In baseball
Milford 5, Bishop McNamara 4. The Bearcats (3-2) edged the Fightin’ Irish in a nonconference game that was contested at Joliet Field. Beau Wright struck out six batters and surrendered just two hits in five innings of work on the mound, while Payton Harwood picked up a six-out save. Chase Clutteur led Milford with three hits while Owen Halpin came through with a three-run triple as part of a four-run first inning.
In softball
Centennial 5, Richwoods 2. The Chargers overcame a 2-2 tie against Big 12 Conference foe Richwoods by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Zoe Goodreau, Brylie Klaudt, Avery Loschen, Jessi Miller and Madisyn Schrad tallied hits for the Chargers, with Goodreau, Klaudt and Schrad driving in runs. Goodreau fanned 10 batters and walked none in five innings of work in the circle while allowing just three hits.
Canton 10, Centennial 0. The Little Giants flipped the script on the Chargers (2-2) in a five-inning nonconference win in which Klaudt, Loschen, Schrad and Lea Hardison were the only Centennial batters to tally hits.
Le Roy 7, Salt Fork 3. The host Panthers (6-0) scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from Salt Fork in a nonconference win. Lauren Bossingham drove in two runs while Lilly Long reached base via walk three times to key the Panthers’ offense. Long struck out 11 batters in a complete-game outing in the circle, while Kendyl Hurt paced the Storm with two hits.
Salt Fork 9, Argenta-Oreana 4. The Storm (7-1) bounced back to score a victory over the Bombers (0-4) thanks to multi-hit performances from Hurt, Alexa Jamison, Macie Russell, Karli McGee, Sailor Pacot and Ava Ringstrom. McGee fanned six batters in seven innings of work in the circle, while the Bombers were paced by multi-hit efforts from Kharma Giles, Gracie Manning and Miriah Powell.
In girls’ soccer
Urbana Invitational
Sacred Heart Griffin 5, Urbana 3. The Cyclones defeated the Tigers in the opening game of the morning, which was shortened to a penalty-kick shootout due to inclement weather on Friday night.
Marshfield (Wis.) 4, Urbana 1. Despite a goal from Chloe Sikora on an assist from Hazel Tracy and 19 saves from Nox MacDougall, the Tigers met defeat in their second contest of the day.
Stevens Point (Wis.) 1, Urbana 0. The Tigers (3-4) were edged in their final game of the day despite 10 more saves from MacDougall.
Stevens Point (Wis.) 6, St. Thomas More 1. Despite a goal from Maddy Swisher with 10:40 remaining in the first half on an assist from MaryKatheryn Kluesner and 10 combined saves from Swisher and Keagan Markun, the Sabers took the loss after facing a 4-1 halftime deficit.
Marshfield (Wis.) 4, St. Thomas More 1. Emma Devocelle scored the Sabers’ lone goal with 22:33 remaining in the first half to give STM (3-4) an early lead, but Marshfield battled back to score the victory despite nine saves from Markun.
Nontournament
Monticello 7, Chillicothe IVC 0. The host Sages (3-4) pulled away from a 2-0 halftime lead to capture an Illini Prairie Conference victory. Elle Bodznick recorded a hat trick with three goals while Tynley Jackson added a pair of scores. Leah Renne and Alice Swanson produced goals of their own. Monticello’s defense largely kept the Grey Ghosts away from the net, as Sages goalkeeper Allison Nebelsick didn’t have to face a shot attempt on goal in the win.