11 points for LeRoy as well. Braden Roesch’s 15 points paced GCMS.
➜ Lincoln 36, Mahomet-Seymour 32. A defensive Apollo Conference struggle turned against the host Bulldogs (6-3) when they were outscored 13-2 in the second quarter. M-S, which saw its four-game win streak come to an end, was led by eight points apiece from Zach Travis and Blake Wolters, as well as six points and nine rebounds from Luke Koller.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 60, Sullivan 58. Host Sullivan (3-5) lost a nonconference matchup by one field goal after entering halftime tied at 32. Alec Keller scored 11 of his game-leading 19 points in the second quarter for Sullivan to go with 17 points from Ian Plank and 11 points from Leyton Ellis.
➜ Normal Community 62, Prairie Central 44. Dylan Bazzell’s quartet of three-pointers and 16 points weren’t enough for the visiting Hawks (7-3) to pull off a nonconference win. Logan Goad added eight points for Prairie Central in defeat.
➜ Oakwood 58, Salt Fork 38. In a battle of teams undefeated within Vermilion Valley Conference play, the host Comets (6-2) turned away the Storm (6-2) behind 17 points from Josh Young, 14 points from Brevin Wells and 12 points from Isaiah Ruch. Camden Smoot’s 12 points led Salt Fork.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 29. Ty Pence tallied 23 points for the visiting Spartans (6-1), who recovered from their first loss of the season the previous night and handled the Panthers (3-4) in a nonconference game. Jackson Rydell (12 points) and Andrew Beyers (eight points, eight rebounds) also chipped in for SJ-O. Brandon Knight’s 10 points led PBL.
➜ St. Thomas More 65, St. Teresa 62. Justen Green racked up 21 points for the visiting Sabers (4-2) in a non-league victory that also included teammates Patrick Quarnstrom and Dawson Magrini scoring 14 and nine points, respectively.
➜ Watseka 64, Tri-Point 39. Jameson Cluver’s 13 points put him at the front of a quartet of players to finish in double figures scoring for the host Warriors (8-2), who won their third consecutive game by beating a non-league opponent. Drew Wittenborn (11 points), Jordan Schroeder (11 points) and Brayden Haines (10 points) joined Cluver in double figures.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 58, Villa Grove/Heritage 24. The host Knights (9-1) permitted five or fewer points in three of four quarters versus the Blue Devils (3-4), allowing them to pick up a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Alexa Miller‘s 14 points, seven assists and six steals paced ALAH to go with Kailee Otto‘s 13 points and Mackenzi Bowles‘ seven points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots. Kyleigh Block turned in 13 points to lead VG/H’s offense.
➜ Clinton 61, Argenta-Oreana 22. Mallory Cyrulik outscored her nonconference opponent for the visiting Maroons (9-2), who snared their third win in a row — as well as coach Josh Williams’ 200th career win — by holding down the Bombers (1-6). Cyrulik finished with 28 points for Clinton, which added eight points apiece from Kaitlyn Rauch and Raya Swartz. Cassi Newbanks’ eight points led A-O.
➜ Cumberland 40, Blue Ridge 39. In a see-saw LPC game that served as the first game since Feb. 8 for the host Knights (0-3), it was the Pirates who pulled off the narrow win. Blue Ridge, which held a 21-20 lead entering the last quarter, was led offensively by Jaclyn Pearl (20 points) and Jenna Mozingo (eight points).
➜ Danville 77, Peoria Manual 18. Erin Houpt went off once again for the visiting Vikings (4-1), as she piled up 39 points during a Big 12 rout. Nau’tika Conaway and Tharija Rose dished out 13 and 12 points, respectively for Danville as well.
➜ Hoopeston Area 48, Cissna Park 35. Ali Watson turned in a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double for the host Cornjerkers (6-4), who secured their third win in a row by taking down the Timberwolves (2-8) in a nonconference tilt.
➜ LeRoy 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23. Nine different players bucketed at least two points for the visiting Panthers (6-4) during their Heart of Illinois Conference win versus the Falcons (1-8). Leading that charge for LeRoy were Tiffany Bargmann (15 points, three three-pointers) and Callie Warlow (10 points). Kadyn Barnes’ six points topped GCMS’s scoring.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 60, Lincoln 43. Balance was the key word for the host Bulldogs (6-4) in their Apollo Conference triumph, as three players produced at least 14 points apiece: Cayla Koerner (16 points, five rebounds, five steals), Durbin Thomas (14 points, four three-pointers) and Savannah Orgeron (14 points, nine rebounds). Nichole Taylor added eight points and eight rebounds for M-S.
➜ Monticello 41, Warrensburg-Latham 26. The visiting Sages (4-4) moved back to .500 on the season on the back of a 15-4 scoring edge in the second quarter. Lizzie Stiverson contributed five of her game-best 16 points in that period, and Renni Fultz added four of her 11 points in that stretch for Monticello.
➜ Paris 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 45. The visiting Spartans (5-3) fell behind 15-4 in this nonconference matchup’s first quarter and couldn’t recover. Taylor Wells’ nine points and eight points apiece from Payton Jacob and Ella Armstrong fueled SJ-O.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 57, Champaign Central 38. Sa’kinah Williams generated 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field for the visiting Maroons (1-10), who suffered a Big 12 setback. Nevaeh Essien contributed nine points to Central’s cause as well.
➜ Salt Fork 53, Oakwood 38. Carsyn Todd continued her torrid run of shooting success by notching 29 points for the Class 1A No. 8 Storm (9-0), who rolled past the visiting Comets (2-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Todd netted four three-pointers among her output and was backed by Olivia Chew’s eight points. Oakwood’s Addie Wright also put together a strong offensive game, finishing with 24 points.
➜ Sullivan 57, Effingham St. Anthony 46. Class 2A No. 8 Sullivan (9-1) won its seventh straight game behind a 26-point, 11-rebound showing from Emily White. Zoe Walton’s 16 points and Alaina Moore’s eight points also aided visiting Sullivan.
➜ Tri-County 56, Tuscola 46. Tayler Barry, who recently recorded her 1,500th career point, continued pouring in shots for the Class 1A No. 6 Titans (8-1) in a non-league win over the Class 2A No. 6 Warriors (10-2). Barry turned in a 30-point effort and was flanked by nine points apiece from Melia Eskew and Kaylin Williams. Williams added 12 rebounds and four steals. Host Tuscola received 15 points from Hope Dietrich, 10 points apiece from Brynn Tabeling and Marissa Russo and nine assists from Tabeling.
➜ Watseka 50, Tri-Point 23. Natalie Schroeder swished three of her six three-pointers in the second quarter for the host Warriors (11-0), who continued their win streak with this nonconference victory. Schroeder finished with 19 points and was complemented by Kinzie Parsons‘ eight points and eight rebounds, Kennedy McTaggart‘s seven points and seven rebounds and Sydney McTaggart‘s six points and eight rebounds.
In boys’ swimming and diving
➜ At Urbana. Aron Varga and Mitch McAnally both were involved in four event victories for Mahomet-Seymour during a 101-81 nonconference win for the Bulldogs over the host Tigers at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. Varga won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 15.21 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:02.95) in addition to serving on triumphant 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays (1:52.70 and 3:50.42, respectively). McAnally also had a leg on both those relay teams as well as the winning 200 freestyle relay unit (1:45.05), and he topped the 100 freestyle field in 55.57. Willem Alleyne paced Urbana with victories in the 50 freestyle (23.92) and 100 backstroke (1:00.12).