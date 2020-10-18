In girls’ tennis
➜ At Pekin. Danville placed third and Centennial wound up fourth at the eight-team Class 2A Pekin Sectional that concluded Saturday.
Centennial’s doubles pairings of Aviv Sagiv and Leah Luchinski placed second in doubles. Sagiv and Luchinski defeated the Danville tandem of Kedzie Griffin and Lexi Ellis 6-2, 7-6 (1) in the semifinals before Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson of Moline won 6-1, 7-5 in the title match. The Danville duo Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller lost 6-3, 6-3 to Myers/Gustafson in the semifinals before facing their teammates, Griffin and Ellis, in the third-place match. Griffin and Ellis came out on top, winning 6-7 (2), 6-0, 7-5 to place third, while Towne and Hotsinpiller ended up in fourth.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Peoria. Sam Lambert paced all locals during the Big 12 Meet at Detweiller Park, with the Urbana runner placing second in 16 minutes, 9.6 seconds as the Tigers finished seventh in the nine-team field. Aaron Hendron of Centennial finished fourth (16:12.7), helping the Chargers place fifth as a team. Champaign Central was third in the team chase, paced by Peter Smith (16:44.9, 15th). Danville was ninth, with Micah McGuire (17:44.9, 44th) leading the way.
➜ At Monticello. Brandon Mattsey, Carson Maroon and Charlie Mabry set the pace for St. Joseph-Ogden, lifting the Spartans to a first-place team finish at the seven-team Sages Invitational at Lodge Park. Mattsey placed fourth in 15 minutes, 45.91 seconds, while Maroon was fifth in 16:03.74 and Mabry was seventh in 16:10.73. Ryder James of Paxton-Buckley-Loda won the race, cruising to a time of 15:40.55 as the Panthers wound up fifth. Kyle Nofziger led Mahomet-Seymour to a runner-up finish by placing second in 15:45.67, while Josh Baysore (15:45.84, third), Jackson Grambart (16:06.32, sixth) and Ed Mitchell (16:16.56, eighth) guided Monticello to third.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Peoria. Brooklynn Sweikar of Centennial finished sixth with a time of 18 minutes, 59.6 seconds to lead area runners during the Big 12 Meet at Detweiller Park. Sweikar’s efforts helped the Chargers finish sixth in the nine-team field. Champaign Central was fifth as Maaike Niekerk posted the top time for the Maroons (20:14.1). Danville, paced by Erin Houpt (20:41.4), was seventh and Urbana, led by Phoebe Gerstenecker (20:37.8), was eighth.
➜ At Monticello. Mabry Bruhn of Monticello brok the Lodge Park course record, winning the Sages Invitational in 17 minutes, 33.39 seconds and helping the host Sages to first in the seven-team field. Teammates Grace Talbert (18:20.37, second) and Estella Miller (19:21.43, fifth) also chipped in. Elizabeth Sims (19:36.21, seventh) led Mahomet-Seymour to a second-place team finish. Kate Ahmari of Uni High (18:48.90, fourth), Trixie Johnson of Paxton-Buckley-Loda (19:29.27, sixth) and Reese Hogan of St. Thomas More (19:47.31, ninth) led their respective teams with Top 10 showings. Ava Knap of St. Joseph-Ogden (20:07.45, 13th) helped the Spartans finish third.