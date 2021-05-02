In baseball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, Pana 5. Logan Brough‘s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke a 5-all tie, and Nik Miller added an insurance RBI hit shortly after to help the host Knights (5-4) to a nonconference win. Wyatt Romine also drove in a run for ALAH.
Champaign Central 12-11, Peoria Notre Dame 2-8. The visiting Maroons (5-4) swept a Big 12 Conference doubleheader behind a relentless attack. Jake Munroe swatted a triple and two doubles for Central in Game 1 to go with Jack Doubet‘s three hits. Game 2 saw Leo Severin toss a complete-game two-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Maroons. He was supported by Charlie Cekander‘s three hits and Owen Hobbs‘ three runs scored.
Chillicothe IVC 7, Unity 4. The visiting Rockets (0-1) suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference affair. Blake Kimball went 2 for 4 with a run scored for Unity, which added single RBI from Tyler Hensch and Damian Knoll.
Cissna Park 24-17, Momence 2-1. The visiting Timberwolves (4-2) put together an offensive barrage in a Sangamon Valley Conference sweep. Game 1 included Malaki Verkler putting up three hits, five RBI and three runs scored for Cissna Park to go with four RBI from Mason Blanck and three RBI from Bryce Sluis. Ian Rogers recorded a four-inning one-hitter in Game 2, netting 10 strikeouts on the mound. The Timberwolves’ offense this time was paced by two RBI apiece from Rogers, Devin Hull and Gavin Spitz.
Maroa-Forsyth 13, Tuscola 3. A nine-run first inning did in the host Warriors (0-3) in a five-inning nonconference loss. Caden Baer, Peyton Armstrong and Nathan Koester each knocked in a run for Tuscola.
Milford 7, Watseka 0. Payton Harwood tossed a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 12 along the way for the host Bearcats (3-1), who dispatched the Warriors (1-2) in non-league action. Aaron Banning‘s two hits and three RBI paced the Milford offense and was backed by two RBI from Trey Totheroh. Watseka’s hits were recorded by Maddux Rigsby and Brayden Haines.
Oakwood 11-1, LeRoy 7-16. The Comets (3-4) and host Panthers (6-2) split a nonconference doubleheader. In Game 1, Oakwood pulled away with a four-run eighth inning after both teams scored once in the seventh. Dalton Hobick and Isaiah Ruch each homered, Ruch finished with three RBI and Hobick recorded two RBI, the latter mark matched by Jacob Spear. Jaron Pinkerton blasted a homer for LeRoy and posted two RBI. Game 2 lasted just four innings as the Panthers scored 11 times in the fourth. Blake Roundtree homered among three hits, notched four RBI and tossed four innings of two-hit ball for LeRoy, and Pinkerton chipped in three RBI.
Ridgeview 17, Judah Christian 2. A 13-run second inning allowed the host Mustangs (1-1) to roll past the Tribe (0-2) in non-league action. Cade Hettmansberger tripled and drove in a run for Judah
St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Monticello 9. After falling behind 5-2 in the first two innings, the visiting Spartans (10-1) overwhelmed the Sages (2-2) in IPC action. Coby Miller homered among his three hits, drove in four runs and scored four times for SJ-O, which received a five-RBI effort from Tyler Altenbaumer and three RBI apiece from Andrew Beyers and Zach Martinie. Joey Sprinkle and Jake Edmondson each went deep for Monticello, with the former driving in three runs on the day and the latter two.
In softball
Arcola 7, Salt Fork 6. The host Purple Riders spoiled opening day for the Storm (0-1) in a nonconference outcome. Salt Fork was done in by five errors, led by Mackenzie Russell’s 12 strikeouts in the circle and two RBI apiece from Russell and Kendall Cooley.
Argenta-Oreana 15, St. Teresa 0. Cassi Newbanks struck out 13 of the 18 hitters she faced for the host Bombers (3-0) in their non-league romp. Michelle Hollon (4 for 4), Ava Armstrong (3 for 3) and Miriah Powell (3 for 4) paced the A-O offense.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3, Pana 0. Makenzie Brown and Madison Schweighart combined on a nonconference shutout, with Brown notching 14 strikeouts in five innings of work. Brown doubled twice and drove in a run for the host Knights (7-3), who added another RBI from Ryli Kauffman.
LeRoy 7-18, Tri-Point 1-1. The host Panthers (5-4) blitzed their nonconference opponent for a doubleheader sweep. Karlee Eastham fired a complete-game five-hitter with 10 strikeouts in Game 1. Emily Bogema and Lauren Bossingham each contributed two RBI for LeRoy in the opener. Game 2 saw Haley Cox throw a no-hitter and strike out 12 across four innings for the Panthers, who received two doubles and three RBI from Lynsee Clow.
Mahomet-Seymour 17-20, Taylorville 0-4. The visiting Bulldogs (6-3) scorched their Apollo Conference enemy in a doubleheader. Karley Yergler produced a one-hit shutout in Game 1, tossing eight strikeouts along the way. Yergler also homered among three hits, drove in three runs and scored four times in the opener, while Ashley Campbell netted four RBI and Kenadi Granadino turned in another three. Game 2 saw more of the same — Yergler homered and doubled twice among four hits, while Aubrie Shore and Abigail Akers each bashed two doubles.
St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Monticello 3. The visiting Spartans (7-4) ended a two-game skid by taking down this Illini Prairie Conference bout with the Sages (3-1). Shayne Immke posted a massive day at the plate for SJ-O, homering twice, recording six RBI and scoring three runs. Kaylee Ward added two hits and two RBI for the victors. Mackenzie Daniels and Avery Oberheim both hit homers for Monticello in the loss.
In girls’ soccer
Monticello 2, Urbana 0. Milly Machinchy and Grace Bonds each scored a goal for the host Sages (2-2-2), who got back to .500 on the season with a nonconference win versus the Tigers (0-4). Alyssa Pankau made three saves in net for Urbana.
In boys’ track and field
At Bloomington. Prairie Central took second of five teams in a meet hosted by Bloomington Central Catholic, the Hawks’ 96 points only behind Olympia’s 1031/2. Dylan Bazzell had a strong day for Prairie Central, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 16.60 seconds and the high jump in 5 feet, 10 inches. Grant Fogarty and Isaiah Adams also posted event wins for the Hawks, with Fogarty taking first in the 3,200 run (11 minutes, 50.98 seconds) and Adams winning the triple jump in 38-5.
At Metamora. In an eight-team meet, Champaign Central was led individually by Garrett McNeilly‘s fourth-place showing in the 400-meter dash, as he clocked 56.51 seconds. The Maroons’ 3,200 relay team of Alex Ahmari, Quinn Kolodziej, Jake Seraphin and Isaac Tuck took third, as well, in 9 minutes, 19.89 seconds.
At Rantoul. Hayden Knott captured titles in the shot put and discus competitions to guide St. Joseph-Ogden to the team championship in a 12-team event, the Spartans’ 178 points a bit better than runner-up Monticello’s 162. Knott threw 56 feet, 23/4 inches in the shot and 176-2 in the discus to top both fields. SJ-O’s other event wins came from Brandon Mattsey in the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 53.12 seconds) and its 3,200 relay unit. Monticello’s event wins came from Jacob Tackett in the 200 dash (23.03), Kolton Knuffman in the 110 hurdles (16.52), Heath Smith in the high jump (5-10) and its 800 relay unit. Some other local event winners were Unity’s Kyle Burgoni in the 100 dash (11.03), Urbana’s Jeremiah Hamilton in the 400 dash (51.15), Danville’s Matthew Thomas in the 300 hurdles (43.96), Urbana’s Daniel Mboyo in the long jump (23-0) and the Tigers’ 400 relay.
In girls’ track and field
At Bloomington. Prairie Central wound up third of five teams in a meet hosted by Bloomington Central Catholic, the Hawks’ 41 points placing them behind Olympia’s 118 and BCC’s 81. Izabelle Behrends gave Prairie Central its lone event win, taking the 300-meter hurdles crown in 56.09 seconds.
At Metamora. In an eight-team meet, Champaign Central received top finishes from Maaike Niekerk in the 3,200-meter run (third in 13 minutes, 1.10 seconds) and Narmeen Chahal in the 400 dash (fourth in 1:08.19).
In boys’ tennis
At Champaign. Centennial took down Peoria Richwoods 6-3 and Danville 6-0 in a pair of Big 12 Conference matchups at Lindsay Courts. Chris Sarol and David Diep each won twice in singles play for the Chargers and teamed up for a doubles victory versus Richwoods. James Braun and Lino Jo came together for a doubles win in each matchup.
At Peoria. Urbana suffered a 7-2 Big 12 Conference loss to Peoria Notre Dame. Bill Layton secured the No. 1 singles victory with a 6-1, 6-2 result, and the Tigers’ other point came courtesy Tabeeb Khandaker and Deep Patel at No. 3 doubles (5-7, 7-5, 10-5).
In wrestling
At Mahomet. Five different Mahomet-Seymour wrestlers won a pair of contested matches as the Bulldogs defeated Lawrenceville 67-9 and Pontiac 76-6 in a triangular. Caden Hatton (106 pounds), Logan Hillard (145), Braeden Heinold (152), Gage Granadino (170) and Daniel Renshaw (220) each fell into that category, with Hillard, Heinold and Renshaw all winning one match by fall in less than 40 seconds.