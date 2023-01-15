In boys’ basketball
Bloomington Central Catholic MLK Tournament
Quincy Notre Dame 53, Champaign Central 40. Central faced a double-digit deficit at halftime and couldn’t rally in Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame in Bloomington in its first game of the day. Matching 18-12 quarters in favor of the Raiders to start the game put the Maroons in a hole they couldn’t climb out of in the 13-point loss. Chris Bush scored 12 points to lead Central, and Torion Rhone chipped in 11.
Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament
El Paso-Gridley 64, Fisher 31. Fisher fell behind early after a tough first quarter offensively and couldn’t recover in the opening round of the HOIC/McLean County Tournament at El Paso on Saturday. Ryan Hopkins put up 14 points, four rebounds and two steals, but it wasn’t enough for the Bunnies (2-14) as their losing streak hit 10 games.
Morton Shootout
Unity 52, Evansville (Ind.) Country Day 40. Unity held Evansville Country Day to single digits in each of the first two quarters and turned its eight-point halftime advantage into a double-digit victory in Morton. Henry Thomas knocked down three three-pointers and had 13 points to lead the Rockets (11-7), who pushed their winning streak to three with Saturday’s neutral-site victory. Austin Langendorf also had 11 points in the win and scored all of them in the second half.
Washington 47, Champaign Central 41. Central’s busy day ended the way it started — with a neutral-site loss. The Maroons (4-12) hung with Washington throughout Saturday’s game in Morton, but they could never gain the upper hand against the Panthers. Bush again led Central with 12 points, and Rhone finished with 11 points for the second time Saturday.
Vermilion County Tournament
Hoopeston Area 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31. Hoopeston Area pulled away in the second half thanks to a pair of 17-point quarters and turned Saturday’s first round game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm from a tight one at halftime into a 28-point rout. Kendrick Sigerill’s consistent scoring effort saw him lead the Cornjerkers (12-9) with a game-high 17 points. Anthony Zamora added 15 points in the win, and Owen Root finished with 12 points. Jase Latoz made three three-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Buffaloes (4-13).
Oakwood 60, Westville 34. Oakwood’s Dalton Hobick was lights out from three-point range Saturday and knocked down six shots beyond the arc to finish with a game-high 26 points and lead the Comets past Westville. Hobick made half of his three-pointers in the first quarter, as Oakwood (14-6) took a double-digit lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Alec Harrison also hit double figures with 13 points for the Comets in the win. Drew Wichtowski led the Tigers (12-7) with 11 points, and Landen Haurez finished with 10.
Salt Fork 59, Armstrong-Potomac 37. Salt Fork pushed its moderate halftime edge into a double-digit lead by the end of the third quarter and kept pushing that advantage for a 22-point victory on the opening day of tournament play. Garrett Taylor scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Storm (17-1) and was joined in double figures by Blake Norton, who added 17 points of his own. Kollin Asbur paced Armstrong-Potomac (5-12) with 15 points.
Non-tournament
Danville 55, La Salette 15. Danville never gave up more than six points in a single quarter in its Saturday romp against La Salette. The Vikings led 19-3 after the first quarter and never looked back in their 40-point victory. Eight different players scored for Danville (7-11) in the win. Jonathan Ireland led the way with nine points, which all came in the first quarter. Eamon Marti paced the Lions (6-10) with seven points.
Decatur St. Teresa 76, Argenta-Oreana 60. Argenta-Oreana hung with St. Teresa through the first quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the second for a nine-point halftime lead and rode that advantage to Saturday’s 16-point nonconference victory. Jalynn Flowers put up 13 points to lead the Maroons (8-10), while Dylan Ragsdale joined him in double figures with 10 points in the loss.
Grant Park 54, Watseka 38. Watseka found itself trailing early against Grant Park and never recovered in Saturday’s nonconference home loss. Evan LaBelle had 10 points to lead the Warriors (6-12), and six other players scored in the loss.
Heritage 63, Judah Christian 48. Heritage’s Drew Williams went off for 33 points and helped the Hawks top Judah Christian on Saturday in Broadlands. Williams scored 14 of his game-high points in the second quarter to give Heritage (6-13) a double-digit halftime lead. The Hawks’ senior forward made 11 shots (all twos) and was 11 of 15 from the free-throw line. Timmy Wilson also added 10 points in the win. Tucker Bailey led the Tribe (5-10) with 16 points and was joined in double figures by Joey Limentato with 11 points.
North Vermillion (Ind.) 58, Schlarman 35. Schlarman got a game-high 25 points from Jerry Reed, but the Hilltoppers’ trip across state lines ends in a 23-point loss against a balanced North Vermillion offense with three players in double figures. Reed made 10 two-pointers and finished 5 of 11 at the free-throw line in a third straight loss for Schlarman (5-10).
St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Maroa-Forsyth 54. St. Joseph-Ogden set the tone for Saturday’s nonconference road game with a 25-point effort — and 16-point lead — in the first quarter. Not much changed the rest of the game. The Spartans (14-3) pushed its advantage to 25 points by halftime and cruised to an easy victory. Tanner Jacob led SJ-O with 17 points and was joined in double figures by Ty Pence with 16 points, Logan Smith with 15 and Tanner Siems with 10.
In girls’ basketball
Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament
Le Roy 47, Lexington 33. Le Roy set the tone in the first half by building a 10-point lead at the break and maintained that advantage through its first round HOIC/McLean County Tournament win against Lexington. Natalie Loy put up a double-double for the Panthers (12-9) with 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with two assists and two blocks. Haley Cox also scored 13 points in the win and also had six assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament
Argenta-Oreana 41, Blue Ridge 25. Argenta-Oreana doubled up Blue Ridge in the first quarter, held the Knights scoreless in the second and held strong in the second half to beat Blue Ridge for the second time in three days to open the LPC tournament. Angelina Madrigal paced the Bombers (3-14) with 10 points, and seven of her teammates also scored in Saturday’s road win in Farmer City. Phoebe Reynolds also had 10 points for the Knights (4-15).
Non-tournament
Clinton 65, Illini Central 47. Clinton started strong and finished even stronger in Saturday’s nonconference road win against Illini Central with an early lead capped by a fairly dominant fourth quarter for the 18-point victory. Clara Dempsey scored a game-high 16 points for the Maroons (11-11). MaKayla Koeppel added 12 points in the win, Heidi Humble had 11 and Avery Smith made it four Clinton players in double figures with 10.
Decatur St. Teresa 60, Urbana 44. Urbana’s first-quarter lead disappeared by halftime after a tough second quarter, and the Tigers couldn’t forestall a fifth straight defeat in Saturday’s nonconference home loss to St. Teresa. Gabby Mboyo led Urbana (2-9) with 13 points, and Jasmine McCullough made a pair of three-pointers and chipped in 10 points in the loss.
Sullivan 45, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 37. Sullivan took control in the first quarter against Windsor/Stew-Stras and fended off a late charge from the Hatchets for the nonconference victory Saturday. Addison Minor scored a game-high 16 points for Sullivan (8-13), while Emily Miller pulled down 14 rebounds.
Watseka 56, South Newton (Ind.) 20. Watseka’s winning streak hit double digits with Saturday’s easy home win against South Newton, with the Warriors blitzing the Rebels early to secure their 10th straight victory. It was a team effort for Watseka (16-2) offensively. Ava Swartz and Jasmine Essington led the way with 10 points apiece, and 11 total players scored in the lopsided win.
In boys’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Centennial won half of Saturday’s dozen events, but it was the Chargers’ depth that helped them secure a commanding victory in the triangular meet against Mahomet-Seymour and Metamora. Centennial finished with 242 points as a team, easily outpacing the Bulldogs (150 points) and Redbirds (117 points). Centennial opened Saturday with a win from Christopher Williams in 1-meter diving with a score of 184.65 points, and the Chargers kept it going with a win in the 200-yard medley relay from Matthew Piercy, Tyler Oatman, Gyujin Lee and Evan Piercy in 1 minute, 48.31 seconds. Lee, Oatman and Matthew Piercy also won an individual event. Lee took first in the 100-yard butterfly in 56 seconds, Oatman won the 100-yard freestyle in 51.73 seconds and Matthew Piercy placed first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.01. Mahomet-Seymour’s Aron Varga was a multi-event winner with victories in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:05.71 and 100-yard breaststroke in 1:04.24. Varga also swam on the Bulldogs’ winning 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams. Mahomet-Seymour also got a 1-2 finish in the 200-yard freestyle from Owen Kearns and Emmett Kearns in 1:54.15 and 2:00.16, respectively.
At Orland Park. A pair of individual event wins from Nolan Miller helped Champaign Central finish fifth in the 12-team Carl Sandburg Invitational on Saturday. The Maroons scored 240 points as a team, finishing 169 points behind team champion Maine South. Miller won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 41.38 seconds and outpaced his closest competitive by just more than 6 seconds. Miller’s victory in the 100-yard freestyle was closer, but his winning time of 47.25 seconds was still nearly 11/2 seconds faster than the runner-up. Aidan Williams also added a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.24 seconds for Central.
In wrestling
At Fairbury. Unity dominated the Illini Prairie Conference Duals with seven blowout victories Saturday in Fairbury. The Rockets defeated host Prairie Central 75-6 in the opening round and went on to post similarly one-sided wins against Pontiac (77-6), Rantoul (82-0), Illinois Valley Central (82-0), St. Thomas More (71-9), St. Joseph-Ogden (67-6) and Monticello (75-3). Unity’s Nick Nosler also went 7-0 on the day at 220 pounds to set a new program record with 141 career victories. Nosler had one forfeit win, one major decision, one technical fall and four pinfall victories on the day. The latter included a victory in just 16 seconds against IVC’s Dalton Sweetin. Unity’s Travis McCarter matched Nosler with a 16-second pinfall victory against St. Joseph-Ogden’s Gary Page at 106 pounds, but Hunter Eastin had the Rockets’ quickest win of the day with a 15-second pinfall against Pontiac’s Beau Zygadlo at 182 pounds. St. Joseph-Ogden finished third as a team, Monticello was fourth, Prairie Central fifth, Rantoul seven and St. Thomas More eighth.
At Mahomet. Three wins and two other top-three finishes helped Mahomet-Seymour win its own Marty Williams Invitational on Saturday. Brennan Houser got the Bulldogs’ first win with a dominant 19-5 major decision at 182 pounds against Rock Island’s Steven Marquez. Mateo Casillas quickly followed for Mahomet-Seymour at 195 pounds with a 7-0 decision in the championship match against Andrew Marquez of Rock Island. And Camden Harms capped the Bulldogs’ team victory with a pinfall victory in 5 minutes, 39 seconds against Chatham Glenwood’s Mark Helm to win the 285-pound title. Centennial placed 13th as a team with a pair of runner-up finishes. Trevor Schoonover finished second at 132 pounds after losing by a 4:30 pinfall to Normal West’s Evan Willock at 132 pounds. The Chargers also got a second-place finish from Jack Banhart at 220 pounds following a 4-2 decision loss to Normal’s Cooper Caraway. Champaign Central finished 20th as a team, and Ronald Baker’s seventh-place finish at 126 pounds was the Maroons’ best.
At Normal. A pair of top-two finishers helped Danville place fifth overall in the 14-team George Girardi Invitational hosted by Normal U-High. Urbana was 11th as a team. Phil Shaw IV picked up a first-place finish for Danville at 182 pounds with a pinfall victory in 1 minute, 55 seconds in the title match against Limestone’s Cameron Peterson. The Vikings also got a runner-up finish from Ty Rangel at 126 pounds after he fell by pinfall in the championship to Peoria Richwood’s Bernard Cox. Urbana also had a winner Saturday after Cordero Sims took first at 113 pounds thanks to a 3-0 decision in the title match against Richwood’s Colton Boyer.