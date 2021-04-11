In football
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 44, Martinsville 38. An offensive battle turned on Angel Salinas’ 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Bearcats (3-0) held off their 8-Man Association foe. Trey Totheroh threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns for M/CP, hitting Todd Paine on both scores.
➜ Watseka 47, Iroquois West 20. Conner Curry accumulated 205 rushing yards and reached the end zone twice for the visiting Warriors (4-0), who kept their unblemished record going with a Sangamon Valley Conference win over the Raiders (0-4). Drew Wittenborn threw two touchdown passes to Brayden Haines for Watseka, which was led defensively by Tylor Durflinger’s 131/2 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception. Auston Miller converted a pair of touchdown runs for IW.
In volleyball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Hoopeston Area 1. The visiting Blue Devils (6-7) rallied for a 19-25, 25-19, 25-22 Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the Cornjerkers (3-9). Bre Crose’s seven kills and Emma Glotzbach’s three aces keyed Hoopeston Area.
➜ Chrisman 2, Cissna Park 1. The host Cardinals (8-3) outlasted the Timberwolves (6-5) 25-9, 14-25, 25-20 in a nonconference tilt. Maecy Johnson turned in 10 kills, seven kills and six blocks for Chrisman to go with Hannah Lunger’s four kills and 12 assists and Haley Chaney’s seven digs. Cissna Park received eight kills from Carley Pence, 23 assists from Mikayla Knake and 11 digs from Audrey Kaeb.
➜ Eureka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The host Falcons (9-4) saw a six-match win streak come to an end during a 25-23, 25-16 Heart of Illinois Conference defeat. Jessica Freehill’s eight kills, Kira Fuoss’ 17 assists and Madison McCreary’s 14 digs led GCMS.
➜ Fisher 2, Heyworth 0. The visiting Bunnies (4-9), playing their second match of the day, picked up a 25-14, 25-14 HOIC victory. Leah McCoy’s two kills and four digs paced Fisher, closely supported by Kallie Evans’ three assists and four digs.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mattoon 0. The host Bulldogs (10-2) pushed their win streak to eight in an Apollo Conference result. Josie Hess’ 10 digs and Caylee Folken’s 12 digs helped M-S to the win.
Monticello 2, Olympia 0. Renni Fultz recorded eight kills and 13 digs for the visiting Sages (4-7) in their 25-22, 25-18 Illini Prairie Conference triumph. Also performing well for Monticello were Lizzie Stiverson (11 assists, eight digs) and Allie Carr (10 digs, four kills).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Unity 1. Addison Oyer’s massive stat line — 22 kills and 16 digs — helped the host Panthers to a nonconference win in a two-match day. Baylee Cosgrove produced a 12-kill, 11-dig double-double for PBL to go with Makenna Klann’s 39 assists and Makayla Klann’s 16 digs. Emma Bleecher notched nine kills for Unity, which received 20 assists from Maddie Reed, 18 digs from Taylor Henry and 10 blocks from Emma Felsman.
Prairie Central 2, Rantoul 0. The host Hawks (1-8) held off the Eagles (0-8) 25-23, 25-21 in IPC action. Jenni Slagel’s eight kills, Natalie Graf’s five kills and 10 digs and Kerigan Fehr’s 10 digs led Prairie Central.
St. Teresa 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Addison Oyer’s 20 kills topped the offensive chart for the Panthers (11-2) in a 25-19, 13-25, 25-19 nonconference defeat during PBL’s second match of the day. Makenna Klann’s 29 assists and Makayla Klann’s 20 digs backed Oyer.
St. Thomas More 2, Chillicothe IVC 1. The 1-2 punch of Mallory Monahan (11 kills) and Maci Walters (nine kills) guided the visiting Sabers (10-1) to a 14-25, 25-23, 25-23 comeback win in IPC action. Caroline Kerr boasted a double-double of 22 assists and 11 kills for STM, which added 26 digs from Colleen Hege.
Shelbyville 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Charley Condill’s eight kills and Cheyene Chupp’s six kills couldn’t provide enough offense for the host Knights (7-3) during a 25-12, 25-22 nonconference loss. Other statistical leaders for ALAH were Alisha Frederick with nine assists and Michaela Powell with seven digs.
Tri-Valley 2, Fisher 0. Katie Landers put down four kills for the host Bunnies, who fell short in their first HOIC match of the day — 25-21, 25-15. Kallie Evans’ nine digs and Landers’ five digs led Fisher defensively.
Unity 2, St. Teresa 1. Emma Bleecher’s 10 kills and Macie Knudsen’s nine kills aided the Rockets (4-4) in securing a nonconference win during Unity’s second match of the day. Maddie Reed dished out 25 assists and Taylor Henry made 21 digs for Unity in the win.
Villa Grove 2, Judah Christian 1. Madie Burwell bashed nine kills for the visiting Blue Devils (4-6) during a 25-15, 22-25, 25-17 nonconference triumph against the Tribe (7-2). Kyleigh Block’s 15 assists and Vanessa Wright’s four kills also loomed large for Villa Grove. Abi Tapuaiga paced Judah with 10 kills and was backed by Ella Carder’s 21 assists and Emma Schultz’s 13 digs.
In boys’ soccer
Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth 8, Meridian 1. Ethan Neufeld bagged a hat trick for the host Bombers (2-5-2), who picked up a non-league victory. Landon Lawson posted a two-goal, two-assist day for A-O/M-F, while Nathan Dahl finished with two assists and Jonathon Austin came up with three keeper saves.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Blue Ridge 1. Liam Oxendine put up a hat trick for the visiting Blue Devils (8-2-1) in their nonconference victory versus the Knights (2-4-4). Hayden Rice scored a goal and assisted on two others for BHRA to go with Garrett Huls’ 11 keeper saves. Austin Hobbs put up Blue Ridge’s goal to support 16 keeper saves from Abby Bolen.
Champaign Central 9, Richland County 0. Cooper Carson and Diego Zarco each scored twice for the host Maroons (7-2-2) in a nonconference romp. Tim Ngugi collected a goal and two assists for Central, which acquired a keeper shutout from Amar Koric.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Monticello 2. The visiting Sages (9-2-3) and Bunnies (7-2-2) worked their way to a nonconference draw. Seth Barnes and Alex Minion each scored for Fisher/GCMS to go with Parker Rollins’ 10 keeper saves. Biniam Lienhart and Ian Whetstone each netted a goal for Monticello, which added five keeper saves from Connor Landreth.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1, Schlarman 0. Jace Bina scored in the second overtime for the visiting Buffaloes (3-5-1) to propel them past the Hilltoppers (1-7) in a Vermilion Valley Conference matchup. Chance Bays earned the keeper shutout for G-RF/W.
Newton 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. Logan Ingram scored both goals for the visiting Spartans (5-6-1) during a nonconference loss. Hunter Ketchum came up with 13 saves in goal for SJ-O.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 1, Centennial 0. Brady Tevebaugh’s first-half goal gave the host Comets (10-1-1) all the offense they needed in a nonconference win versus the Chargers (2-8). Sam Howie assisted on the goal for O/SF, which received six keeper saves from Aaron Dean. Centennial garnered five keeper saves from Kenny Mayele.
St. Thomas More 4, Chillicothe IVC 0. Martin Mondala generated two goals and one assist for the visiting Sabers (9-1-2) during an Illini Prairie Conference win — the team’s fifth in a row. Jose Andino Guerra and Cale Quiram each produced their first goal of the season for STM.