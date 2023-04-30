In baseball
Highland Round-Robin
➜ Unity 11, Salem 1. Unity started its day in Highland on a high note. Emmerson Bailey was dealing on the mound for the Rockets, and gave up one run on two hits and struck out three in five innings for the win. Tyler Henry and Easton Cunningham, who scored three runs, were both 2 of 2 at the plate. Brock Suding also went 2 of 3 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored.
➜ Highland 9, Unity 1. Starting pitcher Brady Parr got roughed up early, and the Rockets (19-3-1) ended their Saturday doubleheader on the wrong side in a los to Highland. Cunningham went 1 of 2 with a triple and a run scored, and Dylan Moore was 1 of 3 with Unity’s lone RBI.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian 3-8, Heritage Christian (Ind.) 5-1. Arthur Christian split its doubleheader with Heritage Christian thanks to a dominant performance in game two to salvage at least one win. Caden Henry hit for the cycle in game two for the Conquering Riders (8-7), finishing a perfect 4 of 4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Brock Helmuth was equally as tough on the mound in game two for Arthur Christian and gave up just one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out six in 61/3 innings.
➜ Champaign Central 6, Newton 5. Champaign Central bounced back from Friday’s extra innings loss at Unity with a close nonconference home win Saturday against Newton. Joel Powers-Ege got the win for the Maroons (15-4) after striking out six in 4 1/3 shutout innings. Aiden Elliott led the way offensively for Central with two RBI.
➜ Reed-Custer 5-10, Oakwood 4-0. Oakwood’s five-game winning streak came to an end with a pair of nonconference losses to Reed-Custer in a road doubleheader. Oakwood (17-6-1) got walked off in game one with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning by Reed-Custer, and the host’s seven-run effort in the first inning of game two was two much for Oakwood to overcome. Dalton Hobick went 2 of 4 with an RBI to lead Oakwood in game one, while singles from Bryson Marcinko and Matthew Miller were all the Comets could muster in game two.
➜ Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 12, Le Roy 10. Le Roy was able to match a five-run first inning from Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell with five runs of its own in the second. But the Panthers couldn’t put together enough of a comeback after the Warriors’ four-run seventh inning that secured the Heart of Illinois Conference win. Garrett Hudson had two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs for Le Roy (10-11). Kyler Ford had three hits and an RBI, and Tyson Brent finished with two hits and two RBI in the loss.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Monticello 5, Illinois Valley Central 0. Monticello got back above .500 in Illini Prairie Conference play with its shutout road win against Illinois Valley Central. The five-goal victory, the Sages’ 12th of the season, also set a new single-season school record for wins. Five different players scored for Monticello (12-5-3), with Addison Finet and Elle Bodznick leading the way with one goal and one assist each. Alice Swanson, Sylvie Harvey and Tynley Jackson also scored for the Sages, and goalkeeper Allison Nebelsick made one save in the historic victory.
➜ St. Thomas More 1, Champaign Central 0. St. Thomas More’s MaryKatheryn Kluesner scored the go-ahead — and ultimately winning — goal with 6 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the second half to beat Champaign Central. Goalkeeper Maddy Swisher faced a barrage of shots from the Maroons (3-8-3), but made 22 saves to finish off a shutout for the Sabers (9-6-2) in the nonconference win.1
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19, Blue Ridge 3. Kailee Otto homered twice and was 3 of 3 with three runs scored and six RBI to lead ALAH (16-7) in the run-shortened win. Mackenzie Condill and Anna Rawlins also drove in three runs. Cassie Zimmerman went 2 of 2 with home run and two RBI to lead Blue Ridge (8-11).
➜ Sullivan 11, Okaw Valley 0. Maddy Probus picked up right where Aeralyn Thrasher left off Friday with a second straight no-hitter for Sullivan in its Senior Day victory against Okaw Valley. Probus was a walk allowed away from a perfect game and struck out seven in five innings for the win. Probus also went 3 of 3 with a double, triple, two RBI and three runs scored to help her own cause. Chloe Smith was also 3 of 3 with a double and two RBI for Sullivan (14-7).
➜ Unity 7, Quincy Notre Dame 6. Unity’s Sophia Beckett launched a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to lead the Rockets past Quincy Notre Dame in a back-and-forth game. Unity (20-6) led 3-0 through 11/2 innings before the Raiders evened the score in the bottom of the second, and the teams traded the lead back and forth in the fifth and sixth innings before Beckett’s home run. Beckett finished 2 of 4 with two runs scored and two RBI, and Ruby Tarr went 2 of 3 with three RBI for the Rockets. Lindy Bates got the win after giving up three runs on five hits and two walks and striking out nine in five innings of relief.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Belleville. Champaign Central went 4-0 Saturday to win the Belleville East tournament. The Maroons beat Clayton (Mo.) 5-4 in the opening round, Triad 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Springfield 6-3 to reach the championship match. Central finished off its stellar performance near St. Louis with a 5-4 win against St. Louis Priory for the title. Elliot Gulley and Wade Schacht went 4-0 at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively, to lead the Maroons. Ezra Bernard was 3-1 at No. 1 singles, and Sam Balogh went 3-1 at No. 6 singles. The team of Abel Vines and Bernard also went 3-1 on the day at No. 2 doubles.