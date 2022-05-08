In baseball
Champaign Central 6, Herscher 0. Will O’Gorman pitched a complete-game shutout Saturday, striking out 12 in Champaign Central’s nonconference win against Herscher. Owen Hobbs and Charlie Hobbs drove in two runs apiece for the Maroons (21-5), and Jake Munroe, Carter Hall and Kendall Crawford had two hits each in the win.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Salt Fork 0. Three GCMS pitchers combined to throw a seven-inning shutout in Saturday’s nonconference win against Salt Fork in Tolono. Kellen Fanson got the win for the Falcons after giving up three hits and striking out six in four scoreless innings. Altin Nettleton struck out two in a scoreless, hitless seventh inning for the save. Mason Kutemeier paced GCMS at the plate, going 2 of 3 with two doubles and an RBI. Pedro Rangel had two hits for Salt Fork in the loss.
Illinois Valley Central 4, St. Thomas More 0. St. Thomas More (8-10) managed just two hits with a single apiece from Ryan Hendrickson and Riley Nelson in Saturday’s Illini Prairie Conference road loss at IVC. Cole Kemper took the loss in relief after giving up four runs — two earned — on five hits and one walk while striking out four in three innings.
Mahomet-Seymour 14-12, Mattoon 1-3. Mahomet-Seymour swept Mattoon, ran its winning streak to eight and won the Apollo Conference championship all in Saturday’s doubleheader in Mattoon. Blake Wolters dominated on the mound in game one, with the Purdue-bound right-hander striking out 15 to go with two walks and three hits. Carter Selk went 2 of 4 with three RBI and three runs for the Bulldogs (18-3) in game one, Chase Wagers finished 1 of 5 with three RBI. Mahomet-Seymour was just as productive at the plate in game two. Alexander McHale, Mateo Casilias and Wagers drove in two runs apiece in the back end of the doubleheader, and Zach Courson got the win after striking out six in five innings.
St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Reed-Custer 0. St. Joseph-Ogden starter Hayden Brazelton was untouchable Saturday in the Spartans’ nonconference shutout victory. Brazelton threw six hitless, scoreless innings and struck out 13 with the only blemishes on his outing a pair of walks. Coby Miller provided the run support by driving in two runs for the Spartans, and Adam Price finished 3 of 3 with a sole home run in the win.
St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Tri-Valley 1. St. Joseph-Ogden extended its winning streak to 18 consecutive games with a blowout victory against Tri-Valley capping the Spartans’ perfect day at home. Taylor Voorhees finished 2 of 2 with three RBI to lead SJ-O (26-2) at the plate, while Tyler Altenbaumer, Coby Miller and Andrew Beyers drove in two runs apiece. Connor Hale got the win after going up just one run on two hits in five innings.
Salt Fork 8, Unity 7. Salt Fork scored three runs in the top of the first inning, added four more in the top of the fourth and an insurance run in the sixth and needed all of them to fend off a late Unity rally. The Rockets scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but their comeback attempt fell just short. Derrick Richards was 2 of 3 with a triple and four RBI for the Storm (11-10), and Jameson Remole finished 2 of 3 with two RBI. Brock Suding went 1 of 4 with two RBI for Unity in the loss.
Unity 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Unity had scored all five of its runs by the time GCMS got on the board, and the Rockets put down the Falcons’ comeback attempt to win Saturday’s nonconference matchup. Damian Knoll and Brock Suding both went 2 of 3 with two RBI for the Rockets (22-3). Tyler Hensch got the win after giving up two runs on six hits and one walk and striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings. Zach Price finished 1 of 3 with two RBI for GCMS (11-7).
In softball
LeRoy 14-15, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0-0. A pair of blowout victories pushed LeRoy’s winning streak to nine Saturday in a nonconference doubleheader sweep of Cerro Gordo/Bement. LeRoy scored six runs in the top of the first inning in game one and finished with 14 runs on 16 hits. Callie Warlow was 3 of 4 with a double, home run and four RBI. Emma Bagnell went 2 of 3 with a double and three RBI, and Molly Buckles, who homered, and Karley Spratt drove in two runs apiece. Caroline Hill had two hits in game one for the Broncos (1-16). The offensive explosion continued in game two for the Panthers (23-5), who scored 15 runs on 20 hits. Natalie Loy was a perfect 4 of 4 with a triple and two RBI, and Emily Mennenga, Finley Howard and Katelyn Edgington also drove in two runs.
St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Salt Fork 1. Alyssa Acton threw a complete game two-hitter to lead St. Joseph-Ogden past Salt Fork in the SJ-O Triangular on Saturday. Acton got plenty of run support, with Shayne Immke homering twice and driving in four runs. Peyton Jones and Kelsey Martlage also homered for the Spartans, and Acton helped her own cause with three hits.
St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Macon Meridian 2. St. Joseph-Ogden followed up its win against Salt Fork with another to go 2-0 at the SJ-O Triangular on Saturday. Peyton Jones went 3 of 4 with three RBI for the Spartans (21-8-1), and Alyssa Acton had two hits. Madison Stevens got the win.
In girls’ soccer
St. Thomas More 7, Illinois Valley Central 0. St. Thomas More posted its second straight shutout in Illini Prairie Conference action this week, blowing out IVC behind a hat trick from Mary Katheryn Kluesner, who also had one assist. Emma Devocelle added two goals and one assist for the Sabers (7-11-2), and Leilani Sayavongsa and Ava Dickerson also scored in the shutout win.
Uni High 6, Decatur Lutheran 2. Uni High’s four-goal halftime lead was more than enough to knock off East Central Illinois Conference rivals Decatur Lutheran on Saturday in Urbana. Mikayla Blanke led the Illineks (9-7) with three goals and one assist. Sophie Anderson assisted on three goals, Maxine van der Donk had one goal and one assist and Florence Lin also scored for Uni High. Goalkeeper Cora Lewis-Patterson made three saves.