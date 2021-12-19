In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
➜ Milford 45, Watseka 36. Milford steadily pulled away from the host Warriors in the second half to continue their perfect tournament run and advance to Tuesday night’s championship game that tips at 7:30 p.m. William Teig scored 11 of his game-high 13 points during the second half for the Bearcats (7-4), who will meet Kankakee Bishop McNamara in the title game of the 12-team tournament. Nicholas Warren added 12 points, with Adin Portwood contributing eight points as Milford won its fifth straight game. Hunter Meyer scored a team-high 11 points for Watseka (5-7) and teammate Braiden Walwer chipped in eight points.
➜ Kankakee Bishop McNamara 58, Iroquois West 43. Iroquois West faced a sizable 39-19 deficit at halftime and did not have enough to complete an epic comeback during the second half of a semifinal loss that ended a six-game win streak for the Raiders (9-2). Lucas Frank scored 14 points to lead IW, while Peyton Rhodes joined him in double figures with 12 points to go along with six assists. The Raiders will meet Watseka at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the third-place game.
➜ Peotone 48, La Salette 43. La Salette led 28-19 at halftime, but couldn’t hold on against the Blue Devils. Steven Deister scored a team-high 12 points for the Lions and Joseph Martin wasn’t far behind with 11 points. Eamon Martin finished with eight points for La Salette, which will play Cissna Park at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the seventh-place game.
➜ Hoopeston Area 55, Cissna Park 49. The Cornjerkers made enough plays — and all seven of their free throws — in the fourth quarter to hold off the Timberwolves for their second straight win. Anthony Zamora and Ben Brown each scored 14 points to lead Hoopeston Area (4-8), which held a precarious 37-36 lead going into the fourth quarter. Nick Hofer made four three-pointers to account for all 12 of his points as the Cornjerkers advanced to play Peotone at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the fifth-place game. Cissna Park (3-8) relied on 15 points apiece from Malaki Verkler and Tyler Neukomm. Gavin Savoree added 10 points for the Timberwolves, who will play La Salette at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the seventh-place game.
➜ Westville 73, Illinois Lutheran 46. Westville picked up its first tournament win and ended a five-game losing streak in the process. The Tigers took a 37-18 lead into halftime and didn’t let up in the second half, with Kamden Maddox scoring a team-high 21 points and Cole Maxwell adding 16 points. Both Maddox and Maxwell hit three three-pointers. Quentin Bina (11 points) and Bryce Burnett (nine points) also chipped in for Westville (5-5), which will play Tri-Point at 6:15 p.m. on Monday in the ninth-place game.
Greenville Shootout
➜ Monticello 57, Carlyle 39. A spirited third quarter allowed the Sages to maintain their undefeated record in their first game on Saturday. Carlyle led Monticello 27-18 at halftime before the Sages reversed the trend and outscored Carlyle 27-5 in the third quarter to take control. Ben Cresap, Joey Sprinkle and Dylan Ginalick each scored 13 points for the Sages, with Trevor Fox and Tanner Buehnerkemper each adding seven points.
➜ Monticello 72, Greenville 44. The trip south for the Sages ended with a strong showing as Monticello (9-0) easily won its second game of the day. Four players scored in double figures for the Sages as Cresap lead the way with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting from the field. Ginalick (13 points, seven assists), Sprinkle (12 points, six rebounds) and Buehnerkemper (10 points, seven rebounds) also played a vital role as Monticello outscored the Comets 18-7 during the final eight minutes.
Great Western Shootout
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 55, Monmouth-Roseville 40. The Broncos made their trip west to Abingdon worthwhile, with CG/B (9-1) winning its second game in as many days. Connor Brown continued his torrid start to the season by leading the Broncos with 26 points.
Nontournament
➜ Decatur MacArthur 67, Centennial 57. The host Chargers trailed 41-27 at halftime and couldn’t mount a second-half comeback in a nonconference loss. Trae Warren and Jack Young each scored 15 points for Centennial (4-5), while David Hubbard added 13 points.
➜ Manteno 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42. PBL took a 38-30 lead into the fourth quarter of a home nonconference game, but couldn’t capitalize late and suffered its second loss in two days. Keagan Busboom scored a team-high 14 points for PBL (4-3), with Kayden Snelling (seven points) and Jeremiah Ager (six points) also contributing.
➜ Tuscola 87, Tri-County 32. Tuscola cruised to its fifth straight win by delivering a relatively easy nonconference home win. Jalen Quinn produced a game-high 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field and the Loyola Chicago signee just missed out on a double-double with nine rebounds for the Warriors (7-1), who led 45-14 at halftime. Preston Brown made all six of his shot attempts from the field and finished with 14 points while hauling in seven rebounds, and Easton Cunningham also finished with 14 points and sank three three-pointers for Tuscola. Chris Boyd (eight points) also got in on the offensive fun as 11 different Warriors hit the scoring column. Jacob Smith scored a team-high 13 points for Tri-County (5-5).
➜ Unity 59, Pleasant Plains 49. Blake Kimball got on a roll early and his teammates followed suit in the second half as Unity won its fifth straight game. Kimball tossed in a game-high 27 points, scoring 25 of those points in a first half that saw him make seven three-pointers during the road nonconference win for the Rockets (6-1). Unity drained 11 three-pointers as a team, with Henry Thomas (10 points) and Trustan Price (seven points) also providing key buckets when needed.
In girls’ basketball
Meridian Holiday Express Tournament
➜ Okaw Valley 37, LeRoy 36. LeRoy enjoyed a 23-15 halftime lead and a 32-26 lead to start the fourth quarter, but the Panthers couldn’t hang on in an eventual first-round loss. Callie Warlow finished with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Panthers, while Molly Buckles (nine points, six rebounds) and Natalie Loy (nine rebounds) chipped in.
➜ LeRoy 43, Blue Ridge 11. The Panthers met little resistance in a consolation semifinal victory, holding a 22-2 lead at halftime. Buckles scored a game-high nine points, while Loy (eight points), Warlow (seven points, six rebounds) and Haley Cox (six points) all contributed for LeRoy (6-10). Tatem Madden scored six points to lead Blue Ridge (1-12).
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, St. Anthony 37. The visiting Knights traveled to Effingham and came home with an impressive nonconference win thanks to strong efforts from Alexa Miller and Shaylie Miller. Both Millers finished with 16 points for ALAH (11-1), which expanded its 26-22 halftime lead to 47-27 by the start of the fourth quarter. Alexa added seven steals, five rebounds and four assists, while Mallory Nichols (seven points), Charley Condill (six points, 13 rebounds) and Claire Seal (six points, 11 rebounds) all contributed for the Knights.
➜ Centennial 52, Peoria Manual 42. The Chargers, playing their final scheduled game before the new year, came home with a double-digit Big 12 win. Kennedy Ramshaw compiled a rather notable double-double for Centennial (7-6) with 23 points and 10 steals in the road win. Avery Loschen also contributed with 13 ponts.
➜ Champaign Central 51, Normal West 39. Central picked up its third straight win — all on the road — with solid performances from Addy McLeod, Lainey Somers and Neveah Essien during a Big 12 win. McLeod compiled a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Maroons (8-7) overcome a 25-21 halftime deficit. Somers scored all 10 of her points during the second half and added five rebounds, while Essien scored nine points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
➜ Iroquois West 48, Donovan 28. The visiting Raiders rolled to their fifth straight win with this nonconference victory. Shea Small scored a team-high 16 points for IW (9-5) to go along with eight rebounds and four steals. Ilyana Nambo also had a solid game for IW with 14 points and seven blocks as the Raiders took control in the middle quarters after the game was tied at 7 after the first quarter.
In wrestling
Joe Bee Memorial
➜ Chargers win title. Centennial came out on top at the eight-team tournament hosted by Springfield, with three Chargers winning their respective weight classes to help Centennial compile 212 points, beating runner-up Cahokia and its 195 points. Trevor Schoonover won a title at 126 pounds for Centennial, beating Demerious McGill of Cahokia by a 9-1 major decision in the championship match. Teammates Kodiac Pruitt at 160 and Jack Barnhart at 220 also won their weight classes, with Pruitt taking a 10-4 decision against Damien Phipps of Cahokia in his title match and Barnhart winning a 13-3 major decision against Aydan Trueblood of Limestone in his title match. Jaiden Smith (106), Darell Dugar (113), Declan Pate (120), David Navarra (182) and Brandon Harvey (195) aided Centennial’s efforts by placing second in their brackets.
Mascoutah Invitational
➜ Baker shines for Maroons. Champaign Central placed 19th at the 29-team tournament, compiling 661/2 points, with Ronald Baker providing the best finish for the Maroons. Baker took fifth at 126 pounds, defeating William Harris of Alton by a 10-2 major decision in the fifth-place match. Tayvon Gordon at 195 (sixth place), Jackson Dillow at 145 (eighth place) and Zavier Neill at 220 (eighth place) also contributed for the Maroons.
Unity Invitational
➜ Host Rockets take first. Unity lived up to its reputation and provided its home fans with plenty to cheer about as the Rockets relied on the depth of their lineup to win their own 15-team event. Unity had 14 wrestlers place in the top six of their respective weight classes to compile 218 points and edge runner-up IC Catholic (2021/2 points). Tavius Hosley at 145 pounds and Nick Nosler at 195 both placed first to spark Unity. Hosley defeated Kevin Hogan of Peotone by a 13-2 major decision in his title match, while Nosler pinned Oscar Vilalobos of Peotone in 4 minutes, 28 seconds in his championship match. Hoopeston Area placed sixth with 111 points as the Cornjerkers had two champions in Angel Zamora (160) and Abel Colunga (170). Zamora pinned Connor Janssen of Springfield Lanphier in 2:39 in his championship match, while Colunga won a 6-2 decision against Brandon Navarro of IC Catholic in his championship match. Holden Brazelton of St. Joseph-Ogden was the other area wrestler to win an individual title as he took first 120 when he pinned Jackson Jeck of Kankakee Bishop McNamara in 1:37. SJ-O finished 10th in the team standings. Danville took seventh with 106 points as Dalton Wells (138) and Phil Shaw (182) both placed third for the Vikings. Urbana finished 14th with 41 points as Cordero Sims had the Tigers’ best finish with a third-place showing at 113.
Tyler Cox Memorial Dream Duals
➜ Bulldogs get after it. Mahomet-Seymour posted a perfect 5-0 mark and won the inaugural event in Chatham. M-S defeated Seneca 44-20, beat Petersburg PORTA 55-18, topped Rock Island 39-30, hung on for a 42-30 win against Bloomington and edged Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman 28-27 in its final match of the day as the Bulldogs improved to 17-3 on the season. Mateo Casillas went 5-0 in contested matches at 195 pounds to lead the Bulldogs, compiling a pin in 1 minute, 1 second during the win against PORTA. Jacob Dobbins went 5-0 at 160, winning four contested matches, including one by pin, and picking up a forfeit victory. Theo Ratliff also stood out for the Bulldogs at 145, going 4-1 and producing three pins, while Brennan Houser at 170 and 182 went 4-0 with two pins and Camden Harms at 285 went 4-1 with two pins.
Metamora Holiday Classic
➜ Panthers win team title. LeRoy/Tri-Valley compiled 145 points to top the 11-team field and win the tournament by 29 points over runner-up Peoria. Kobe Brent at 113 pounds, Ethan Conaty at 152 and Tyson Brent at 182 each won titles for the Panthers. Kobe Brent went 5-0, picking up four wins by pin. Conaty defeated Cheveyo Thomas of Galesburg via an 11-3 major decision in his title match, while Tyson Brent secured a 14-2 major decision against Cedric Beckham of Peoria in his title match. Brent Owens (120), Colton Prosser (126), Jack Green (132) and Andrew Moore (220) aided LeRoy/Tri-Valley’s efforts by each placing second.
Clinton Invitational
➜ Two Eagles win titles. Rashon Allen and Keddrick Terhune of Rantoul each won a championship in the upper weights, helping the Eagles place ninth at the 12-team tournament with 84 points. Allen placed first at 160 pounds by beating Ethan Whitman of El Paso-Gridley in an 8-1 decision in the championship match. Terhune gave the Eagles another championship by pinning Rese Shymansky of Farmington in 3 minutes, 20 seconds in the 182-pound title match. Ridgeview took fifth with 124 points as Evan Antonio won a title at 220 for the Mustangs, and Clinton placed sixth with 110 points. Cayden Poole at 126 had the Maroons’ lone title on the day.
Cumberland Invitational
➜ Four Comets collect wins. Pedro Rangel (126), Reef Pacot (132), Bryson Capansky (138) and Grant Brewer (145) all won their respective weight classes to help the Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling team collect the team title by a comfortable margin. The Comets finished with 219.5 points to place well ahead of second-place Fairfield (141). Monticello was seventh in the team standings.
In boys’ swimming & diving
Raider Invitational
➜ Miller thrives, Chargers take third. Nolan Miller of Champaign Central came through to win two races rather easily, leading the area contingent and helping the Maroons place fifth at the 15-team meet with 278 points. Miller placed first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.05 seconds, more than a second faster than runner-up Nolan Deats of Pontiac (53.22). Miller breezed to a win in the 200 freeestyle, as well, touching the wall in 1:43.59, almost seven seconds faster than second-place finisher Andrew Stimpert of Normal West (1:50.41). Centennial produced the best team finish by an area school, with the Chargers compiling 346 points as champion Hinsdale South (3541/2) and Chatham Glenwood (3461/2) were the only teams to finish ahead of Centennial. The Chargers had two relays earn top-three finishes, with the 200 medley relay quartet of Jesse Fewkes, Alex Geissler, Gyujin Lee and Evan Piercy taking second in 1:46.14. The 200 freestyle relay team of Tyler Oatman, Andrew Hemming, Matthew Piercy and Evan Piercy placed third in 1:38.18. Mahomet-Seymour finished seventh with 238 points as the Bulldogs’ Max Katz won the diving portion of the meet with a score of 373.90. Teammate Aron Varga chipped in during the 200 individual medley with a third-place finish in 2:07.75. Aidan Williams of Central also added a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 52.99. Urbana (12th, 112 points) and Danville (15th, 70 points) were other area schools at the meet.