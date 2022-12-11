Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
➜ Arthur Christian 77, Faith Bible 53. Asa Binion scored a career-high 22 points and drained four threes as the Conquering Riders (3-6) rode to a comfortable home win.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 68, Uni High 22. The Broncos (6-4) cruised past the Illineks (1-10) in nonconference play to snap a two-game losing streak on their home floor.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63, Cissna Park 41. Cameron Steinbaugh dropped 25 points, Aaron Maquet chipped in 13 points and JJ Hall added 11 points to help the Buffaloes (2-3) earn a Vermilion Valley Conference win on their home floor. Cissna Park (0-7) was led by Gavin Spitz’s 19-point performance.
➜ Monticello 54, Maroa-Forsyth 48. Trey Welter poured in a career-high 26 points and Will Ross snagged a career-best eight rebounds to key the Sages (3-3) to a narrow win over the Trojans. Drew Sheppard chipped in a team-high nine rebounds and Matt Swartz dished five assists to help seal the win.
➜ Morton 51, Champaign Central 48. Morton outscored Champaign Central 20-12 in the final eight minutes of play to earn a comeback win at the Potterdome in nonconference play. Chris Bush paced the Maroons (1-3) with 18 points, while Axel Baldwin chipped in 11 points and Torion Rhone scored 10 points.
➜ Mt. Zion 60, Centennial 53. Dual 18-point showings from Preston Sledge and Sathvik Thatikonda paced the Chargers (3-5) in a nonconference loss on the road. Centennial outscored the Braves 20-14 in the fourth quarter as its comeback effort fell short.
➜ Paris 66, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 35. Despite 11 points from Connor Nettles and 10 points from Wyatt Hillgoss, the Knights (4-4) were unable to collect a road win.
➜ Prairie Central 75, St. Anne 30. The Hawks (8-0) flew past St. Anne to remain undefeated, with Tyler Curl’s 21 points pacing the offense in Fairbury. Dylan Bazzell chipped in 19 points, Levi Goad scored 15 points and Drew Haberkorn added 11 points to cement the sizable nonconference win.
➜ Rantoul 44, Kankakee 41. Seventeen points from Jacksen Adkins and 10 points from Kyrin Martin propelled the host Eagles (2-5), who overcame a 29-25 deficit at the start of the third quarter. The nonconference win broke a four-game losing streak.
➜ Salt Fork 46, Hoopeston Area 36. Garrett Taylor deposited 22 points and Blake Norton chipped in 11 points to motor Salt Fork (5-0) past the host Cornjerkers (5-2), who were led by Owen Root’s 21-point effort.
➜ St. Thomas More 61, Chrisman 32. Four different players reached double figures scoring for the visiting Sabers (4-5), who bounced back from a loss to Prairie Central on Friday by besting the Cardinals (2-7) in non-league action. Peace Bumba‘s 16 points paced that quartet of STM players, and he was joined by Ryan Hendrickson (14 points), Wilson Kirby (13 points) and Owen Yeager (13 points). Chrisman was led by Nicholas Eddy‘s 11 points and Rogan Maloney (eight points).
In girls’ basketball
Iroquois West Holiday Tournament
At Gilman and Onarga
➜ Herscher 55, Milford 25. Top-seeded Herscher cruised past eighth-seeded Milford to open play in Gilman.
➜ Hoopeston Area 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 42. The second-seeded Cornjerkers kept the fifth-seeded Panthers at bay to remain in the hunt for the tournament title.
➜ Iroquois West 43, Dwight 22. Tournament host Iroquois West had little problem with Dwight as the third-seeded Raiders nearly doubled up the sixth-seeded Trojans in their first game of the event.
➜ Iroquois West 42, Hoopeston Area 20. The Raiders (5-5) took their home floor again a few hours later and downed the Cornjerkers (5-5) to remain unbeaten on the weekend. They’ll face Herscher on Monday night after the Tigers beat Clifton Central 49-42 in the second round.
➜ Wilmington 42, Milford 24. The Bearcats (1-11) faced fifth-seeded Wilmington and will await a meeting with Dwight on Monday night following a convincing Wildcats win.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian 47, Faith Bible 39. The Conquering Riders (5-4) cruised to their fifth win in six games behind 24 points and 12 rebounds from Addi Erwin and eight steals from Jodi Kuhns.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 36, Monticello 23. The first Illini Prairie Conference game of the season didn’t go well for the host Sages (4-5), who fell short against the Grey Ghosts. Maia High was Monticello’s top offensive producer with 10 points as the Sages produced just 11 points over the final three quarters of play. High added six rebounds to go with Megan Allen‘s six points and four rebounds and Jobi Smith‘s three points, two rebounds and two assists.
➜ Cissna Park 51, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33. The host Timberwolves (8-1) earned a Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Buffaloes (6-3) thanks to a 22-point performance from Mikayla Knake, nine points from Josie Neukomm, seven points and five boards from Sophia Duis and five points from Regan King.
➜ Heyworth 43, Clinton 36. Avery Smith scored 14 points and Clara Dempsey added 11 points — including a trio of triples — as the Maroons (5-5) fell short in a nonconference battle on their home floor.
➜ Mattoon 65, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42. The visiting Knights (7-3) trailed just 16-15 after one quarter but were outscored 18-8 in the second period and 19-8 in the fourth quarter en route to a nonconference loss. Charley Condill and Claire Seal each neared a double-double for ALAH. Condill finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, and Seal recorded 12 points and eight boards. Kailee Otto added five points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals.
➜ Watseka 58, Tri-Point 34. Eighteen points and eight rebounds from Ava Swartz, 12 points from Brianna Denault, 11 points and nine boards from Becca Benoit and 10 points from Emily Miller powered the visiting Warriors (8-2) to their second victory in a row.
In wrestling
➜ At Benton. Unity won all five of its matches in a dual tournament hosted by Benton, downing Harrisburg (66-18), Carterville (63-10), Effingham (72-6), Caldwell County (Ky.) (42-39) and host Benton (68-10). Ryan Rink captured all five of his matches in the 152 pound weight class, as did Alex Abrahamson at 285.
➜ At Bloomington. Mahomet-Seymour earned its 1,000th all-time win with a 64-15 triumph over Mascoutah, the fourth of five wins in a dual meet at Bloomington. The Bulldogs also triumphed over Belleville East (53-20), Granite City (72-12), Triad (63-12) and Pekin (69-6). Caden Hatton (113 pounds) and Gage Decker (152) won five matches for the Bulldogs, while Colton McClure (106), Justus Vrona (120), Tallen Pawlak (145), Cale Hillard (170) and Camden Harms (285) each won four matches.
In boys’ swimming and diving
➜ At Bloomington. Mahomet-Seymour split dual events against Danville and host Bloomington, claiming an 87-44 win over the Vikings and before being edged in a 75-71 loss to the Purple Raiders. Emmett Kearns earned a win in the 200 yard individual medley (2:11.22), while Aron Varga captured the 100 butterfly (58.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.75).