Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Argenta
➜ Decatur Lutheran 69, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43. The eighth-seeded Knights (9-12) couldn’t keep pace with the top-seeded Lions in a quarterfinal setback. Wyatt Hilligoss fired off for 21 points and seven rebounds to pace ALAH, which draws into a consolation quarterfinal versus 11th-seeded Tri-County at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Jayce Parsons added seven points and three boards.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 50, Villa Grove 42. Tyson Moore produced 28 points for the second-seeded Broncos (14-8), who held off an upset bid from the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (8-13) in quarterfinal action. CG/B will face third-seeded Okaw Valley in Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal, while Villa Grove draws ninth-seeded Heritage in Tuesday’s 5 p.m. consolation quarterfinal.
➜ Cumberland 47, Arcola 41. The fifth-seeded Purple Riders (9-11) were upended by the fourth-seeded Pirates in a tournament quarterfinal. They’ll face either seventh-seeded Villa Grove or ninth-seeded Heritage in Friday’s 6 p.m. consolation semifinal.
➜ Okaw Valley 73, Argenta-Oreana 70. A 30-17 scoring disadvantage in the fourth quarter doomed the seventh-seeded Bombers (10-11) versus the second-seeded Timberwolves in this quarterfinal. Chase Logue knocked down five three-pointers and logged 21 points for A-O, which will face 10th-seeded Blue Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a consolation quarterfinal. Jalynn Flowers (14 points), Ethan Mahan (11 points) and Jamario Barbee (11 points) also hit double figures for the Bombers.
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Lexington 49, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39. The top-seeded Minutemen held off the third-seeded Falcons (13-8) in the tournament’s third-place game at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center.
➜ Ridgeview 54, Tri-Valley 46. The 11th-seeded Mustangs (7-16) completed a strong run through consolation play, topping the ninth-seeded Vikings in the consolation side’s championship at El Paso. Ridgeview has won four of its last six games overall.
Salem Invitational
➜ Champaign Central 49, Madison 38. Chris Bush turned in a 15-point performance for the Maroons, who qualified for the fifth-place game by holding down the Trojans in consolation play. David Riley and Luke Swanson each bucketed eight points for Central, with Riley chipping in a team-high six rebounds and tying for the team lead with three assists. Landon Robinson (six points, four rebounds) also had a nice outing.
➜ Champaign Central 59, Effingham 55. After outscoring the opposition 18-2 in the fourth quarter, the Maroons (7-14) bettered the Flaming Hearts 13-7 in overtime to pick up a win in the tournament’s fifth-place game. Bush went off for 28 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Central, which snared 11 points apiece from Robinson and Riley.
Nontournament
➜ Bishop McNamara 64, Cissna Park 29. In their second game of the day, the visiting Timberwolves (3-19) were shut down by the Irish for a nonconference defeat. Seth Walder compiled 10 points and Gavin Spitz chipped in six points for Cissna Park.
➜ Chatham Glenwood 57, Mahomet-Seymour 41. The visiting Bulldogs (7-11) were outscored 16-4 in the second quarter en route to a nonconference loss. Wyatt Bohm recorded 12 points and three assists for M-S, which garnered nine points from Byron Lynch and Finn Randolph’s six points and three assists.
➜ Cissna Park 64, Grace Christian 52. Tyler Neukomm and Walder starred for the Timberwolves in their first game of the day, winning on a neutral court in Kankakee. Neukomm’s 23 points and Walder’s 21 points paced Cissna Park, which earned its second consecutive win.
➜ Herscher 36, Watseka 35. A two-point lead entering the fourth quarter didn’t hold for the host Warriors (6-14) as they were dealt a nonconference loss by the slimmest of margins. Evan LaBelle poured in 13 points for Watseka, which added seven points from Quinn Starkey and six points from Dane Martin.
➜ Milford 71, Chrisman 43. Adin Portwood erupted for 33 points, including five three-pointers, as the host Bearcats (16-7) extended their win streak to five with a Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the Cardinals (7-14). Gavin Schunke tacked on 15 points for Milford, which added seven points from Payton Harwood. Nic Eddy’s 14 points and Triston Lehmkuhl’s 11 points powered Chrisman.
➜ Mt. Zion 64, Unity 49. A 24-11 first-quarter deficit proved too much to overcome for the host Rockets (13-8), who had a five-game win streak end at the hands of a nonconference opponent. Henry Thomas banked 18 points for Unity, complemented by nine points from Will Cowan.
➜ Nicolet (Wis.) 60, Urbana 53. Malcolm Morris’ 18 points was the top scoring mark for the host Tigers (3-17) as they were dealt a narrow loss to an out-of-state foe. Gideon Kapongo added 10 points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Effingham St. Anthony 38. Ty Pence put together another big night for the host Spartans (16-4), as the Illinois State signee compiled 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field to lead his team to a nonconference win. Pence hit four three-pointers, pulled in six rebounds and made four steals as well for SJ-O, which earned 12 points and six rebounds from Logan Smith along with six points apiece from Tanner Jacob and Coy Taylor.
➜ Teutopolis 60, Prairie Central 35. The host Hawks (18-2) lagged less than 24 hours after hanging on to defeat rival Pontiac in overtime, suffering a nonconference loss in a battle of Class 2A state-ranked squads. Tyler Curl’s nine points, Drew Fehr’s eight points and Camden Palmore’s six points paced Prairie Central.
➜ Tuscola 58, Schlarman 11. The host Warriors (18-3) locked in defensively for their fourth victory in a row, rumbling past the Hilltoppers (5-12) in a non-league showdown. Josiah Hortin led a trio of Tuscola players in double figures scoring with 14 points, joined by Chris Boyd (12 points) and Jackson Barrett (11 points). Jordan Quinn added six points and seven rebounds. CL Dye’s five points and Ricky Soderstrom’s four points led Schlarman.
In girls’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
At Warrensburg
➜ Tuscola 53, Meridian 11. Not only did the top-seeded Warriors (24-0) keep their unbeaten season intact, but they also opened the tournament with a dominant win over the No. 8 seed. Ella Boyer connected on five three-point shots en route to 21 points for Tuscola, which will face fifth-seeded Warrensburg-Latham in a 6 p.m. Tuesday semifinal. Also stepping up in this win for Tuscola were Sydney Moss (10 points, eight rebounds), Lia Patterson (two points, six rebounds, five assists) and Molly Macaulay (five points, five rebounds).
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 50, Clinton 48. The fourth-seeded Maroons (11-15) came up just short to the fifth-seeded Cardinals in a first-round loss, dropping them in Monday's 7:30 p.m. consolation semifinal against sixth-seeded Sullivan.
➜ St. Teresa 57, Sullivan 42. Sixth-seeded Sullivan (8-16) was turned aside by the third-seeded Bulldogs and heads into Monday's 7:30 p.m. consolation semifinal with fourth-seeded Clinton.
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Toledo
➜ Tri-County 66, Cerro Gordo/Bement 27. The top-seeded Titans (18-6) bursted out to a 26-8 first-quarter lead on the third-seeded Broncos (16-7) and rode that to a tournament championship. Kaylin Williams boasted a 13-point, 15-rebound double-double for Tri-County, which soaked up 17 points from Thaylee Barry and a 16-point, seven-steal, five-assist effort from Josie Armstrong. Haley Garrett’s nine points and Reese Brunner’s five points led CG/B.
➜ Arcola 56, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51. The fourth-seeded Purple Riders (15-5) outscored the second-seeded Knights (14-7) by an 18-11 margin in overtime and earned a win in the fifth-place game as a result. Claire Seal recorded a 27-point, 15-rebound double-double for ALAH, which snagged 16 points and six steals from Kailee Otto plus 15 rebounds from Charley Condill.
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
At El Paso
➜ Fisher 47, Ridgeview 41. The eighth-seeded Bunnies (9-11) fended off the 10th-seeded Mustangs (9-15) to earn the consolation championship after losing in the tournament’s first round.
Nontournament
➜ Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern 60, Cissna Park 29. The host Timberwolves (19-5) lost for the first time in their last four games, stumbling in nonconference action. Addison Lucht’s 13 points and Mikayla Knake’s 10 points led Cissna Park, which added three points and seven rebounds from Sophie Duis.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 43, Chatham Glenwood 35. Savannah Orgeron’s 22 points played a big role in the visiting Bulldogs (18-6) ending a two-game skid with a non-league win. Kylie Waldinger threw in nine points for M-S, which gained six points apiece from Durbin Thomas and Abby Bunting plus nine rebounds from Bunting.
➜ Milford 36, Chrisman 33. Hunter Mowrey’s 14 points and seven rebounds and Brynlee Wright’s 12 points and 10 rebounds propelled the host Bearcats (3-19) to their second win in their last three games, as they dispatched the Cardinals (4-19) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Addison Phipps keyed Chrisman with seven points and 10 rebounds, and teammate Olivia Radke led the team in scoring with nine points.
➜ Peotone 69, Prairie Central 42. The visiting Hawks (15-6) saw their six-game win streak come to an end at the hands of an undefeated, state-ranked Blue Devils squad. Chloe Sisco swished five three-point shots and finished with 19 points for Prairie Central, which claimed nine points from Lucy Whitfill plus four points, 10 rebounds and five steals from Mariya Sisco.
➜ St. Thomas More 55, Watseka 20. Ruari Quarnstrom’s 15 points showed the way for the host Sabers (16-5) as they ended the 12-game win streak of the Warriors (18-3) in a nonconference matchup. Maddy Swisher’s 14 points and Emma Devocelle’s 12 points furthered STM’s cause. Brianna Denault (six points) and Becca Benoit (four points, eight rebounds) helmed the ship for Watseka.
In wrestling
➜ At Danville. Centennial placed fourth of 10 teams in the Big 12 Conference Meet, producing 93 points. Normal Community was champion with 184 1/2 points. Champaign Central (seventh place, 51 1/2 points), Danville (tied for eighth, 33) and Urbana (10th, 15) rounded out local team involvement. Nick Pianfetti and Jack Barnhart won titles at 152 and 220 pounds, respectively, for the Chargers, who saw Henry Spinella rank second at 170, Brandon Harvey place runner-up at 285 and Declan Pate take third at 120. Central’s Ronald Baker III won the 126 bracket, and teammates Brock VanDeveer (195) and Zavier Neill (220) each placed third. Danville’s Philip Shaw IV was champion at 182, and Urbana’s Cordero Sims took second at 113.
➜ At Palos Hills. Mahomet-Seymour placed sixth of 19 programs in the Tom Lahey Invitational, producing 136 1/2 points. Champion Lockport tallied 199 points. Brennan Houser and Mateo Casillas picked up weight-class championships at 182 pounds and 195, respectively. Houser defeated Bradley-Bourbonnais’ AJ Mancilla by 5-2 decision in his final, and Casillas took down Lincoln-Way West’s Anthony Sherman by 8-0 major decision in his final. Camden Harms (second place at 285) and Colton Crowley (third place at 220) added top-three finishes for M-S.
➜ At Petersburg. Drake Weeks and Hunter Romano won three contested matches apiece at 132 pounds and 170, respectively, as Monticello dropped duals to Vandalia, Petersburg PORTA and Beardstown. Sages who picked up two contested victories each on the day were Marissa Miller at 106, Preston Bettinger at 126, Tristan Slade at 145 and Dawson Sheets at 152.
➜ At St. Joseph. St. Thomas More’s Brody Cuppernell won all three matches he contested during a multi-team event hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden, with two at 195 pounds and one at 220. Each of those victories came by pinfall, with two in less than one minute apiece. STM took on Decatur MacArthur, Cumberland and Hoopeston Area in three duals, dropping each of them. During those duals, August Christhilf (170) and Robbie Vavrik (285) won two contested matches each.