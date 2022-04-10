In baseball
Champaign Central 5, Normal West 4. Central got back on track in Big 12 action with Saturday’s road win at Normal West after starting the week with a loss in its conference opener. Kendall Crawford had three hits and two RBI for the Maroons (9-2), Charlie Hobbs also drove in two runs and Owen Hobbs scored twice. Will O’Gorman got the win in relief for Central, and Jake Munroe pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save.
Cissna Park 16, Ridgeview 6. Cissna Park fell behind by five runs after 11/2 innings, but the Timberwolves responded with 15 unanswered runs to easily beat Ridgeview in nonconference action Saturday. Malaki Verkler led Cissna Park (3-4), going 2 of 4 at the plate with a double, two runs scored and four RBI. Mason Blanck was also 2 of 3 with three RBI for the Timberwolves. Cam Kelly and Owen Grice had two hits apiece for the Mustangs in the loss.
Fisher 19, Judah Christian 0. Fisher scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a four-inning rout against Judah Christian. Peyton Sapp doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Bunnies (2-2), and Aiden Cheek went 2 of 2 with a double and three runs scored. Ryan Coulter struck out eight in his complete game victory for Fisher. Garrett Kasbergen and Jacob Kursell both singled for the Tribe (0-1).
Illinois Valley Central 7, Monticello 0. Monticello managed just two hits in seven innings in Saturday’s Illini Prairie Conference road loss at IVC. Joey Sprinkle had both hits for the Sages (8-4), as he doubled twice in three at bats.
LeRoy 15-23, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0-6. LeRoy scored at least one run in nine of 11 innings played in Saturday’s nonconference doubleheader sweep of ALAH. Calvin Crawford and Porter Conn drove in three runs apiece for the Panthers (7-3) in game one, and Blake Roundtree added a two-run home run in the second inning. Tanner Holoch led the way in game two for LeRoy with two hits and four RBI, while Noah Company drove in three runs and Andrew Fleming drove in two.
Macon Meridian 15, Arthur Christian 0. Three strikeouts in three innings from ACS’ Brock Helmuth wasn’t enough in Arthur Christian’s loss to Meridian in Pana. Caden Henry led the way at the plate with one hit for the Conquering Riders.
Mahomet-Seymour 5-9, Effingham 3-0. Mahomet-Seymour moved to 4-0 in Apollo Conference action with Saturday’s doubleheader sweep at Effingham. The Bulldogs (8-2) needed extra innings in game one and scored twice in the top of the eighth to knock off the Flaming Hearts. Zach Courson pitched a scoreless final 12/3 innings for the win. Blake Wolters, who struck out 10 in four innings as the starter, also led M-S at the plate in game one with a 3-of-4 afternoon at the plate that included a solo home run. Game two was all Bulldogs, with Wolters finishing 2 of 4 with a double, two runs scored and five RBI. Carter Selk also drove in two runs for M-S, and Courson got his second win of the day after striking out seven in four scoreless innings.
Manteno 4, Milford 1. Miford was able to even the score Saturday with a run in the top of the second inning, but the Bearcats gave up three late runs to drop the nonconference showdown with Manteno. Chase Clutteur had the lone hit for the Bearcats (5-2), and Payton Harwood got saddled with a no decision after giving up an unearned run on six hits and striking out eight in four innings. Adin Portwood took the loss in relief.
Maroa-Forsyth 10, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5. BHRA took an early lead in Saturday’s game at Maroa-Forsyth, but the Trojans had an immediate answer with three runs in the bottom of second inning and then seven more insurance runs for the win. Tuff Elson went 2 of 2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, and Owen Miller doubled and drove in two runs for the Blue Devils (7-5) in the loss.
Pana 11, Arthur Christian 0. ACS’ Brock Helmuth had two hits and both Caden Henry and James Lee doubled, but the Conquering Riders (1-5) couldn’t push a run across in their shutout loss to Pana.
St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Tremont 2. St. Joseph-Ogden scored all seven of its runs before Tremont got on the board, which lessened the impact of the Turks scoring twice in the top of the seventh and let the Spartans hang on for the win. Tyler Altenbaumer and Andrew Beyers drove in two runs apiece for SJ-O, and Altenbaummer earned the victory after giving up two runs on four hits and striking out nine in a complete game.
St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Williamsville 3. SJ-O wrapped up its day in Williamsville by knocking off the host Bullets. The Spartans (11-2) scored five runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead and never relinquished it. Coby Miller finished 2 of 4 with a double, home run and three RBI to lead SJ-O at the plate. Hayden Brazelton gave up two runs — one earned — on five hits and four walks and struck out eight in four innings for the win.
Tri-County 5, Neoga 0. Tri-County’s Greg Reese scattered one hit in four innings and struck out three to secure Saturday’s nonconference win against Tri-County. Jack Armstrong was just as effective in relief, giving up one hit and striking out four in three innings for the save. Carson Logan drove in two runs to lead the Titans (3-3) at the plate.
Unity 9, Carterville 0. Unity starting pitcher Tyler Hensch won his fifth game and stayed unbeaten on the season after striking out 10 in five scoreless innings in the Rockets’ win at Carterville. Austin Langendorf finished 3 of 4 with two RBI, and both Damian Knoll and Brock Suding doubled and drove in a run.
Unity 15, Carbondale 3. Unity finished its trip south with another decisive victory against Carbondale in Carterville. Knoll led the way offensively, going 2 of 3 with a double and three RBI for the Rockets (11-2). Hensch and Dillon Rutledge had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Blake Kimball finished 3 of 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
In girls’ soccer
At Urbana Invite
Marshfield (Wis.) 6, Urbana 0. Jacie Owens made 12 saves, but Urbana couldn’t get anything going offensively in its first match Saturday.
Urbana 2, Stevens Point (Wis.) 0. Urbana (2-5) capped its day with its lone win of its own tournament by shutting out Stevens Point. Celia Barkley scored one goal and also assisted on a goal by Macy Wirtz. Cassidy McQueen ended up the Tigers’ lone representative on the all-tournament team.
Non-tournament matches
Mahomet-Seymour 3, Washington 1. Mahomet-Seymour remained unbeaten with Saturday’s nonconference home win against Washington. Cayla Koerner scored in the first 30 seconds for the Bulldogs (6-0) off an assist from Brea Benson. Benson also scored in the first half, and Delaney King finished off the scoring for M-S.
Monticello 2, Centennial 0. Monticello made up for Friday’s postponement with Springfield Southeast with a nonconference win Saturday against Centennial. Megan Allen scored first for the Sages (5-3-3), and Elle Bodznick followed with a goal of her own off an Allen corner kick. Goalkeeper Emmie German had three saves in the shutout win.
In softball
At Carterville Round Robin
Carterville 2, Unity 0. Unity starter Taylor Henry struck out 10 and gave up two runs on six hits in six innings, but the Rockets couldn’t muster enough at the plate against Carterville. Ruby Tarr, Grace Frye and Jenna Adkins all singled in the loss.
Unity 4, Carbondale 0. The Rockets (8-4) ended its Saturday trip south on a high note by bouncing back to beat Carbondale after a late flurry of runs. Henry was 2 of 4 with an RBI in the win, and Adkins also drove in a run. Ashlyn Miller got the win after striking out five in seven scoreless innings.
Non-tournament games
Arcola 15, Martinsville 1. The three runs Arcola scored in the top of the first inning were all the Purple Riders needed for their Saturday road win at Martinsville. Twelve more runs in the next three innings just made it a blowout. Ariana Warren went 3 of 4 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI to lead Arcola (7-5). Ava Simpson, Keira Hohlbauch and Avery Kessler also drove in two runs apiece, with Hohlbauch giving up one run on seven hits and striking out three for the win.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 11-17, Decatur MacArthur 1-0. A pair of run-shortened victories helped ALAH sweep its Saturday doubleheader against MacArthur. Kailee Otto went 1 of 3 with a home run and three RBI in game one for the Knights (5-3), and Madison Schweighart got the win after allowing an unearned run on five hits and striking out five. Alisha Frederick was a perfect 4 of 4 with two home runs and four RBI in game two, and Layla Deel went 1 of 3 and also drove in four runs.
Illinois Valley Central 6, Monticello 1. Monticello trailed by three by the time it scored in the top of the fifth inning, but IVC answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to finish off its Illini Prairie Conference victory. Macey Hicks was 1 of 2 with an RBI and had the only hit for the Sages (4-5).
LeRoy 6-4, Salt Fork 5-1. LeRoy pitchers Haley Cox and Lilly Long both improved to 4-0 on the season in the Panthers’ nonconference doubleheader sweep of Salt Fork. Cox gave up five runs on eight hits and struck out six in game one, and Long followed up by giving up a single unearned run on three hits to go with 11 strikeouts in game two. Callie Warlow was 3 of 3 with two doubles and two runs scored in game one for the Panthers (9-2), and Warlow and Natalie Loy each singled and drove in a run in game two.
Mahomet-Seymour 10-11, Effingham 0-6. Mahomet-Seymour mixed lights-out pitching and a balanced offense to dominate Effingham in game one of Saturday’s Apollo Conference doubleheader and made it a sweep with a tighter victory in game two. Karley Yergler threw a five-inning two-hitter and struck out 11 for the game one win and got plenty of run support. Abbey Akers went 2 of 3 with a double, home run and three RBI, and Yergler helped her own cause with a homer and drove in two runs. Akers got the win in game two, and Kenadi Granadino and Jenna Wade had two RBI each for the Bulldogs (8-1).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Oakwood 15. PBL exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull off an improbable comeback victory against Oakwood in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Lorena Arnett, Carly Mutchmore, Aubrey Busboom, Averi Garret, Morgan Uden combined for 11 of PBL’s 18 hits and drove in two runs apiece for the Panthers (2-10) in the win. Karsen Rupp went 2 of 4 with three RBI for Oakwood (2-8), which scored 12 runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead, and Olivia Fegett was 3 of 5 with three RBI.
St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Tri-Valley 1. St. Joseph-Ogden extended its winning streak to three this week with Saturday’s nonconference home win against Tri-Valley. Maggie Ward pitched a complete game for the win for the Spartans (8-3), while Shayne Immke led the way at the plate with three hits, Addison Frick had two hits and Peyton Jones drove in two runs with a double.
In boys’ tennis
At Effingham. St. Thomas More’s Brandon Hood finished fourth in the No. 1 singles flight to lead the Sabers at the Mattoon Invitational held in Effingham. Hood went 2-2 on the day and won his first two matches 6-1, 6-2 and 7-5, 6-1. Rohan Thorpe lost his first match in the No. 2 singles flight, but won out through the back draw to finish fifth, which included an 8-3 victory in the fifth-place match. The teams of Jack McMahon and Parker Moore, Cale Quiram and Caleb Twohey and Blake Berningham and Thomas Coarpi all went 1-2 after winning their first-round matches in the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles flights, respectively.
In boys’ track and field
At Arthur. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond won five events and took first place in its own ALAH Invitational on Saturday. Max Allen did most of the winning for the Knights by sweeping the sprints. The ALAH senior won the 100-meter dash in 11.37 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 22.68 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 51.91 seconds. Other area teams included Tuscola in third, Sullivan in fifth, Arcola in sixth, Cerro Gordo/Bement in 11th and Villa Grove in 13th. Arcola’s Beau Edwards won the 800-meter run in 1:59.75, and Sullivan’s Aiden Ballinger placed first in the triple jump at 38 feet, 11 inches.
At Metamora. Champaign Central scored 58 points and finished fifth of 14 teams in Saturday’s Metamora Co-Ed. The Maroons had a pair of 2-3 finishes on the track as part of their top five placing as a team. Garrett McNeilly finished second in the 400-meter dash in 53.96 seconds (just five-tenths of a second behind the winner), and teammate Ronald Baker III was close behind in third place in 54.19 seconds. Nick Bonn also finished second in the 3,200-meter run in 10:34.89, and Fynn Bright was third in 10:35.74.
In girls’ track and field
At Arthur. A triple individual event win day for Alyssa Williams helped Tuscola win Saturday’s ALAH Invitational. Williams won the 100-meter dash in 12.66 seconds and he 200-meter dash in 26.18 seconds and got a win in the field with a top mark of 16 feet, 103/4 inches in the long jump. Lia Patterson was also a double event winner for the Warriors, sweeping the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles in personal bests of 15.55 seconds and 45.27 seconds, respectively. Cerro Gordo/Bement finished second as a team thanks to a throws sweep from Jazzi Hicks, who placed first in the shot put with a throw of 33-91/2 and first in the discus at 107-7. ALAH tied for fourth as a team and a got a triple jump win from Alexa Miller with a jump of 33-3. Arcola was seventh as a team, and Villa Grove rounded out the area contingent in 11th.
At Carterville. Unity won six events and scored 153 points to finish first at the Carterville Invitational in a field full of teams from southern Illinois. Kayla Nelson had the Rockets’ lone field event win with a first-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 14 feet, 11 inches. The rest of Unity’s wins came on the track. Ashlyn Denney won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 2.95 seconds, Bri Ritchie took first in the 300-meters in 51.15 seconds and Erica Woodard won the 1,600-meter run in 5:25.25. The Rockets also won the 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay.
At Metamora. Central finished seventh of 14 teams at the Metamora Co-Ed after scoring 20 points as a team. Kyla Canales had the top individual finish for the Maroons after placing second in the pole vault with a mark of 10 feet, 6 inches. Maria Buzing finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12 minutes, 36.91 seconds.